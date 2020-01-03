Dividend Champions For January 2020

64 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.16% over their previous payouts.

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

64 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.16% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividend Champions list is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 866 companies. The average dividend streak remains at 14.6 years. The average yield has dropped to 2.81% from 2.86% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers:

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)*, American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB), Popular, Inc. (BPOP), Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)*, Cable One, Inc. (CABO), Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)*, Cognex Corporation (CGNX), CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)*, Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC), Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)*, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Hexcel Corporation (HXL), Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR), Medifast, Inc. (MED), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA), Nelnet, Inc. (NNI), National Research Corporation (NRC), Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC)*, Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI), Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF), Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP), Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)*

*These companies did not increase their dividend in 2019, but were added by default due to total dividend payments being higher than 2018.

Promotions:

Autoliv (ALV)*, Amgen Inc. (AMGN), American Tower Corp. (AMT), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), Broadcom Limited (AVGO), CubeSmart (CUBE), Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI), Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN), First American Financial Corp (FAF)*, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW), Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), Macerich Company (MAC)*, Morningstar, Inc. (MORN), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) have been promoted to Contender.

*These companies did not increase their dividend in 2019, but were promoted by default due to total dividend payments being higher than 2018.

Deletions:

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) and BB&T Corp. (BBT) have merged to form Truist Financial Corp. (TFC).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) has been acquired by WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC).

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) has eliminated its dividend.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) has cut its dividend.

The following have been removed due to a frozen dividend: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), NASB Financial, Inc. (OTC:NASB), Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), and Kansas City Southern (KSU).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), Macerich Company, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), Sturgis Bancorp (OTCQX:STBI), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM), Tennant Company (TNC), United Technologies (UTX).

Other:

Historical Data has been updated with 2019 dividend data. Corresponding formulas (1-, 3-, 5-, 10-year DGR and Dividend Growth Model) now reflect the new data.

