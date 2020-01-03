It Is Time To Be Fearful Of Nike's Valuation

Leading sports apparel giant Nike, Inc. (NKE) has been one of the hottest large-cap stocks over the past couple of years. With shares breaching triple figures, valuations have reached a point where the stock is set up for severe regression. We will walk through the evidence of this. Investors should stay far away from Nike stock for the time being until a more reasonable entry point presents itself.

Nike's Meteoric Rise

For the past two years, Nike has truly been on a remarkable streak. Since beginning its ascent at the end of 2017, the stock has gone on to double in value. This far outpaces the Dow Jones Industrial Average index that Nike itself is a part of.

(Source: YCharts)

The rise in shares has largely been the result of a shift in market sentiment. A slowdown in revenue growth had the investment community questioning whether Nike was yet another retail stock swept up in the disruption caused by e-commerce channels or perhaps that its days as a growth company were ending.

(Source: YCharts)

The negative sentiment had shares trading at around the $50 mark at its worst. Nike's management team succeeded in implementing a turnaround plan that saw it attack the consumer market more aggressively. More can be read about that plan here. The uptick in revenue growth has fueled the stock's meteoric rise over the past couple of years.

Valuation Premium Will Be Hard To Live Up To

This rise in the share price has really begun to inflate the stock's valuation metrics. For example, the company is halfway through its FY20, and analysts are projecting full-year EPS of $3.03. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 33.72X. Considering the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 23.72X, the current share price represents a 42% premium.

This isn't just a theme with earnings. If we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, the stock's current FCF yield of 2.42% is near decade lows. In other words, Nike is offering near its worst value in a decade at current prices (on an FCF basis).

(Source: YCharts)

When you have such a drastic departure from "normal" metric ranges, there are two possible explanations. The first is that the business has shifted into a mode of growth that outpaces what the business has generally done over the prior time period. In other words, the company's performance is justifying a "new normal". The other explanation is that the stock is simply overvalued beyond what is justifiable and will eventually revert to its "normal" range.

(Source: YCharts)

While Nike is certainly performing well with 10% revenue growth over last year and EPS up 34%, there is some needed context here. The first is that revenue growth is strong but is not a drastic outlier to earlier parts of the decade. Secondly, Nike is benefitting from a lower tax rate from the prior year (11.7% versus 14.5% through six months). Third, the US economy remains driven by strong consumer spending and a low unemployment rate. These factors don't negate that Nike is performing well, but simply underline that a lot of variables are tilting in the company's favor right now. How likely are all of these tailwinds to maintain their course over the next several years? Ultimately, we don't see enough ascension from the high-single digit revenue growth and low-double digit EPS growth that Nike has averaged to justify a 40%+ jump in valuation norms.

What Would P/E Compression Look Like?

So, if our conclusion is that Nike is likely to regress at some point, what exactly could that mean for investors? Let's say that Nike's reverts to a slightly elevated multiple of 25X earnings. We will assume that 25X is maintained over the long term as a slight uptick from prior norms. Let's also assume that the company grows earnings at an elevated pace of 16% annually over the next several years. This growth rate is roughly what analysts are projecting for Nike at this time. Our resulting projection is below:

FY20 FY21 FY22 Projected EPS $3.03 $3.51 $4.08 Shares at 25X $75.75 $87.75 $102

In other words, you could be flat two and a half calendar years from now (not factoring in dividends) and possibly worst if Nike fails to maintain its recent streak of strong operating results. Nike's reversion doesn't even need to be dramatic, the stock could simply trade range-bound for the next number of years. Our take home point is that at this valuation, there is much more risk to investors than remaining upside. Investors could see a loss from current prices, or simply tread water over a long time frame.

Wrapping Up

Valuation should always be an important factor in any investment decision making process. Nike is a great company and a personal holding. However, it's important to recognize when things begin to no longer make sense. It's really difficult to justify an entry point into a large-cap company much higher than 25X earnings, and this is where we would like to see the stock reverse to before considering it any further at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.