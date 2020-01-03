TVIX: 2020 Likely To Be Another Rough Year

Given that we have hit a fresh high in the market, there is a very good chance that TVIX is going to drop over the next month.

Over the last year, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) has simply destroyed shareholder value by delivering a crushing 93% loss. If you view last year’s decimation as something abnormal, I have bad news for you: this trend is likely going to continue for the foreseeable future. In this piece, I will spell out exactly why I believe 2019 was “business as usual” for the ETN as well as why I believe that 2020 will see more of the same.

A History of Negative Returns

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the current volatility markets, let’s take a look at exactly what TVIX is. In my interactions with dozens of investors and traders in volatility instruments like TVIX, I have come to the general conclusion that many individuals simply are unaware of the methodology of volatility products as well as the reasons why they tend to fall in almost all situations. Most individuals purchase instruments like TVIX as a speculation that the market will fall and volatility will rise, but the subtle mechanics of these instruments basically result in products which almost constantly lose value. In this section, we’ll take a walkthrough of what exactly TVIX is so as to be better informed as we trade and invest in the note.

On paper, TVIX is a very simple instrument. It gives a two-times leveraged return of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is fairly straightforward as well – it gives exposure to VIX futures contract. Specifically, this index uses the front two VIX futures contracts to give a weighted-average holding period of 30 days into the future. This practically means that on a daily basis, the index is required to sell a portion of the front-month futures contract and buy the second-month futures contract.

While this methodology is pretty straightforward, the devil is in the details. First off, let’s look at the current forward curve for VIX futures to get an understanding of what TVIX is doing.

At present, we are halfway through the rolling cycle, so TVIX is currently giving the exposure of a portfolio with 51% in January futures and 49% in February futures. As the month progresses, this number will eventually become 100% February before we begin trading February and March as the prompt two contracts.

Here’s where the problem begins to emerge: futures tend to converge towards the spot price. If that last sentence doesn’t make sense, let’s unpack it.

In financial markets, there is a general tendency in which the prices of futures contracts tend to move towards the price of the futures contracts closer to expiry. This means that depending on the shape of the futures curve, the back-month futures contracts are either going to gradually be rising or falling in a typical month. At present, the futures curve for the VIX is in what is called “contango,” that is the front contracts are cheaper than the back contracts. When the futures curve is in contango, the back-month futures contracts are generally going to be falling towards the front-month contracts as time progresses.

The reason why all of this matters for holders in TVIX is this: half of its exposure is currently in a futures contract which is priced about 14% above the front-month contract. As the month progresses, general financial tendencies indicate that this 14% is going to narrow. By how much, we don’t know, but what we do know is that this relationship is so reliable that it is a source of return in finance called roll yield.

Since TVIX is holding exposure in this higher priced contract which is almost certainly going to narrow in value versus the front-month contract, it will see losses from roll yield. To put some hypothetical numbers around this, if TVIX were to stop rolling right now by shifting all of its exposure into February and holding until expiry, it would lose shareholders 28% over the next month (assuming the world doesn’t change much). That’s material.

The problem is compounded by this: VIX futures are almost always in contango. As you can see in the following chart from VIX Central, the current level contango in the market is par for the course for the instrument.

What the above chart practically means is that the default mode for TVIX is to lose. In other words, since the VIX itself typically stays around 15-20, a large share of the returns of TVIX is actually going to be from roll yield. You can see the impact of roll yield upon the returns of TVIX if you look at the long-run return of the index it follows.

The above chart is directly from S&P Global. The data shows that the index has fallen by annualized rate of about 53.5% per year for the last decade. Remember, TVIX multiplies this number by two – it is a double leveraged instrument. To put two and two together here – over the last 10 years, it is normal for TVIX to almost completely destroy its holdings in a typical year. Considering that 2019 saw returns in the -90% territory, it is important to remember that this is normal for TVIX and that we can expect this going forward based on the general structure of VIX futures.

The numbers above have firmly convinced me: buying TVIX is a losing proposition. In my experience, most people who buy the instrument are doing so based on the bet that the market is going to fall. There is merit to this idea in that changes in the S&P 500 are directly correlated with changes in the VIX.

But because of the negative roll yield, you are going to have to almost perfectly call the start of the panic to have your investment pay out. Considering that few of us have working crystal balls, this is a tough hill to climb.

VIX Markets

Roll yield in and of itself should rule a long position in TVIX out of any portfolio in my position. It simply isn’t worth it. But, if you are determined to trade the instrument, I believe that the market is giving a screaming “sell” signal for volatility at this juncture.

Specifically, in today’s trading action, we made a fresh all-time high in the S&P 500. I understand that many view these highs with skepticism and believe that the top is almost certainly in, but a simple look at the data shows that the odds don’t favor calling a bottom in volatility.

The chart above shows the historic probability that volatility was higher or lower a certain number of days into the futures following the market hitting either a fresh high or fresh low (as measured by a 20-day rolling high/low window). The underlying data is market data for the last 27 years and captures all types of markets.

The data is fairly straightforward: when the market hits a fresh high, the odds favor the VIX falling over the next month. Specifically, there’s around a 70% chance that we’re going to see the VIX fall over the next week and about a 60% chance that the VIX will be lower a month from now. If you’ve worked with financial data before, you’ll likely realize that these are very strong probabilities because most trading edges are slight. In other words, it is time to sell TVIX.

Conclusion

TVIX suffers from almost constant negative roll yield which sets a very high hurdle for a long trade to surpass before earning profits. Traders may be tempted to try and call the top of the market through TVIX…but why not just trade the market itself? Given that we have hit a fresh high in the market, there is a very good chance that TVIX is going to drop over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.