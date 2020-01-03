EIA 914: November Is The Last Month Of Growth Until Second-Half 2020

For December, we are showing volume similar to October, and so, we are assuming US oil production to exit around ~12.65 mb/d for the time being. This is ~250k-300k b/d lower than our estimate for 2019.

At the moment, we have November US oil production at ~12.7 mb/d, with the growth coming from Texas. The figure could be a small range of 12.7-12.75 mb/d, but this is our current estimate.

Now, looking at all of the leading indicators, November is likely the last month of supply growth for US until H2 2020.

One thing we find reassuring so far this year is that our estimate of US oil production has been the least surprising variable.

EIA 914 came out on Tuesday and was smack in line with our estimate of ~12.65 mb/d.

One thing we find reassuring so far this year is that our estimate of US oil production has been the least surprising variable. This gives us comfort knowing that our future oil supply & demand balance is in much better hands given our better understanding of the data.

Now, looking at all of the leading indicators, November is likely the last month of supply growth for US until H2 2020.

(Source: EIA, HFI Research)

If you look at our US oil production matrix, you can see 3 variables confirming the peak in US oil production in November.

Weekly + adjustment in the weekly EIA oil storage report has started to trend lower. HFIR volume modified adjustment (adjusting for exports/imports) shows the same decline. Our leading indicator shows a minor rollover in production.

At the moment, we have November US oil production at ~12.7 mb/d, with the growth coming from Texas. The figure could be a small range of 12.7-12.75 mb/d, but this is our current estimate. The dataset is likely to get revised a bit more over the next few weeks, so we will post another update when that time comes.

For December, we are showing volume similar to October, and so, we are assuming US oil production to exit around ~12.65 mb/d for the time being. This is ~250k-300k b/d lower than our estimate for 2019.

As we look ahead into 2020, significantly lower fracking activity in Q4 2019 will lead to an overall decline in US oil production. Fracspread count is also declining materially into year-end, so we think this coincides with the drop in fracking activity.

According to Rystad Energy, November fracking activity dropped ~25% from the peak over the summer.

(Source: Rystad Energy)

Our estimate shows US oil production to average ~12.5 mb/d in H1 2020, but this could change if we see a rebound in fracking activity in Q1 2020. Based on shale producer budget so far, however, this appears unlikely, as shale drilling activity appears to be back-half loaded once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.