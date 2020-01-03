Algonquin Power & Utilities: A Smaller, Cheaper, Higher-Yielding NextEra Energy

But it is cheaper than NextEra, with a higher yield and a slightly faster average dividend growth rate.

It's like a baby NextEra Energy in its focus on clean energy and its rapid growth.

Algonquin Power & Utilities is a utility headquartered in Canada that owns a portfolio of both non-regulated renewable and regulated electric, gas, and water assets, primarily in North America.

Investment Thesis

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), headquartered in Oakville, Canada, owns a portfolio of both regulated and non-regulated utility assets across North America and Bermuda, with a heavy emphasis on renewable energy. Through its 44.2% ownership of the YieldCo Atlantica Yield (AY), it bears exposure to 1,500 megawatts ("MW") of renewable assets and 343 MW of natural gas assets across the world. The company reminds me of another dividend investor favorite based in Florida.

Many investors have heard of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), the largest utility as well as the largest owner of renewable energy assets in the United States. It's a $118.4 billion market cap company trading at a 28.5x price-to-earnings ratio and a 2.1% dividend yield. Considering the average long-term compound annual growth rate of the dividend of 9%, the 10-year yield on cost (YoC) if shares were purchased at today's price would come to right around 5%.

Compare that to AQN. It has a $7.4 billion market cap, trades at 23x 2019's rather weak earnings, and offers a 4% dividend yield. The company's average dividend growth rate over the last ten years has been a slightly better 10%. That makes the estimated 10-year yield on cost based on today's price a much more impressive 10.4%.

In what follows, I cover the fundamentals of AQN and explain why I currently view it as a better buy for dividend growth investors than NextEra Energy's stock.

Image Source

Business Overview

AQN owns and operates energy production and transmission assets in Canada, New Hampshire, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas, to name its largest markets.

Source: December Investor Slideshow

Among regulated utilities, the company boasts 801,000 household and business connections for electricity, gas, and water. It provides a stable revenue base, minimizing volatility. This segment amounts to $6 billion in assets and has enjoyed an impressive growth streak over the last five years of over 30% CAGR. This demonstrates management's ability to continually acquire accretive utilities in favorably regulated areas.

As for non-regulated renewable assets, AQN owns partial or full interests in 53 wind, solar, hydro, and natural gas facilities geographically diversified across the globe. Its renewable portfolio generates 2.2 gigawatts annually, and 93% of generation is under long-term, inflation-protected contracts. By "long-term" I specifically mean a ~15 year weighted average contract length. This gives the non-regulated segment considerable stability of revenues as well.

Much of AQN's renewables exposure comes from its 44.2% ownership of United Kingdom-based Atlantica Yield. AY's portfolio is mostly made up of renewables but also has natural gas, transmission/transportation, and water assets.

Source: Atlantica Yield Q3 Earnings Presentation

And AY is also more geographically diversified than AQN, with substantial European and South American exposure.

Source: Atlantica Yield Q3 Earnings Presentation

AY's net debt-to-TTM EBITDA sits at a moderate 5.5x, but the YieldCo has plans to deleverage in the years ahead.

What about growth? Can AQN continue its excellent growth streak from recent years? I think so. The renewable energy trend, after all, is likely to prove sustained and robust. In my estimation, the recent uptick in interest in climate change is not a temporary fad, but rather, is here for the long haul.

California, for instance, has instituted a goal for itself of 50% zero-carbon energy by 2025, 60% by 2030, and 100% by 2045. Whether this is a realistic goal is not the point. (Even long after 2045, natural gas-fired peaker plants will likely be necessary to supplement renewable sources and nuclear plants.) The point is that California has set an ambitious goal and is well on its way on the path toward it. Several European nations are going in a similar direction.

That is where AQN comes in. The company is on track to deploy $7.5 billion of growth capital through 2023, with about 70% of that going toward regulated utilities and the other 30% going to non-regulated renewables.

Source: December Investor Slideshow

These investments, including both organic capital expenditures and acquisitions, should result in a 15% CAGR of adjusted EBITDA over the next five years. If this growth manifests, it should easily support continued 10% annual dividend hikes.

Operational Performance

AQN has massively expanded its total revenue over the last ten years, with the current figure of $1.6 billion in the past four quarters about 6.5 times that of a decade ago.

Data by YCharts

Adjusted funds from operations (a metric typically associated with REITs) rose from $477.1 million in 2017 to $554.1 million in 2018, a 16.1% increase. From the first three quarters of 2018 to the first three quarters of 2019, AFFO rose only 0.12%, mostly because of a weak Q3.

Cash flow from operations, however, rose 22.7% during the same three-quarter period from 2018 to 2019. The primary cause of the weak AFFO in Q3 was a $70 million change in non-cash operating items. In other words, it's an accounting charge that does not actually affect the company's cash flows. CFFO, which excludes the non-cash items, rose 43% YoY in Q3, adjusted EBITDA increased 13%, and adjusted EPS rose 40%.

Revenue was also soft in Q3, largely due to weakly performing North American renewable energy in both AQN's wholly owned portfolio and from AY's assets. AY's CFFO, for instance, fell 1.6% YoY in Q3. This happens sometimes with wind and solar assets because, well, the wind doesn't always blow and the sun doesn't always shine with regularity.

Over the last ten years, growth in CFFO has been phenomenal:

Data by YCharts

As has been dividend growth:

Source: December Investor Slideshow

Like all utilities, the quarters in which free cash flow covers the dividend payment are few and far between. Capex spending eats up nearly all (and often more than all) of AQN's operating cash flows.

Data by YCharts

But the dividend is still well-covered by net earnings per share. So far in 2019, AQN has paid out 59% of net earnings attributable to shareholders, or 51.9% of AFFO. And net debt is reasonable at 4.1x trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA.

Conclusion: All About The Yield

Let's go back to the comparison of Algonquin and NextEra Energy. Both are high-growth utilities focused on renewable energy assets in North America. Both have long growth runways ahead of them. However, because of valuation and starting dividend yield, one is clearly the better choice for dividend growth investors than the other.

Consider the projected 10-year yield on cost. As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

NEE's 2.1% yield grown at its historically average 9% rate would result in a 10-year YoC of around 5%, while AQN's 4% yield grown at its historically average 10% rate would come to a 10.4% 10-year YoC. Even if AQN grew its dividend at the same rate as NEE's historical average of 9% annually, it would still end up with a far higher 10-year YoC of 9.5%.

Annual dividend growth would have to average 2.25% or less for AQN to wind up with a lower YoC than NEE in a decade (or else, NEE's dividend growth would have to accelerate).

The formula for a massive future income stream is simple:

Yield + fast dividend growth = high future income

I recently started buying AQN shares and hope that the market drives the price down further to allow me an even better starting yield than 4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.