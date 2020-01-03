My Best-Performing Stocks For 2019

Stocks in the red for the year number below 10. Stocks in the green in the dozens for the year.

In hindsight, some of the mistakes could have been avoided and capital put in more profitable positions.

Very few investors make "only" good choices - i'd argue no one does. That being said, there were a few good choices in my portfolio this year.

Many authors are going through their best and worst-performing stocks for the full year of 2019. I thought, given that my focus is international dividend stocks, it might be fun to do much the same. It could show you, my readers, just how my picks have been performing and what's worked/what hasn't worked.

Some of these companies, unfortunately, will be stocks I didn't have time to fully write about or take a stance in before or during the 2018/2019 dip. The simple reason for that - I didn't actually properly write on SA until February/March of 2019, and my work was initially sparse - I was still finding what worked for me.

So while some of my positions do have profits from there, I didn't recommend/otherwise endorse these companies until later. This is, unfortunately, going to be a theme for this year - and I hope to change this up significantly next year, where I can actually start endorsing/providing stances on companies from the get-go.

Some of these companies actually won't be companies you can easily buy in the US - another drawback of EU investing. I argue that the most interesting companies aren't always even available to many of you - which is a pity, really. Perhaps 99% of you wouldn't be interested in buying a company like Data Respons (No Symbol), but I could still make a case for it.

With all that said, let's look at my top 5!

The top 5 Investments for 2019

1. Data Respons

Data Respons is what you might consider a "home run." The company does not have an ADR and is listed under the Oslo ticker DAT - so it's available to European investors. It's a Norwegian IT firm, with a sector-specific focus in municipal, government and defense contracts, now expanding to other nations (Germany among others).

Municipal and government work is one of my expertise areas - given that I've consulted in it for over 13 years - so when the company traded at extremely low sub-20 NOK pricing and valuation multiples, I invested.

I invested a lot.

Despite the comparatively small market cap (which would barely qualify the company as above "Micro" in the US), Data Respons made up 1.3% of my total holdings in early 2019. Since then, the stock has done this, and it now makes up over 2.3%, which is almost as much as some large-cap Scandinavian companies. It's also a larger holding than every individual non-Scandinavian holding I currently own.

(Source: Nordnet, Data Respons)

My YoC for the position is over 4.3% - Yield is now 2.1%. The company came in at a 113.01% annual increase excluding dividends. The reason for this, and the spike in December, is sad and simple.

A 95%+ annual increase would have been amazing. However, Data Respons is being M&A'ed, by the Belgian IT-giant AKKA, listed in Paris under the ticker EPA:AKKA. It's a cash-only deal - so the Norwegian owners will become billionaires, and shareholders like myself will be left on the curb with a 48/NOK share price if this goes through.

It is, of course, an amazing annual return, and return since the initial investment. However, I was hoping to be able to keep this company indefinitely, given their excellent, risk-adjusted and conservative performance over a long time. Instead, I'm being forcibly cashed out and have to re-allocate a sizeable amount of capital in an overall-expensive market (or keep it liquid).

Still, it's by far my best-performing single position for the year.

2. Hemfosa Fastigheter/Nyfosa Fastigheter

Calculating Hemfosa (OTC:HMFFF) returns is a bit more complex, so this will include some disclaimers.

First off, Hemfosa split its company into the conservative rental portion, Hemfosa, and the more opportunistic office-space/logistics real estate company Nyfosa (No Symbol). Prior to December 2018, this was the same company.

(Source: Avanza, Hemfosa)

The spin-off effect can be seen here. Shareholders of Hemfosa, like myself, were rewarded with shares of Nyfosa.

I have chosen to keep these shares, despite them currently offering no dividend. It's my singular "growth stock" at the moment.

Nyfosa, since the split, has appreciated by 98.99%, from an initial IPO value of ~41.08 SEK/share to a current valuation of 81.7 SEK/share. I expect the dividend to be instated in 2021 or 2022 if the company continues acquiring property at the current pace, with a targeted 2-3.5% yield.

Hemfosa, for 2019, has provided an annual increase of 77.33%. Now, like with Data Respons, we can see that there's a spike in late 2019. This is related to the same thing - Hemfosa is being M&A'ed by SBB Norden (No Symbol), traded under STO:SBB-B, forming the largest conservative public/welfare rental real estate company in all of Scandinavia.

It's a very low-growth/low yield market, between 2.5-3.5% yield on my initial shares, but it's also extremely low risk. The deal will be accretive in terms of pure dividends/yield for Hemfosa shareholders who choose to accept SBB shares in payment, which is an option (and which I have done).

Hemfosa is my second-largest real estate holding after Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF), coming in at over 3.5%, and this increase is of course noticeable. The new holding of SBB will be even more so, and I'll wager it's only a matter of time before it gets an ADR.

I wrote about this in my article "Hemfosa Fastigheter - Buying More After Beneficial M&A." You can expect more articles on this going forward.

3. Exchange Income Corporation

The Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) is a company I've bought at two points in time, both at relatively sizeable allocations, currently just under 1%. My position for this company, including dividends, is up over 60.9%, and the stock for the year is up over 62%. I've written follow-up articles on the company, and intend to continue doing this.

(Source: Nordnet, Exchange Income Corporation)

Out of the first 3 companies on this list, this is the clearest example (aside from Data Respons, which might be harder to follow) of buy-at-undervaluation and wait for appreciation + dividends that I've done this year and also written a bit about.

Exchange Income Corporation is a company that's an M&A-focused corporation in the aerospace and aviation sector, as well as the related services, equipment, and manufacturing and has a history of doing this well. Of course, there are some risks involved, and at current valuations, I would argue the company doesn't necessarily provide an appealing buy, but it did and it can once again. Even since my first article, the company has more than doubled the broad S&P 500 indice appreciation.

4. Ameriprise Financial

Out of all of the companies I bought during the dip of 2018/2019 - and there were a few - none has appreciated as well as Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

(Source: Nordnet, Ameriprise Financial)

While sadly not my largest non-European Financial position, it has nonetheless managed some beyond-excellent, market-beating 55%+ returns for the year, coming in at a total return of almost 60%. Another good example of what can be done even with a large-cap stock when bought at an undervaluation.

5. Skanska/Transalta Renewables

In the 5th and final place, we have a tie between the building giant Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and the Canadian monthly payer TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF). Both of these companies came at an annual increase of around 58%, including dividends. Both are companies I've held for a long time. One, Skanska, I've written a bit about, but I still consider it too early/the wrong valuation to buy the company at this time - wait for another dip as results/macro goes down. The other has been in my portfolio since inception and is currently trading at multi-year highs.

I'd happily buy more of the latter - Skanska on the other hand, is at a maximum-level portfolio allocation, currently making up almost 5% of my total holdings (currently the largest position in my entire portfolio). If anything, it may be a holding I'm looking to trim going forward. Definitely through further investing/new capital injections, which will reduce the total portion of Skanska, and perhaps even through active sales, given the volatility of construction and the somewhat limited upside at current prices/low overall yield.

Other companies

That being said and my best 5 presented, many of the companies I've written prominently about aren't included on this list. Does this mean they performed poorly? Certainly not! All of those above came in at over 58% annual increase including dividend payouts.

Many of the companies I've written about, I've written about for only parts of 2019. Some of them I've only owned for parts of 2019, as this was the year when I grew more active in NA. There's a considerable portion of holdings which comes in at a 25-55% annual increase or increase since I wrote my first article, excluding dividends.

These include (among others) AT&T (T), CVS Health (CVS), Autoliv (ALV), Caterpillar (CAT), UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF), BlackRock (BLK), Europris (OTC:ERPSY), General Mills (GIS) HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF), Huhtamäki (OTCPK:HOYFF), JPMorgan (JPM), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), Principal Financial Group (PFG), Qualcomm (QCOM), Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), Whirlpool (WHR), Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), ICA (OTC:ICCGF), Castellum and Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF).

Some companies are also still in the midst of an ongoing turnaround but have performed extremely well since lows, such as Thor Industries (THO).

Other companies may be loss positions for most investors but aren't for me (yet) because I invested during the extremes of undervaluation. Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is one such position (even if the plus is only in single-digit percentages at the time of writing this article), and my YoC here is almost 10%.

In others, I'm unfortunately waiting for the effects of a turnaround. Most car companies, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF), as well as some American REITs such as Taubman Centers (TCO) and Macerich (MAC), fall into this category.

I've also invested sizeable positions in company debt, in the form of preferred shares, currently yielding an average of 6.8%. All of these positions are in the green (including dividends), the most sizeable appreciation found in my position of TransAlta - namely the preferred share TA.PR.H (Link), which including dividends is up 13.2% since purchase despite FX headwinds.

Yearly Takeaway

The yearly takeaway is simple.

This has been my most profitable year of investing - ever. This isn't all that strange when looking at what sort of year it has been for most investors.

I regret not putting all available capital to work at the beginning of the year, yet I can't bring myself to do so at this time given the rich valuations in most sectors we're currently seeing. Whether this is as big a mistake will remain to be seen. I have, however, over the course of the year, increased my average monthly investment spend, so as not to have too much liquid capital trickle down into savings where it, quite frankly, loses value on an annual basis due to current SEK inflation rates combined with 0.65% savings interest.

Even with the FX headwinds seen during most of the year - the EUR, CAD and USD have all been extremely historically expensive, and are just now recovering towards the SEK - growth has been very positive, even if the portfolio dividend volatility is far higher than it was in 2018. A 10-cent FX shift now causes real percentage variances in my projected annual dividend, and I've forecasted with high granularity what would be happening if the SEK/USD was to fall to historical levels such as 7-8 SEK/USD or the EUR/SEK were to fall back down to 8 SEK/EUR. Simply put, this would cause dividend "cuts" in the thousands of SEK - but as a result, buying USD/EUR stocks would, of course, become excellent compared to now.

This is something most of my readers don't have, as their base currency is, of course, the USD or the EUR.

During the middle/3rd quarter of the year, I adjusted my strategy somewhat, which I'd observed was becoming far too risk-taking as a result of covering my expenses with dividends alone.

There was a financial hit in one portfolio position (small, thankfully) which, frankly, couldn't have happened if I'd followed my 2018 investing strategy. As a result of this, I've pulled back in terms of what sort of risk I'll accept, and what sort of market cap I'll invest in. I've already disregarded many prospective investments that I otherwise might have gone for, following this decision.

As we can see in the yearly review, double-digit CAGR even on an annual basis, even investing in quality companies at large market caps, isn't impossible at all. You don't need to look for the double-digit yields if they're not safe simply to get decent returns.

Summary

With that, I hope you now have a better picture of what you may expect of me as a contributor going into 2020.

I'm hoping to:

Continue focusing on a mix of international, undervalued stocks across multiple sectors, keeping my eyes out for undervaluation opportunities across a wide variety of stock markets.

Moving a bit more towards potential growth/CAGR as opposed to raw dividend yield, even if the dividend yield is certainly appealing (and will continue to be one of my focal points).

Expose my readers to companies they may otherwise not have known/heard about - such as Data Respons.

Increase my own expertise/knowledge base to better serve my readers - as I say in my articles - I'm not a CFA, nor a finance guy by trade. I'm self-taught/inspired by others, and all I'm trying to do is understand more, thereby making better decisions for myself, my readers and the people close to me.

Continue to acquaint myself with other capable investors, both contributors, and non-contributors, to collectively make better, safer and more profitable investment decisions.

And with that, I hope you'll continue to read my articles and my work if you find the time or if they interest you sufficiently.

Thank you for reading this article - and have a great 2020!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.