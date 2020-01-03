17%+ Yielding 2X Leveraged ETNs For A Solid Growth, Low Interest Rate Environment

Investors Have Done Very Well in the Last Decade, but Current Income is Harder to Obtain

Low interest rates and solid economic growth have produced excellent returns for investors, and brought the prices of many securities to record-highs. The question now is what should investors do next. This is of particular concern to those seeking high current income. For retail investors, certificates of deposit, once a good way to obtain reasonable current income without risk, now have extremely meager yields. Table I below shows the largest retail banks and their certificates of deposit rates for various terms.

Table I Average CD Rates 2019

Major Bank CD Rates by Term Length (months)

3 6 12 18 24 36 60 Bank of America 0.03% 0.03% 0.07% 0.07% 0.10% 0.12% 0.15% Chase 0.02% 0.02% 0.05% 0.30% 0.30% 0.40% 0.60% Citibank 0.05% 0.07% 0.15% 0.25% 0.25% 0.35% 0.50%

Source: Average CD Rates 2019: How Banks Compare

One million dollars at the 0.15% rate for a Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 5-year certificate of deposit would be only $1,500 per year. That may be an extreme example. However, government and high-grade corporate bonds offer the lowest rates ever seen. Of course, those in Europe and Japan look with envy at the meager American interest rates. There is $17 trillion in securities with negative interest rates worldwide and many banks pay nothing and charge a fee to depositors. To achieve reasonable current income now, some risk must be accepted.

The question facing investors is whether the next decade will be a repeat of the last in terms of interest rates and economic growth. That could help determine what types of risk should be accepted in order to obtain satisfactory yields. A case can be made that the factors that have allowed low inflation, low interest rates and solid economic growth, could continue for the foreseeable future. The stronger growth with low interest rates scenario may not be as far-fetched as would have been the case earlier. Previously, under the Phillips curve assumptions, low unemployment would be expected to coincide with high inflation and commensurately high interest rates. However, the always dangerous to say phrase "this time is different" may be possibly applicable now.

The Phillips curve is actually just a better way to represent the upward sloping aggregate supply curve. Since unemployment and real GDP are negatively related, the relationship shown in the upward sloping aggregate supply curve can be represented by a downward sloping curve where unemployment replaces real GDP on the horizontal axis.

It appears now that changes in the aggregate supply curve can allow low inflation and consequently low interest rates to accompany low unemployment. Not only has the aggregate supply curve shifted to the right, but its slope has also flattened. There are a number of factors which have impacted the aggregate supply curve. The more well-known factors favorably influencing the aggregate supply curve have been: advances in technology, especially oil and gas technology such as fracking, that lowers energy costs, and globalization of world trade that lowered prices via increased efficiency and competition.

Separate from the increase in world trade, another factor has favorably impacted the aggregate supply curve, in terms of allowing robust growth and low inflation. This is the shift from a primarily industrial goods economy to an economy mostly based on technology and services. Fifty years ago, heavy industries such as steel were a much more significant part of the economy. As economic activity increased then, costs increase accelerated. For example, as the demand for steel increased, producers would tap into lower-grade deposits of iron ore and metallurgical coal that are significantly more expensive, on a per ton of steel produced, basis. Older inefficient, high-cost steel mills that may have been closed would be reopened as demand for steel increased. All of this would accelerate costs and prices. Most heavy industrial activities exhibit such diseconomies of scale, so as the aggregate demand for their products, above certain thresholds, increases costs and prices.

In contrast, today, if the demand for the services provided by corporations that now comprise major parts of the American economy, such as Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR), or the software produced by Microsoft (MSFT), were to double, there would still not be any diseconomies of scale. If anything, the unit costs would decline.

The lifting of trade barriers worldwide, primarily through multilateral agreements, and the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology and services, has allowed America to have a combination of low unemployment and low inflation that A.W. Phillips could only dream of. Some politicians oppose free trade for the explicit purpose of reversing the shift away from an industrial economy that has occurred. Thus, they are actively trying to sabotage the very things that have brought us the ideal economic environment of low inflation and low unemployment. However, so far, it appears that their efforts to sabotage globalization and the shift away from smokestack industries are mostly, so far, being thwarted by inexorable economic and technological trends and forces.

The old Phillips curve paradigm was based in part on the premise that as unemployment declined employers would have to bid up wages. Some say that the shift to labor-intensive, services-producing sectors and away from goods-producing sectors exacerbates this. However, that shift has only occurred regarding employment, not in final consumption of goods and services. The consumption of goods relative to services has not changed significantly in the last 70 years. In 1949, consumers bought cars, radios, television sets, ovens, refrigerators, food, clothing and other consumer goods and purchased services such as haircuts, healthcare, entertainment, utility services and education in roughly the same proportion in terms of their total spending as they do today. However, employment in goods-producing sectors has significantly declined relative to service employment.

The reason that employment in the goods-producing sector has not kept pace with goods share of consumption expenditure is that productivity in the goods-producing sector has far outpaced that of the services sector. Many services have not experienced any increase in productivity literally for centuries. Barbers today use essentially the same technology that the Barber of Seville used in the opera hundreds of years ago, with one barber cutting one person's hair. Today's operas and plays on Broadway use the same technology and amount of labor that Euripides employed putting on plays in Ancient Greece. In contrast, goods can be produced using much less labor than even decades ago. In Austria there is a plant that produces 500,000 tons of steel wire per year using just 14 employees vs. as many as 1,000 in a mill with similar capacity built in the 1960s.

Those that have been calling for higher inflation and interest rates are perplexed as to why the relatively low unemployment rates of the last few years have not caused oversized increase in average hourly earnings. There are a number of arguments that suggest there are problems with using unemployment rate as a major indicator when determining monetary policy; see: Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market. Putting aside any issues relating to the accuracy and/or appropriateness relating to the U-3 unemployment rate's use by the Federal Reserve, there are other, bigger problems with the assumption tightening labor markets will result in much higher wages.

The widely watched average hourly earnings data indicates that wages for nonsupervisory hourly workers adjusted for inflation have not significantly increased for many years. Even many who understand that immigration, trade agreements and globalization increase productivity and standards of living, wonder why real wages have not kept up with indicators such as profits and payroll growth. To some extent average hourly earnings data for nonsupervisory hourly workers has some data problems. Hourly workers wages in goods-producing industries are generally higher than those in the service sector. As the share of employment in goods-producing relative to service declines, the average of all hourly workers' wages would decline solely due to the change in the mix. That would occur even if the wages in each individual sector were unchanged.

Technology and globalization have allowed strong economic growth, low inflation and low interest rates to coincide, contrary to what the Phillips curve would have indicated. Employers have been able to substitute technology for some labor. Even though some services such as those of barbers cannot be imported, many service functions now can be. When I called Citibank (NYSE:C) to order a new checkbook, I spoke to an individual in Bangalore, India. Apparently, those in the call center in India were instructed to sound more like those in America would. He identified himself as "John" and since it was February 14th, he wished me a good day of worshipping St. Valentine.

If the New Era of Low Interest Rates and Solid Economic Growth is Really Here, How Should One Invest for Current Income?

I have written about my portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

A carry trade is a trading strategy that involves borrowing at a relatively low interest rate and investing in an asset that provides a higher rate of return. Generally, carry trades are usually associated with sophisticated investors such as hedge funds. Small retail investors are usually less able to engage in and benefit from carry trades, for a number of reasons. The interest rates charged on small margin accounts by major brokerage firms mostly exceed the yield currently available from any investment grade bonds, preferred stock or mortgage-backed securities. Furthermore, most brokerage firms do not allow margin borrowing in retirement accounts such as IRAs.

While retail investors generally cannot borrow at interest rates low enough to make carry trade type strategies now, without taking the significant credit risk associated with distressed securities, they can buy securities that emulate carry trade type strategies. I mainly use 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in order to put my macroeconomic projections to use, in the investment arena, while sticking to my 15%+ current yield constraint. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are about the only game in town to obtain current yields above 15%.

My macroeconomic view for almost decade was that interest rates and particularly short-term rates would stay lower for longer than many market participants believed. As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) - the only 2x leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was one reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting.

Another reason for my view that interest rates would not increase as much as the consensus, was based on the premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially reducing interest rates, as most believed, but rather keeping rates higher than a free market in risk-free securities would otherwise result in. This was put forth in another 2013 Seeking Alpha article: "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs." Thus, originally I focused only on securities with significant interest rate risk, but with not much credit risk.

MORL later UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio. In addition to those, I have included, mainly for diversification purposes, other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. These include, the ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company (BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB), which is based on the same index as SMHD but has some differences.

As discussed in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? CEFL has been a large segment of the portion of my 15%+ current yield portfolio, used for diversification as a hedge against stronger economic growth. Thus, if strong economic growth, low inflation and low interest rates are going to last for a considerable time, CEFL would appear to be a particularly attractive 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN to employ in seeking very high current yields. SMHD and BDCL would also be possible candidates.

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where much of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates any time soon.

In business cycle terms, even though the expansion is at a record length, current conditions do not necessarily favor any tightening by the Federal Reserve. Unemployment is very low, although there is some question about the data. Real GDP growth is running about 2%. My view is that two opposing forces are contributing to the current economic conditions. First, is the harm to the world economy by the tariffs instigated by Trump. These tariffs are making almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. Some countries and some people are impacted more than others. In America, the weakness caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices, above what free markets would produce, are somewhat offset by the stimulus provided by the trillion dollar Federal Budget deficits.

If further progress in the trade arena is achieved, the equity markets would likely rise, while fixed income securities could do less well, as prospects for further monetary stimulus would diminish. In that event, the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs with more ”equity-like" characteristics and credit risks would probably outperform those 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. In that event, CEFL and its new economically identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ), SMHB, SMHD as well as BDCL would do better than MORL, MRRL, and REML.

The current trillion-dollar and rising, Federal Budget deficits could be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today. Thus, the fiscal stimulus offsets some of the negative impacts of the tariffs, now in effect. This deficit stimulus is possibly at the expense of future generations. Additionally, the rollback of environmental regulations could also be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, also possibly at the expense of future generations. Whatever one's view of the climate change issue, clearly switching away from fossil fuels to alternatives makes almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. An example is coal that provided 27.5% of America's electricity in 2018.

About 60,000 people are employed in coal mining (including both thermal and metallurgical). Wind and solar combined provided 8% of America's electricity in 2018. Some claim that over a million people are employed in wind and solar combined, it is certainly much higher than 60,000. Also, certainly in terms of productivity, output per hours worked, which is the ultimate source of increases in private sector income and wealth, regulations requiring switching from coal to wind and solar reduce efficiency and productivity and hence, the rollback of those environmental regulations increases efficiency and productivity, and thus wealth and income, at least in the short run.

The negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs and the positive impacts of both fiscal stimulus from the trillion dollar deficits and rollback of environmental regulations impact different segments of the population very differently. More important is the fact that different segments of the population are very different in their ability to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs.

The segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from labor, are mostly unable to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. They generally must pay the higher prices that tariffs cause for all products made from steel and aluminum, and many items that come from China such as bicycles and Christmas tree ornaments. Additionally, some new tariffs on goods from Europe are being considered. Furthermore, the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise input prices reduce the ability of most workers to obtain higher wages from their private sector employers.

For those segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from investments, it is much easier to offset the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer and input prices. For many investors, the low interest rates, caused in many cases worldwide by actions of central banks, in response to the reductions in economic activity, productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions boost the value of their fixed-income securities. Lower interest rates also lift equity prices.

One group of investors that particularly benefits by low short-term rates are those engaged in carry trade type strategies. Buying 2X Leveraged ETNs is a carry trade, that does not entail the risk of negative equity, as is the case when someone explicitly borrows money for the purpose of buying an investment asset with borrowed proceeds. The asset could decline so much and so fast that the value of the investment asset is less than the amount owed, thus the investor may have to come up with additional funds to repay the amount borrowed.

With ETNs not financed with borrowed funds, the worst that could happen is they go to zero, but they cannot create a liability for the investor. While 2X Leveraged ETNs have some advantages over buying fixed-income securities with borrowed funds, such as no possibility of the position having negative equity, there are some other things to consider.

Risks and Concerns

One consideration is that taking expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, will over time, reduce the net indicative (asset) value of those Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The lower net indicative (asset) value, will in turn reduce the dividends. I described how deducting expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, impacts them in: Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline? , which included:

...To the extent that the dividends paid by 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, are higher than they would be if the interest and tracking fees were taken from the dividend, the net asset value is expected to decline over time. This is separate and distinct from any return of capital associated with some of closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. This factor was relatively very small when 3-month LIBOR was only 0.25% from 2010 through 2015. However, with 3-month LIBOR now at 2.75%, it is more significant. For example, the CEFL dividend yield on an annualized monthly compounded basis is now 19.75%, based on my projection of the March 2019 CEFL monthly dividend of $0.2547. That calculation is based on a projected annual CEFL dividend of $2.567. Adding the financing expense of 3.15% to the 0.50% annual tracking fee brings total expenses, including interest to 3.65%. If that was taken out of the dividends, rather than the net indicative value, the projected annualized monthly compounded basis would be 16.1%...."

Even though as is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

and:

...there are some investors who are uncomfortable with the fact that deducting expenses and fees are from the net indicative (asset) value means that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity.."

It might be noted that BDCL is the only High Yield 2X Leveraged ETN that does not take the fees and expenses out of net indicative (asset) value, that is out of principal. Rather, BDCL takes the fees and expenses out of income, like most mutual funds.

Political uncertainty provides various sources of risk. This article mainly focuses on the bullish possibility of strong economic growth, low inflation and low interest rates coinciding. Thus, I will present mitigating factors regarding the major sources of risk. The economic and financial market experience during the past three years suggests that markets can survive and even thrive despite political leadership that may be incompetent, corrupt and/or ignorant of some basic economic principles. That same resiliency should be taken into account by those who fear the possibility of a radical left-ward swing resulting from the 2020 election.

The biggest problem with Warren and Sanders is that they do not seem to be willing to learn from mistakes made in other countries. The head of a group called "Democratic Socialists of America" was interviewed after his group's membership increased to 50,000 from 5,000 after Bernie Sanders candidacy. He was asked if there was any place and time in history that was closest to where your view of democratic socialism flourished. His honest answer was: "Sweden in the 1960s." Sweden remained capitalist throughout that period and has since rejected many of the things that were tried in the 1960s. Today the student loan issue is a bigger problem in Sweden than in the USA. Of course, those who think that the USA can retain market-priced healthcare indefinitely are also unwilling to learn from other countries. In any case, in a county with extensive checks and balances, such as America, regardless of the election results, changes resulting from legislation occur very slowly, if ever.

Capitalism is very resilient. The New York Times Magazine had an article about how businesses are springing up in North Korea. The aspiring capitalists first have to bribe their supervisors at their state assigned jobs, to allow them to not show up at the state assigned jobs. There are also many other obstacles that they must overcome. However, the article said that people in the past would escape to South Korea and then send money and gifts to their relatives still in North Korea. Now, in some cases college age students escape to South Korea and their capitalist parents running businesses in North Korea now send money to their children in South Korea.

Another area of risk involves climate change. For the economy and financial markets, the possible risks associated with climate change fanaticism may be significant. Putting aside the question of whether or not drastic steps regarding climate change are warranted or necessary, some of the radical policies for climate change advocated by some could severely impact markets. For some food for thought regarding this, consider the events leading up to the American Civil War. One of the reasons that the south was willing to fight a very bloody and ultimately futile war in response to the election of Abraham Lincoln, was that an estimated 40% of all the capital in the south was in the form of slaves. In part of America today a similarly high percentage of wealth and capital is in forms related to fossil fuels. These include reserves, royalty interests, infrastructure and extraction facilities. Some climate change advocates advocate complete abandonment of fossil fuels. Again, radical changes are likely to occur gradually, if ever.

Impacts of the New ETNs from UBS and Plans to Redeem Older Ones

UBS (NYSE:UBS) commenced exchange offers for eight ETRACS ETNs December 9, 2019 - UBS AG announced Thursday that it has commenced exchange offers ("Exchange Offers") for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the "Series A ETNs") for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the "Series B ETNs") AG intends to exercise its contractual call right for any non-tendered Series A ETNs that were subject to the Exchange Offers. Following the completion of such redemptions, no Series A ETNs are expected to remain outstanding.

There are eight sequential exchange periods, during which one can tender their old Series A notes and receive the new Series B notes at the end of that exchange period. The final exchange period ends on May 1, 2020. UBS AG had announced on November 11, 2019, that it expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full 13 ETRACS Series A exchange traded notes within a few months following the final expiration of UBS AG's proposed exchange offers.

Regarding the UBS exchange offer, there are various categories of decisions that holders and potential buyers of UBS 2x leveraged mREIT ETNs have to consider. Holders have to decide whether or not to tender their old Series A notes and receive the new Series B notes. If they decide to tender, then when to tender. For me, the most immediate decision is whether to buy old Series A notes or the new Series B notes when adding to my holdings.

The risks of not exchanging now seem fairly small. Liquidity in the old Series A notes might decline. However, since they can always be redeemed, in large amounts, at net indicative (asset) value, and will likely be called at net indicative (asset) value in 2020, the old Series A notes should still trade very close to net indicative (asset) value. For now, my intention is to not make any decision regarding the exchange offer until close to the final expiration of UBS AG's exchange offers. One consideration that should be considered is any fees that will be charged by your broker. Even though they have eliminated commissions on online transactions, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) told me that they would charge $39 as a tender fee on the UBS exchange offer.

As to buying additional notes, I would now buy either old Series A notes or the new Series B notes, depending on which is cheaper at the time. The removal of UBS Switzerland AG as a co-obligor does not in my view impair the creditworthiness of the Series B ETRACS ETNs as they are still obligations of the parent UBS AG.

Analysis of the January 2020 CEFL and CEFZ Dividend Projection

All but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends. Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG), and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) pay quarterly. All three of the quarterly payers had ex-dividend dates in November 2019. Thus, none of them will contribute to the January 2020 dividend.

As is typical in December, eight components declared two dividends, each with ex-dates in December 2019. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT), Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD), Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), Blackstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB), BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU), Eaton Vance Sr Fltg (EFR) and Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) all paid two dividends, both with ex-dates in December 2019. Thus, those double dividends will contribute to the January 2020 dividend. The second EFR December dividend included a long-term capital gain distribution of $0.0543. The dividends shown in Table II below, incorporate the total amounts, including the double December dividends and any special dividends.

Aside from the December doubles, there were eight changes in the dividends declared by the component closed-end-funds in the index upon which CEFL and CEFZ are based. DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL) increased its monthly dividend to $0.194 from $0.15. Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) increased its monthly dividend to $0.0485 from $0.047. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) increased its monthly dividend to $0.05902 from $0.05898. Western Asset High Income Op (HIO) increased its monthly dividend to $0.032 from $0.030. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) increased its monthly dividend to $0.0711 from $0.0542. Blackstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund reduced the first of its two monthly dividends to $0.105 from $0.111 paid in November 2019. However, BGB increased its second December dividend to $0.12 from the first of its two December dividends of $0.105. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) decreased the first of its two December dividends to $0.0232 from the $0.025 paid in November 2019. However, PPR increased its second December dividend to $0.0233 from the first of its two December dividends of $0.0232.

Depending on how one considers the dividends declared with ex-dates in December 2019 by BGB and PPR, it could be said that all eight components increased their monthly dividends that were declared in December 2019 and that will contribute to the January 2020 dividend. Alternatively, it could be interpreted as six were increases and two were decreases - BGB and PPR. From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the January 2020 monthly CEFL and CEFZ dividend of $0.2387. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price, net asset value, and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL and CEFZ components that will contribute to the January 2020 dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. I am also somewhat more bullish now on CEFL, based on the possibility that there could be periods of strong economic growth, with low inflation and low interest rates, as was discussed in 18% Yielding CEFL And The Aggregate Supply Curve. This could also help BDCL, SMHB and SMHD. There are, however, various political and policy risks that could cause the aggregate supply curve to shift back to the left.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

In view of the uncertainty and risks, active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of policy on economic and political conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceed the savings from a lower purchase price.

I compute the average discount to book value of the CEFL components periodically. One problem is that the annual rebalancing of the index in January, where the components can be changed significantly, makes comparison with earlier values for the discounts to book value less useful. However, even with that caveat, a major driver of the price movements for CEFL and the closed-end funds in the index has been the discounts to book value.

The previous highest average discount to book value I computed for the high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL, CEFZ and its unleveraged version, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), was 13.8% on September 18, 2015. The lowest was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. Over a 0.86-year period, buying on September 18, 2015, and selling on July 28, 2016, the annualized gain, including reinvesting dividends for CEFL, was 31.74%. The best time to buy high dividend closed-end funds usually has been when the discounts to book value have been the largest. On December 27, 2019, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL, CEFZ and YYY are based was 8.1%. This does not suggest that the average discount to book value says CEFL is a screaming buy. However, it could be due to the possibility that the low inflation, low unemployment and low interest rate environment being sustainable is already in the market.

As was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. More relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk, one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be normally rather small. UBS has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will eventually cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This could still eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession and that will ultimately be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs that mostly avoid credit risk, like MORL, REML and MRRL. However, a recession might not be so good for those ETNs that take more credit and equity market risk, like BDCL, SMHD, CEFL and CEFZ. However, such a recession does not appear imminent. Thus, BDCL, SMHD, CEFL and CEFZ may be better in the near to intermediate term, for those seeking to use the implicit 2X Leveraged ETN leverage to obtain high current yields.

Table II CEFL/CEFZ Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 4.94 9.97 10.2 0.9775 12/12/2019 0.056 m 0.0079 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 4.84 23.4575 24.66 0.9512 12/2/2019 0.1325 m 0.0078 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.55 11.2321 11.98 0.9376 12/13/2019 0.1558 m 0.0180 Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.46 19.64 19.63 1.0005 12/11/2019 0.194 m 0.0125 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.44 8.9125 10.1 0.8824 12/30/2019 0.0575 m 0.0082 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.43 6.67 7.43 0.8977 12/19/2019 0.0485 m 0.0092 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.42 6.76 6.91 0.9783 11/14/2019 0.17 q Brookfield R A Incm RA 4.41 21.43 23.21 0.9233 12/17/2019 0.199 m 0.0117 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.39 8.36 9.05 0.9238 12/12/2019 0.05902 m 0.0088 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 4.32 12.07 13.4 0.9007 12/5/2019 0.0655 m 0.0067 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.24 14.17 15.76 0.8991 12/19/2019 0.1 m 0.0085 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.23 15.9963 17.41 0.9188 12/13/2019 0.2474 m 0.0186 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.2 15.26 16.99 0.8982 12/26/2019 0.21 m 0.0165 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.18 14.83 16.7 0.8880 12/26/2019 0.21 m 0.0169 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.12 13.13 14.48 0.9068 12/11/2019 0.1 m 0.0089 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 3.95 14.47 15.34 0.9433 12/20/2019 0.225 m 0.0175 Cohen & Strs Infrstr UTF 3.92 25.98 27.79 0.9349 12/3/2019 0.155 m 0.0067 Nexpoint Credit NHF 2.89 17.78 21.12 0.8419 12/20/2019 0.2 m 0.0093 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 2.79 11.0189 12.31 0.8951 12/13/2019 0.1422 m 0.0103 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.72 5.04 5.57 0.9048 12/19/2019 0.032 m 0.0049 Tortoise Mlp Fund NTG 2.63 11.09 11.86 0.9351 11/21/2019 0.4225 q Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.57 9.1 10.04 0.9064 12/13/2019 0.0711 m 0.0057 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 2.5 15.63 17.24 0.9066 12/2/2019 0.11 m 0.0050 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 2.18 11.32 12.58 0.8998 12/12/2019 0.075 m 0.0041 Nuveen Fltg Rt Inc JFR 1.65 10.07 10.96 0.9188 12/12/2019 0.0615 m 0.0029 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.51 4.23 4.73 0.8943 12/12/2019 0.024 m 0.0024 Tortoise Energy Infr TYG 1.51 18.32 19.45 0.9419 11/21/2019 0.655 q Kayne Anderson Mlp KYN 1.12 14.15 15.24 0.9285 12/18/2019 0.12 m 0.0027 Eaton Vance Sr Fltg EFR 1.05 13.55 14.65 0.9249 12/23/2019 0.223 m 0.0049 Voya Prime Rate Trst PPR 0.85 5 5.44 0.9191 12/9/2019 0.0465 m 0.0023

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, MRRL, REM, BDCL, SMHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.