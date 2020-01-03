Market Corrections Obliterate Leveraged ETF Returns

The 3x Leveraged Nasdaq ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is up over 5,000% since inception, about 10 years ago. According to historical data, the split-adjusted shares opened around $1.63 in February of 2010 and they currently trade around $86. For reference, $10,000 plopped into this ETF on the date it opened would hypothetically be worth over $500,000.

Here's a summary of each year's return from a Tweet by Charlie Bilello.

Before your fear of missing out kicks in, you probably want to take a look at another chart. This chart shows the relative value of the leveraged ETF vs. the underlying index ETF that it tracks. From October 1, 2018 to December 24, 2018, the underlying index (QQQ) dropped 22.92% and the leveraged ETF (TQQQ) dropped almost three times as much.

Data by YCharts

As the name implies, this leveraged ETF (TQQQ) uses derivatives to increase the return and loss to be equal to about 3 times the return or loss from the underlying ETF (QQQ). If the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) rises by 1%, then the Nasdaq 3x leveraged ETF (TQQQ) will rise about 3%. The losses are also magnified by a factor of 3 times.

What happens during a bigger correction?

History shows that the big 20% corrections lead to 60% drops in value for triple leveraged ETFs. What about a sustained drop of 34% or more. In theory, a 33.34% drop in the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) should lead to a 100% decline in the triple leveraged Nasdaq 100 ETF (TQQQ). More likely, the ETF will reverse split to remain trading and the investor would see a 98% to 99% wipeout of value.

Here's the funny thing about that math. The 5,000% return that takes an investor from $10,000 to $500,000 gets eliminated by a 98% drop that takes them back to $10,000. That's simple math. Most investors familiar with compounding can run these numbers themselves. If investors can expect a correction of 33.34% or more, then they lose all gains by continuing to hold a triple-leveraged ETF, plain and simple.

To regain value to previously seen levels, the leveraged ETF must again return 5,000%. A correction of 33.34% or more would be catastrophic to a trader holding the leveraged ETF.

Compare this to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and the investor who puts in $10,000 at the same time in February 2010. Those shares would be currently worth about $49,000. That's a significant return for a 10-year holding period. More importantly, the 33.34% correction mentioned above, which wipes out all of the leveraged ETF gains will only reduce the value of this investment to about $33,000. In fact, even if the underlying Nasdaq 100 corrects by 50%, the investor still has long-term gains.

If you are holding a leveraged ETF and you aren't losing sleep over this, then you should probably take a look at another chart. This one shows the total value of all publicly traded equities versus U.S. GDP. As GDP grows, the stock market grows. Over time, the value of equities should track closely to GDP. However, we have reached new all-time highs for valuation. Stocks are trading at 153% of the value of GDP. During the financial crisis, the total value of equities dropped to nearly 50% of the value of GDP. This indicates that broader markets could be set up for a correction of more than 50%.

Data by YCharts

Similar metrics for valuation can be found with the simple P/E ratio, which has once again fallen out of style. Currently, the overall market is valued at a P/E of 24 and the long-term median is about 14.8.

Other leveraged ETF investors should take note. The ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO), the ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD), and the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) are some of the largest and they all react to leverage the same way.

Data by YCharts

These investment vehicles were created as short-term trading vehicles and not buy and hold investments.

What's the AUM and fund flows of Leveraged ETFs?

You might be interested in knowing how big this market for leveraged ETFs has become. According to ETFGI.com, "the majority of assets were invested in Leverage ETFs/ETPs with $46.8 billion, followed by Leveraged/Inverse products with assets of $15 billion, then Inverse with $13.7 billion."

While $46.8 billion seems like a large number, the global ETF market is about $5 trillion and about $3.7 trillion of that total relates to U.S. Markets.

Further, investors appear to be taking gains and moving on. Net flows from these leveraged funds in the past 30 days, indicate that TQQQ is having the largest outflows at $309.21 million. At the same time, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) and the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) are seeing fund inflows of $210.21 million and $140.87 million respectively.

If you believe that these markets reflect trader sentiment, then perhaps the bears will be in charge for the 1st quarter of 2020.

There's still a lurking fear that the yield curve inversion of 2019 could have been an omen for a recession in 2020. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and Haver Analytics, the chance of a recession remains elevated at 27%.

Add in some political uncertainty for the Presidential election in 2020 and the markets are setting up for jitters. Being that the Federal Reserve stoked the fire by providing three rate cuts in 2019, it would be difficult to expect them to act in 2020, despite the Fed's history of taking action in Presidential election years. The S&P 500 is set to close out the decade with the second best annual return in the past 20 years, at 28.5%. It would be hard to believe you can juice these markets any more than this.

Summary

Regardless of your market outlook, leveraged ETFs are not a buy and hold investment. These vehicles utilize leverage to amplify market returns on the gain and loss side. A big enough loss in the underlying index will destroy market value and leave you with less value than holding a simple index fund. A loss of 33% or more in the underlying index substantially eliminates all value from a triple leveraged fund.

If the Fed's current forecast of 27% recession probability is correct, then holders of leveraged ETFs can count on a good chance that their holdings will see a substantial drop in value, but the real question is when, not if. This will happen eventually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.