Horizon Technology: Undervalued 9.6% Yield, Monthly Pay, With Little Analyst Coverage

The dividend has been well-covered this year and that will improve even more in 2020.

The incremental management fee is going down, meaning more cash from future investments will be available to shareholders.

This Business Development Company has relatively little coverage on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Introduction

At the request from some of our members and followers, we are pleased to provide an updated report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN). This Business Development Company has relatively little coverage on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. We highlighted HRZN as a strong buy back in September 2018, and it was a profitable success. With a strong track record, HRZN is set to improve in 2020. The incremental management fee is going down, meaning more cash from future investments will be available to shareholders. The dividend has been well-covered this year and that will improve even more in 2020. HRZN is a strong buy at the current price.

About HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance is a BDC that is similar to another BDC we invested in last year: TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG).

TPVG was a very profitable investment that we exited over the summer in order to take advantage of the higher yield and better price of Pennant Park Investments (PNNT). The exchange realized gains, improved our income, and provides better return potential.

This is the heart of what we do, finding an underpriced opportunity, holding through some turbulence - at one point TPVG's price was down 20% from our original purchase price - and after our thesis was realized, we sold for a solid profit. Collecting sizable dividends along the entire journey.

While the relative pricing of TPVG provided the incentive for us to realize a profit, we still like the niche. Both HRZN and TPVG invest primarily in companies in the venture growth stage.

HRZN traded recently at $12.40 and pays a monthly 10-cent dividend ($1.20 per annum) for an annual yield of 9.6%.

HRZN focuses on the technology and life sciences sectors. While these can be very competitive and volatile sectors, HRZN mitigates risk with a very conservative portfolio of secured loans that are written at a mere 20% loan-to-value, substantially below the 80% we see from most BDCs. It improves its returns with equity and warrants, allowing it to profit sometimes for many years after the loan is paid in full.

It is a sound strategy that has led to HRZN providing consistent and reliable returns from sectors that are not strongly represented in our portfolio. We view shares as being very attractively priced at current levels. HRZN is a smaller cap stock, often overlooked, and issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1).

Right now, HRZN is well positioned to leverage up, take advantage of attractive equity prices, and benefit from lower management expenses. We expect 2020 to be a big year for HRZN.

HRZN focuses on three sectors - technology, life sciences, and healthcare information and services. It provides secured loans that are either first lien or behind a bank revolver. Like most BDCs, its target market is companies that are unable to easily access debt.

These are middle-market companies that might have good cash flow, good business plans, but are private. They are usually funded by venture capital. From the borrower's perspective, the loans are frequently a stepping stone, getting them to scale to a position where they can access cheaper debt or pay off the debt with an IPO or other equity offerings.

The results can speak for themselves:

Source: HRZN Presentation

HRZN is able to achieve an impressive 16.4% annualized yield on its debt portfolio. While its coupons are generally at 9-11%, HRZN is able to improve its return in a variety of ways. Through commitment fees, prepayment fees and warrants or equity rights.

Source: HRZN Presentation

HRZN currently owns warrants or equity interest in 75 companies, currently valued at $13.1 million. The gains from those can be recognized well after the loans are paid. For example, HRZN recently exercised and sold its warrants in Verity Solutions for $1.7 million when the company was acquired by Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX). Its loan to Verity was paid in full almost eight years ago in 2012 and the warrants had been carried on its books with a value of only $65,000.

While not always predictable, those gains provide a nice long tail of returns and allow the company to occasionally recognize large gains that are not currently recognized in their NAV calculation.

Credit Quality

Since BDCs are involved in lending to borrowers that usually do not have a national credit rating, it is inevitable that some loans will not perform. HRZN breaks its investments into four categories in its reporting. 4 is the highest quality, 3 is average risk, 2 means elevated risk but no expectation of loss, and 1 means that there is high risk and it expects to lose some of the principal.

Source: 10-Q, Q3 2019

We are satisfied that HRZN's portfolio is stable and will continue to produce consistent returns.

Dividend

In Q3, HRZN had a record quarter at $0.42 NII. This was bolstered by prepayments of three loans that generated prepayment fees as well as $500k from the termination of warrants in Food52. We cannot expect such large results every quarter.

Still, HRZN has been producing more than enough to cover its dividend with a payout ratio of 83% year-to-date. HRZN's "undistributed spillover" is up to $0.29, providing it a cushion if there is a quarter where NII fails to cover the dividend, as well as the possibility of a special dividend, or even a raise to the regular dividend, if it continues to increase.

Greater Efficiency

Q3 marked an important hurdle for HRZN. Like most BDCs, HRZN is externally managed, meaning that it pays its manager a percentage of gross assets. The debt portfolio recently increased to be over $250 million.

This is an important number for HRZN because its management agreement stipulates that any assets over $250 million are assessed at a lower rate. The first $250 million will be at 2%, and anything beyond that the management fee is 1.6%. On its current $281 million portfolio, that is saving it $124k in management fees - approximately $0.008/share per year. As the portfolio continues growing, to $350, $400 to $500 million, the savings will become more material.

The bottom line is that HRZN has done well for its shareholders with the 2% fee. From this point forward, additional growth will be more accretive for shareholders than it was before. Fewer funds going towards management fees means more funds available for dividends.

HRZN has room to leverage up right now as its debt-to-equity is at 0.9 to 1, while the high-end of its target range is 1.2 to 1. We can expect that HRZN will start leveraging up in late Q4 and early 2020. It had a very low balance on its revolver at the end of Q3.

Source: HRZN Presentation

For the equity portion, HRZN currently has some cash, thanks to liquidity events. It also has the ability to issue common shares, which are trading at a slight premium to NAV.

Its committed, approved and awarded backlog stands at $97.8 million, and it has another $644 million in its pipeline. This should be more than adequate to allow it to maintain its credit standards and still be able to significantly increase the size of its portfolio in 2020.

Valuation and Price Target

As of the end of the most recent quarter, net asset value ("NAV") was $11.67. At recent prices, HRZN is trading at a 5.8% premium to NAV. Based on its annualized dividend payout of $1.20, HRZN trades at a 9.6% yield.

When we compare HRZN to its peers, Hercules Capital (HTGC) and TPVG, we can see that its premium is in line with TPVG's and much lower than HTGC's. TPVG has a slightly higher yield, however, that is coming at the expense of much lower dividend coverage. TPVG has only covered its dividend with NII by 101%, while HRZN enjoys a larger cushion at 120%.

We also looked at its loan performance, while each company is grading its investments itself, HRZN has a larger percentage in its top two tiers. This, combined with HRZN's use of loans at a much lower loan-to-value than is standard in the industry, leads us to believe that HRZN's quality of loans is equal or better than its peers.

As a relatively safe BDC with the overwhelming portion of its assets in senior secured loans with a low loan to value ratio, HRZN is the type of BDC ideally suited to take advantage of increasing leverage. Relative to its peers, HRZN is trading at the best risk-adjusted value, with the best dividend coverage and a high-quality portfolio at a modest premium.

HRZN has been improving its dividend coverage and we anticipate it will be aggressively growing its portfolio in the near-term. Taking advantage of issuing equity at a premium to NAV, combined with increasing leverage and lower management fees. This should give it the opportunity to generate net investment income well above the level of current dividends and the perception that the dividends are safe should enable HRZN to trade up to a lower yield.

At a yield of 9%, HRZN would trade at $13.33. We believe that is a target that could be hit by the end of 2020. Providing investors with a total return potential of 17%+ including dividends.

Bottom Line

HRZN is an attractive investment for the income-oriented investor. While the BDC sector is an economically sensitive one, the risks of a recession are very low over the next two years, which is bullish to this sector. Also with the current low interest rate environment, getting a 9.6% yield on a monthly dividend is very attractive.

HRZN is poised to increase its investments significantly in the near future, which will result in rising NII early in 2020. Its current loan portfolio is performing well, with only one loan that is at high-risk. Plus future investments benefit from the lower incremental management fees.

Investing into Horizon gives the opportunity for income investors to lock in a fat yield with an upside potential, as we can expect an even better performance in 2020.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRZN, PNNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.