Danaher: Expect Continued Strong Shareholder Returns With GE Biopharma

Coupled with Danaher's excellent track record in improving acquired companies and favorable tailwinds in the end market, the GE Biopharma deal is a positive move for Danaher.

GE Biopharma is the crown jewel within GE Healthcare and is being sold from a weak position to pay off GE's huge debt.

Introduction

On 25 February 2019, Danaher (DHR) announced that it was acquiring General Electric’s (GE) Biopharma business for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4B, with net purchase price after anticipated tax benefits at $20.0B. The announcement was received positively by the market with both GE and Danaher’s share prices going up by 6.4% and 8.5% respectively.

For GE, this deal is a great opportunity for them to reduce their debt position, which had been one of the 2 key priorities set by their new CEO, Larry Culp. GE had originally planned to spin off its healthcare business, of which the Biopharma contributes around 15% of revenue, but had put the plan on hold as they believe that the Biopharma deal represents a better deal.

For Danaher, this deal further strengthens their Life Sciences segment, with GE Biopharma operating as a stand-alone operating company. GE Biopharma’s best-in-class bioprocessing technologies and solutions will provide an excellent complement to their current biologics workflow solutions.

In my opinion, this deal represents a win-win situation, with GE being able to reduce its debt position and Danaher adding a strong performing and complementary business unit to its portfolio. With their excellent track record in improving acquired companies’ performance and delivering shareholders' returns, I believe that the acquisition is an excellent move by Danaher. In this article, I give a quick overview of both Danaher and Biopharma’s business and offer my thoughts on the potential values it can deliver to Danaher.

Danaher Overview

Danaher, is, of course, an outstanding performing company that needs no further introduction to many people, with its outstanding track record in delivering shareholder returns, as shown in Figure 1. While widely known as an industrial conglomerate, Danaher spun off most of its industrial business into Fortive (FTV) back in July 2016.

Figure 1 Danaher’s track record in delivering shareholder returns (Source)

Danaher today consists of 3 segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Sciences. In late 2019, Danaher spun off its dental division and then subsequently divested its holdings in the division.

Figure 2 Danaher’s Portfolio (Source)

GE Biopharma will join the Life Sciences Segment, which is the biggest within Danaher. Excluding Biopharma, the Life Sciences segment is about $6.5b in revenue, with 7.5% core revenue growth and more than 25% EBITDA margin.

Figure 3 Danaher’s Life Sciences Segment (Source)

Each of the companies operates as a standalone operating company within one of the segments within Danaher. All the companies are trained to adopt the Danaher Business System (“DBS”) which is internally regarded with Danaher as their competitive advantage. DBS revolves around 5 main principles: “the best team wins,” “customers talk, we listen,” “kaizen is our way of life,” “we compete for shareholders,” and “innovation defines our future.”

Figure 4 Using DBS to improve M&A Performance (Source)

DBS has been widely been attributed as the main driver behind the success of Danaher’s numerous M&A activities. For instance, Pall, which is one operating company within the Life Sciences segment and competes in the same end market as GE Biopharma, has seen its performance improve since being acquired by Danaher. In its Q3 earnings call, Danaher updated that Pall has accelerated core revenue growth, expanded gross margins by more than 500 basis points to around 55% and increased operating margin by nearly 1000 basis points to above 25% in the 4 years since being acquired.

GE Biopharma Overview

GE Biopharma comprises of 3 main business areas:

Bioprocess which provides product and solutions to increase capability for cell and protein investigation, drug discovery, and large-scale manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Cell & Gene Therapy which provides tools, technologies, and processes to enable researchers and pharma companies to bring innovative cell and gene therapies such as CAR-Ts into widespread clinical use. Genomics & Cellular Research which provides tools and technologies used by academia, biotech and pharma companies to accelerate research.

GE Biopharma is expected to deliver a full-year revenue of around $3.2b in 2019, with 6-7% core revenue growth. 75% of its revenue is considered recurring and revenue is generally well spread out across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Figure 5 Overview of GE Biopharma (Source)

Within its business, Bioprocess is the main revenue contributor, with about $2.8b in revenue. It has a leadership position in downstream bioprocessing, driven by its chromatography resins portfolio. Its protein A resin is widely adopted in almost all the leading monoclonal antibodies globally. Its Enterprise Solution also provides end-to-end bioprocess solutions by providing the KUBio prefabricated manufacturing facility and configurable FlexFactory bioprocessing platform to reduce the time taken for companies to build a new facility from scratch. This has allowed them to penetrate the Chinese market, which is growing at an unprecedented pace. Notable clients include Lonza, BeiGene (BGNE) and Pfizer (PFE).

Its cell and gene business has also been gaining wide adoption, with the ability to provide end-to-end solutions to automate the manufacturing of cell therapies, which is a critical part of successful cell therapies. Both Novartis (NVS) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) have adopted GE Biopharma’s solution to manufacture their approved CAR-Ts. GE Biopharma has also expanded its Enterprise Solution to the cell therapy space as well.

Prospects

The purchase price of $20.0b is expected to be 17 times of 2019 EBITDA of GE Biopharma. With simple calculations, GE Biopharma's EBITDA margin is easily above 35%. GE Healthcare hosted an investor day recently and it was reported that Biopharma generated a very strong $1.1b of free cash flow in 2018. The full-year guidance of GE Healthcare excluding Biopharma was also shared with investors, as seen in Figure 6.

Figure 6 2019 Guidance of GE Healthcare excluding GE Biopharma (Source)

Biopharma is the crown jewel within GE Healthcare and that GE is offloading the portfolio from a position of weakness to reduce its huge debt position. If we compare GE Biopharma to Danaher’s Life Sciences Segment, we can see that GE Biopharma is growing revenue faster, has higher recurring revenue and EBITDA.

Besides, GE’s Biopharma competitors in the same end market all reported strong Q3 performance, demonstrating that there is a favorable tailwind in the market. Such competitors include Thermo Fisher (TMO), Sartorius (OTCPK:SDMHF), Merck Millipore (NYSE:MRK) and Danaher’s Pall.

Conclusion

GE Biopharma is performing better than the current Life Sciences segment within Danaher and has the potential to be a huge complementary piece to Danaher moving forward. With its high ratio of recurring revenue, strong margin and free cash flow generation as well as access to growth markets such as the growing cell and gene therapy end market as well as the hugely important Chinese market, GE Biopharma is poised to continue to deliver growth moving forward.

Other positive catalysts includes a favorable tailwind in the overall end market, Danaher’s excellent track record in adopting DBS to improve acquired business performance and their existing knowledge of the Biopharma end market.

In October 2019, Danaher agreed to sell certain parts of their portfolio that compete with GE Biopharma to Sartorius as part of the acquisition regulatory process and has received conditional approval from the EU on the acquisition in December 2019.

With this, I expect the deal to be closed in early 2020 and consider Danaher’s acquisition of GE Biopharma as a strong and positive move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an ex-employee of GE Biopharma with no access to any insider's information. All information included are publicly available and properly cited.