2020 Will Finally Be Exxon Mobil's Year

Investors should take advantage of the nearly 9-year low stock price of Exxon Mobil and its 20-year high dividend yield before it is too late.

The growth projects of Exxon Mobil in Guyana and the Permian Basin are likely to prove game changers for the oil giant.

However, the company has drastically changed its growth strategy lately, and thus, it will soon return to growth mode.

Exxon Mobil has dramatically underperformed the market and its peers in the last five years due to its inability to grow its production.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has dramatically underperformed the market and its peers in the last five years. During this period, the stock has shed 24%, whereas S&P, Chevron (CVX) and BP plc (BP) have advanced 58%, 11% and 4%, respectively. However, the company has drastically changed its growth strategy lately, and thus, it will soon return to growth mode after a whole decade without production growth. The growth projects of Exxon in Guyana and the Permian Basin, which are among the most exciting projects in the oil industry right now, will prove game changers for the oil giant. As the investing community will soon appreciate the growth prospects of the company, 2020 is likely to finally be Exxon’s year.

Business overview

All the oil majors failed to grow their production for several years in a row, but they have all returned to growth mode in the last three years. For instance, Chevron grew its output by 7% in 2018 and expects to grow it by about 5.5% this year and 3-4% per year over the next five years. BP grew its production by 10% last year and expects to grow it by 5% per year over the next four years.

In contrast to its peers, Exxon Mobil has failed to grow its production for a whole decade. Its output fell from 4.2 million barrels per day in 2012 to 4.0 million barrels per day in 2014 and has remained essentially flat since then. This is the same output that the oil giant was producing back in 2008. It is thus evident why Exxon has underperformed its peers by such a wide margin in recent years.

Moreover, the company has posted markedly disappointing results in the first nine months of the year, as its earnings have declined 41% over this period. The main factors behind the plunge in the earnings have been the lackluster refining margins, which have caused the earnings of the downstream segment to plunge 57%, and the collapse in the chemical margins, which has caused the earnings of this segment to plunge 64%. This is an unusual situation for Exxon, whose downstream and chemical segments used to provide a buffer whenever oil prices were relatively low. Overall, Exxon Mobil is currently trading near its 9-year lows due to a “perfect storm” situation; its upstream segment suffers from the absence of production growth and lackluster oil and gas prices, while its downstream and chemical segments suffer from depressed margins.

Growth prospects

The suppressed stock price of Exxon clearly reflects the poor business performance of the oil giant in recent years. However, investors should note that the company has drastically changed its strategy, and thus, it is now aggressively investing in order to grow its production. Exxon is just about to return to growth mode thanks to two major growth drivers, namely the Permian Basin and Guyana.

In Permian, the company doubled its output last year and expects to grow its output to more than 1.0 million barrels per day by 2025. This is much higher than the estimate of 0.6 million barrels per day that management had provided in its Investor Day in 2018. Thanks to the low-cost nature of the reserves in Permian, the area will greatly increase the earnings of Exxon even at an oil price of $40. If the price of oil remains around $60, the company's earnings in the area will approximately quadruple.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As the expected production of Exxon in Permian in 2025 is 25% of the current output of the company, it is easy to understand the importance of this region in its growth strategy.

The other major growth driver of Exxon is its offshore Guyana project, which is probably the most exciting growth project in the entire oil industry right now. Since its Investor Day in 2018, Exxon has essentially doubled its estimated reserves in Guyana, from 3.2 billion barrels to more than 6.0 billion barrels, thanks to a series of new discoveries.

It is remarkable that other oil companies have drilled approximately 40 dry holes in the area, whereas Exxon has a success rate of around 90% thanks to its superior expertise, which results from its unique interpretation of basin genetics.

A few days ago, Exxon began producing oil in Guyana, and the oil major expects its production in Guyana to exceed 750,000 barrels per day by 2025. Notably, it began producing oil in the area in less than five years from the initial discovery, which is four years ahead of the industry average.

Thanks to its promising growth projects, Exxon expects to grow its earnings per share 140% from 2017 to 2025, at an oil price around $60. As the company earned $3.24 per share in 2017, the above guidance implies that management expects the earnings per share to grow to about $7.78 by 2025.

Dividend

The energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality, which is caused by the dramatic swings in oil price. Consequently, it is extremely hard for the companies of the sector to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. Exxon and Chevron are the only two exceptions to this rule, as they are the only Dividend Aristocrats in the energy sector. Exxon has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Moreover, thanks to its suppressed stock price, the company is currently offering a 20-year high dividend yield of 5.0%.

Data by YCharts

Its suppressed earnings this year have resulted in a payout ratio of 99%, which is undoubtedly too high for an energy company. However, as the oil major is poised to return to production growth from next year and the margins of its refining and chemical segment are likely to rebound from their lows, Exxon is expected to earn $4.34 per share in 2021. That level of earnings corresponds to a safer 80% payout ratio.

Furthermore, Exxon has the strongest balance sheet in its sector, with an AAA credit rating. The company thus has the power to defend its dividend even under the most adverse business conditions. This proved to be the case in the fierce downturn of the energy sector, when Exxon continued raising its dividend at the fastest pace in its peer group.

To cut a long story short, investors can purchase Exxon at a 20-year high dividend yield of 5.0% and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for several more years.

Valuation - Expected returns

Excluding the years in which Exxon has posted depressed earnings, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Due to its depressed earnings this year, the stock is currently trading at a much higher earnings multiple (26.6), but the stock can be reasonably expected to revert to its average valuation level by 2025, thanks to its expected recovery.

As mentioned above, Exxon expects to grow its earnings per share to approximately $7.78 by 2025, thanks to its growth projects. If the company trades at its average earnings multiple in that year, it will have a stock price of $95.7, which corresponds to a 37% rally from the current stock price.

Therefore, those who purchase Exxon at its current stock price are likely to enjoy an approximate 11.5% average annual return, thanks to a 6.5% annualized stock price appreciation and a 5.0% dividend yield. In other words, the stock is likely to offer a double-digit total annual return until 2025 from its current suppressed price.

Final thoughts

Exxon has pronouncedly disappointed investors for several years due to its inability to grow its production. However, the oil major has just begun to pursue growth much more aggressively, and the first results of the new strategy are likely to show up in the near future, as it takes some time for the growth projects in the oil industry to begin generating material cash flows. As production in Guyana has just begun, the investing community will soon realize the exciting growth prospects of this project and will thus reward the stock. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the nearly 9-year low stock price of Exxon and its 20-year high dividend yield before it is too late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.