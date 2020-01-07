Fastest Marketplace Climbers For December 2019 And All Of 2019

We feature our usual fastest climbers list for the month of December, but also the fastest climbers chart for all of 2019.

2019 was a sterling year for the Marketplace, and we share some of the most successful authors in the year that was.

By Daniel Shvartsman

2019 was a good year for markets, and somewhat coincidentally for the Marketplace (if everybody's picks are going up, who needs to sign up for more investing services?). Our authors did a phenomenal job working with their subscribers and members to help them find new ideas and navigate the markets. The focus of this article is on monthly recurring revenue (MRR), but I can share that our underlying objectives that are more attuned with user satisfaction - retention, net promoter score, and free trial conversion - all improved meaningfully in 2019, which matters as much as the bottom line.

Since this is our year-end post (a week into 2020, of course), we wanted to share two separate lists. First, our fastest climbers for December, as measured by net MRR added over the last 28 days of the month. Then, the same measurement for the entirety of 2019. I'll make a few comments about notable movers after each chart.

First, December's fastest climbers:

A lot of these names will show up again on the following list, so I'll focus on just a few notes. First, BioSci Capital Partners edged out Rida Morwa for the top spot, an impressive feat. Other biotech authors did well this month, including Jonathan Faison and Bhavneesh Sharma. From Growth to Value cracked the charts in their first month, impressive given how strong December was overall. And Fear & Greed Trader finished the year strongly.

Moving on to our fastest climbers of the year, measured from Dec. 31, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019.

Our fastest climbers for the year are by definition familiar faces. A few underlying themes among this group:

New authors who cracked this list include The Dividend Kings, Brian Fletcher, Michael A. Gayed, Thomas Lott, and Michael Gettings. Lott, Gettings, and The Dividend Kings all launched in the second half of 2019, making the quick rise all the more impressive.

Other new Marketplace authors who just missed this list include Williams Equity Research, Bill Gunderson, James A. Kostohryz, Beth Kindig, and Nicholas Ward.

Authors whose recurring revenue run rate doubled or better in 2019 and who are in our top 50 authors by revenue include: Rida Morwa, Jussi Askola, Avi Gilburt, Brad Thomas, Eric Basmajian, Michael Boyd, and Mott Capital Management.

or better in 2019 and who are in our top 50 authors by revenue include: Rida Morwa, Jussi Askola, Avi Gilburt, Brad Thomas, Eric Basmajian, Michael Boyd, and Mott Capital Management. The other names on this list and just off it had a mix of steady growth throughout the year - Stanford Chemist, Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Andres Cardenal - and backloaded growth in the last part of the year - J Mintzmyer, BDC Buzz, BioSci Capital Partners, JD Henning.

Congrats to all our authors on these lists and beyond for their success and hard work in 2019, and best of luck in 2020! And thank you to Seeking Alpha readers and members of these Marketplace services for your support. We just rolled out a new directory, so those of you looking for the right fit might find an easier time of it. Have a look. And best of luck in the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.