Seeking Alpha

Fastest Marketplace Climbers For December 2019 And All Of 2019

by: SA Marketplace
Summary

2019 was a sterling year for the Marketplace, and we share some of the most successful authors in the year that was.

We feature our usual fastest climbers list for the month of December, but also the fastest climbers chart for all of 2019.

We also call out a few names who hit specific milestones or growth marks.

By Daniel Shvartsman

2019 was a good year for markets, and somewhat coincidentally for the Marketplace (if everybody's picks are going up, who needs to sign up for more investing services?). Our authors did a phenomenal job working with their subscribers and members to help them find new ideas and navigate the markets. The focus of this article is on monthly recurring revenue (MRR), but I can share that our underlying objectives that are more attuned with user satisfaction - retention, net promoter score, and free trial conversion - all improved meaningfully in 2019, which matters as much as the bottom line.

Since this is our year-end post (a week into 2020, of course), we wanted to share two separate lists. First, our fastest climbers for December, as measured by net MRR added over the last 28 days of the month. Then, the same measurement for the entirety of 2019. I'll make a few comments about notable movers after each chart.

First, December's fastest climbers:

Service Name

Author Name

1

Integrated BioSci Investing

BioSci Capital Partners

2

High Dividend Opportunities

Rida Morwa

3

The Dividend Kings

The Dividend Kings

4

High Yield Landlord

Jussi Askola

5

iREIT on Alpha

Brad Thomas

6

Value Investor's Edge

J Mintzmyer

7

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

Stanford Chemist

8

The REIT Forum

Colorado Wealth Management Fund

9

Value & Momentum Breakouts

JD Henning

10

ROTY

Jonathan Faison

11

Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps

Alpha Gen Capital

12

The Easy VIX

Michael Gettings

13

Potential Multibaggers

From Growth to Value

14

HFI Research Natural Gas

HFIR Energy

15

Vasuda Healthcare Analytics

Bhavneesh Sharma

16

The Active Investor

Brian Fletcher

17

Sustainable Dividends

BDC Buzz

18

The Market Pinball Wizard

Avi Gilburt

19

The Lead-Lag Report

Michael A. Gayed, CFA

20

The Savvy Investor

Fear & Greed Trader

A lot of these names will show up again on the following list, so I'll focus on just a few notes. First, BioSci Capital Partners edged out Rida Morwa for the top spot, an impressive feat. Other biotech authors did well this month, including Jonathan Faison and Bhavneesh Sharma. From Growth to Value cracked the charts in their first month, impressive given how strong December was overall. And Fear & Greed Trader finished the year strongly.

Moving on to our fastest climbers of the year, measured from Dec. 31, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019.

Service name Author name
1 High Dividend Opportunities Rida Morwa
2 High Yield Landlord Jussi Askola
3 The Market Pinball Wizard Avi Gilburt
4 The Dividend Kings The Dividend Kings
5 iREIT on Alpha Brad Thomas
6 CEF/ETF Income Laboratory Stanford Chemist
7 EPB Macro Research Eric Basmajian
8 Value Investor's Edge J Mintzmyer
9 The REIT Forum Colorado Wealth Management Fund
10 Sustainable Dividends BDC Buzz
11 Value & Momentum Breakouts JD Henning
12 Integrated BioSci Investing BioSci Capital Partners
13 The Active Investor Brian Fletcher
14 Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps Alpha Gen Capital
15 Energy Income Authority Michael Boyd
16 HFI Research Natural Gas HFIR Energy
17 The Lead-Lag Report Michael A. Gayed, CFA
18 The Data Driven Investor Andres Cardenal, CFA
19 Cash Flow Compounders Thomas Lott
20 The Easy VIX Michael Gettings

Our fastest climbers for the year are by definition familiar faces. A few underlying themes among this group:

  • New authors who cracked this list include The Dividend Kings, Brian Fletcher, Michael A. Gayed, Thomas Lott, and Michael Gettings. Lott, Gettings, and The Dividend Kings all launched in the second half of 2019, making the quick rise all the more impressive.
  • Other new Marketplace authors who just missed this list include Williams Equity Research, Bill Gunderson, James A. Kostohryz, Beth Kindig, and Nicholas Ward.
  • Authors whose recurring revenue run rate doubled or better in 2019 and who are in our top 50 authors by revenue include: Rida Morwa, Jussi Askola, Avi Gilburt, Brad Thomas, Eric Basmajian, Michael Boyd, and Mott Capital Management.
  • The other names on this list and just off it had a mix of steady growth throughout the year - Stanford Chemist, Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Andres Cardenal - and backloaded growth in the last part of the year - J Mintzmyer, BDC Buzz, BioSci Capital Partners, JD Henning.

Congrats to all our authors on these lists and beyond for their success and hard work in 2019, and best of luck in 2020! And thank you to Seeking Alpha readers and members of these Marketplace services for your support. We just rolled out a new directory, so those of you looking for the right fit might find an easier time of it. Have a look. And best of luck in the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.