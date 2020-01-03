Dave Kranzler: 'Fortuna Silver - An Incredible Value Play'

Gold analyst Dave Kranzler joins me on the show and explains where markets have overreacted.

However, those who actually trade in today's financial markets know that information is far from equally distributed and understood.

While some still subscribe to the "efficient market hypothesis," those who actually trade in today's financial markets know that information is far from equally distributed and understood.

Which is why it's helpful to have guests like gold analyst Dave Kranzler join me on the show, where he explains where markets have overreacted, as he feels is the case with Fortuna Silver (FSM), which he feels is an incredible value play that has been incorrectly beaten up by the market.

So, especially if you're looking for exposure to the silver, click to watch the interview to find out if Fortuna might be a good fit for you!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.