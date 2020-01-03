Denbury Resources: The Sale Of Some Texas Assets

Combined with positive cash flow at $60 oil, Denbury will have a decent amount of cash to do further debt repurchases and save up for its 2021 maturities.

Transaction accounts for less than 2% of Denbury's production and closer to 1% of its EBITDAX.

This appears to be higher cost production, so the multiple to EBITDAX appears a bit favorable compared to Denbury's overall valuation.

Denbury sold 50% of its working interest in four Texas oil field for $42 million in net proceeds, plus a carried interest in 10 wells to be drilled by Navitas.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) sold half of its working interest in four oil fields for $42 million in net proceeds. This appears to be for a relatively decent multiple of cash flow. Combined with around $60 WTI oil, that would give Denbury around $200 million (based on 2020 estimated cash flow plus the sale proceeds) to help with debt repurchases and its 2021 debt maturities.

Transaction Details

Denbury's sale of 50% of its working interest in four oil fields (Webster, Thompson, Manvel and East Hastings) is for $50 million in cash and a carried interest in 10 wells to be drilled by Navitas. Denbury expects to receive $42 million in net cash due to the effective date of the transaction being January 1, 2019, and the 50% working interest generating around $8 million in cash flow between then and the expected March 2020 closing date.

Source: Denbury Resources

Based on the $42 million net consideration and average production of 1,050 BOEPD (for the first three quarters of 2019), the deal values the production at around $40,000 per flowing barrel. A similar valuation for the rest of Denbury's assets wouldn't leave much value beyond its debt (58,000 BOEPD would translate into $2.32 billion), while I had projected Denbury to end 2019 with around $2.285 billion in debt earlier.

These assets may have higher-than-average costs though, with the $8 million in cash flow over 14 months suggesting margins of around $18 per BOE (assuming no capex) compared to around $25 per BOE for Denbury as a whole. The deal may be around 6.0x EBITDAX, while Denbury as a whole is trading at close to 5.0x 2019 EBITDAX.

Denbury also gets the benefit of retaining 100% ownership of the future Webster Unit CO 2 EOR project for now (although Navitas may choose to participate in it) and will receive a 6.25% ORRI in the 10 wells to be drilled by Navitas before the wells' payout and a 50% working interest after payout. These items are unlikely to materially affect Denbury's financials before its upcoming debt maturities though.

Updated 2020 Outlook

Adjusting for the Navitas transaction and 2020 oil prices near $60, Denbury should now be able to generate around $1.269 billion net of hedges in 2020. I have applied the net impact from the production sold in the Navitas transaction as a separate line below, rather than trying to adjust the various line items.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,598,410 $59.75 $1,231 Natural Gas [MCF] 3,429,540 $2.00 $7 Net Other $35 Hedge Value $3 Net Impact From Navitas Transaction -$7 Total $1,269

Once again assuming that Denbury will end up with $265 million capex (using a JV for its CCA CO 2 pipeline), this results in a projection of around $157 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $468 Transportation and Marketing Expenses $43 Production Tax $95 Cash G&A $51 Cash Interest $177 One-Time Severance Costs $17 Capital Expenditures $261 Total $1,112

That positive cash flow plus the $42 million in net proceeds from the Navitas transaction should give Denbury a decent amount of cash to help with further debt repurchases and put towards its 2021 debt maturities.

Conclusion

Denbury continues to chip away at its net debt with the sale of 50% of its working interest in the Webster, Thompson, Manvel and East Hastings fields. This is not a huge transaction (representing the sale of assets generating less than 2% of Denbury's production and closer to 1% of its EBITDAX). It does give Denbury some additional funds to help with further debt repurchases and to save up for its 2021 debt maturities (of around $666 million at last count).

Oil prices have been improving, but Denbury does need some more improvement, as sustained $63+ oil would appear to help reduce its secured debt to EBITDAX to a manageable level.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.