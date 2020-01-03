Hamlin Bank & Trust Company: A Victim Of Demographics

In the long term, demographic declines may place the dividend at risk despite the company's rather overcapitalized position, especially given persistently high past due loans.

The company's deposits and market share (as well as assets) have declined over the last five years and are now roughly equivalent to the company's position a decade ago.

Hamlin Bank & Trust Company (OTCPK:HMLN) is a six branch community bank primarily serving McKean County in northwestern Pennsylvania. The company is the oldest financial institution in the region, dating to 1863, and largely remains a residential lender consistent with a traditional savings and loan. The company’s shares are closely held and infrequently traded – only about 368,000 shares are outstanding – and the bank is consequently virtually unnoticed by the investment community.

Hamlin’s primary headline attraction is its dividend – at an annual $11.00 per share (paid in semiannual installments) the current dividend yield is around 4.0% depending on one’s acquisition price. The payout ratio, on an adjusted basis to eliminate unrealized market-to-market gains and losses associated with nontrading securities, is estimated to be about 75%. In addition, the company’s overcapitalization – with an equity to assets ratio exceeding 20% – would typically suggest an opportunity to drive earnings growth (and thus valuation) through improved deployment of capital and leveraging of the equity base.

However, Hamlin has at least one attribute that will prove challenging to overcome in the long term and contributes both to the company’s high dividend payout ratio and excessive equity-to-assets ratio. The company’s core market, McKean County, is beset by persistently negative demographic trends which appear unlikely to reverse in the foreseeable future. The negative demographic trends have, over time, contributed to the company’s declining asset base, limited ability to leverage the equity base, limited incentive to retain earnings to support growth, and comparatively weak asset quality.

The demographic decline of the company’s core market doesn’t place the dividend at immediate risk but does require an assessment of the long term sustainability of the business. The yield is not sufficiently attractive, in our view, to justify investment given the external challenges and is this not compelling for income-oriented investors.

Alternately, Hamlin Bank & Trust may be a prime candidate for an acquisition by a larger regional institution capable of reducing expenses and leveraging the company’s equity across the broader regional enterprise. The closely held nature of the company makes such an acquisition somewhat less likely, in our view, especially since it would be difficult for an acquirer to justify a significant premium to the current share price given the declining core business and subpar loan portfolio.

Hamlin shareholders should thus tread carefully and consider the full magnitude of the risks assumed despite the superficially attractive dividend yield.

Overview

Hamlin Bank & Trust primarily serves McKean County, Pennsylvania, with an additional branch across the state border to the north in New York.

Hamlin’s market area is one of the more challenging we have seen amongst community banks. McKean County has experienced persistent population decline, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, since the late 1940s. The county’s population has declined by some 15,000 – or 27.6% – since 1950 while insured deposits, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, have recently also been declining along with the county’s population. In the last five years, insured deposits have declined from $821.5 million to $735.7 million, or more than 10%, falling below the level reported a decade ago.

Source: Google Maps

Hamlin Bank & Trust’s deposit base has similarly declined even as it remains the largest insured deposit market share holder in the county. The company’s insured deposit market share is currently 38.9% with the top two institutions in the county holding a dominant 72.9% of total deposits. However, this market share has declined from 44.0% in 2014 while the market share of the two largest institutions has risen from 70.4%. Hamlin is, in effect, losing deposit market share to competitors in a shrinking deposit market, a compounding effect which has impacted, as we will discuss in a moment, the company’s operating performance over the last several years.

Negative Growth

The hallmark of Hamlin’s operating performance has been a declining balance sheet to match the decline in the company’s core market. In 2014, the company’s assets were $449.3 million supported by $77.2 million in equity, an equity-to-assets ratio of an already high 17.2%. In comparison, the company’s assets and equity at the end of the most recent quarterly period were, respectively, $388.5 million and $89.9 million, an extraordinary 23.1% equity-to-assets ratio. A ratio this high is more commonly found in mutual holding company conversions.

Interestingly, this downward trend is a reversal of growth that occurred in the prior five year period (2010-2014), when assets and equity stood at around $380 million and $60 million, respectively. In effect, while equity has grown by more than 50% in the last decade, assets have grown a mere 2.2%, pushing the equity-to-assets ratio to its current height. In the meantime, net income available for shareholders has remained almost unchanged, consequently reducing the return on equity even as the return on assets has remained relatively flat.

The decline in assets has also impacted earnings per share adjusted for mark-to-market gains and losses on nontrading securities. In 2014, we estimate tax adjusted earnings per share were about $18.60, up from around $15.20 four years before. However, adjusted earnings per share have since fallen closer to $14.70 in the last year and a projected $14.20 for the current year, pushing the dividend payout ratio above the average in the sector. The decline has been largely driven by essentially flat net interest income in the face of rising noninterest expense, eroding the company’s efficiency ratio.

Interestingly, the pressure on net interest income has come despite a notable shift in assets from investment securities into loans over the last several years. In 2010, loans stood at approximately $168 million, rising by 2014 to $200 million and by 2019 to $238 million. Investment securities, for the most part, declined in sequence with this redeployment of assets from investment securities into the loan portfolio. Lower benchmark interest rates, however, have largely overwhelmed the benefits from this shift to higher yielding assets.

High Interest Rate Sensitivity

The net interest income challenge is accentuated by what we view as a rather rate insensitive asset portfolio. The company’s investment securities portfolio is slightly less weighted towards an extended maturity and repricing schedule than the company’s loan portfolio, as reflected in the following table, but the size of the loan portfolio relative to total assets pushes the vast majority of the company’s maturities and repricings beyond five years.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The weighting towards longer maturity and repricing time frames in the loan portfolio is not especially surprising since roughly 70% of the company’s loan portfolio is concentrated in first lien loans on residential properties. We should, however, note that the above tables exclude approximately $33 million in nontrading equity securities held by the institution which tend to impact earnings per share significantly from year to year due to the new mark-to-market accounting rules for comprehensive income.

Asset Quality Issues

Hamlin’s asset quality is also notably weak relative to most community banks despite the loan portfolio being heavily weighted towards first lien residential mortgages. Nonaccrual and past due loans, as of the end of the most recent quarter, represented 8.7% of the total loan portfolio in comparison to an allowance for loan losses of only 1.6% of total loans.

In fairness, we should also note that so far the company’s high nonaccrual and past due loan exposure has not translated into significant charge-offs. However, the persistently negative demographic trends in the company’s core market don’t bode well in the long term for valuations and loan performance. In the event of an economic downturn, the stress on the company’s loan portfolio could prove even more challenging than in the last recession.

Valuation

Hamlin Bank & Trust is not particularly modestly valued community bank in the community banking sector and, in fact, has a rather high valuation given its operating performance. The company’s return on assets, projected at around 1.3% for the current year, is certainly appealing, but given the overcapitalization this amounts to a return on equity closer to a below average 6%. The company’s current valuation of approximately 1.15 times book value, an above average valuation for a community bank of the company’s financial performance, makes the return on market price even less compelling.

Notably, over the last year the company has lost some 10% of its market value (and some 25% since early 2018) while other banks have performed remarkably better, especially in the last half of the year.

We estimate the company will earn roughly $5.2 million in the current year before any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities – approximately $14.20 per share. The company’s earnings per share would represent a decline from about $14.70 in the prior year although the company’s low share count can cause significant deviation in the earnings per share figure on relatively small changes in net income. In comparison, including unrealized gains, the company’s earnings per share are projected to be closer to $23.00 compared to $4.50 in the prior year largely due to a large swing from unrealized losses to unrealized gains over the two years. The average of $13.75 closely mirrors the adjusted earnings per share values due to the offsetting unrealized gain and loss amounts.

In this sense, from an operating standpoint, the company’s valuation appears slightly overvalued given the company’s operating performance.

However, as a potential acquisition candidate, the company’s valuation appears somewhat more modest. In the event one uses the acquisition multiples associated with recent regional peers, such as Steuben Trust Company (OTCPK:SBHO) or Kinderhook Bank Corporation, an upper end valuation of the company would be approximately $415 per share, a 60% premium to the current share price. However, a valuation this high is unlikely given the acquired peer institutions were growing with superior operating performance while Hamlin has been in general decline.

A more reasonable – though still robust – acquisition valuation of 1.4 to 1.5 times book value, which may still be somewhat optimistic given the company’s market, suggests a potential valuation range of $341 to $366, still up to a 40% premium.

In terms of local market comparisons, the most recent acquisition within McKean County was that of First National Bank of Port Allegany (FNBPA) by Juanita Valley Financial Corporation in 2015. First National Bank was the fourth largest bank in the county by insured deposit market share (and its successor remains so) although the bank’s deposits on both an absolute and market share basis had been declining since at least 2010. Juanita Valley acquired the company for roughly 1.3 times book value and 16.5 times earnings. It’s worth noting that these valuations are more consistent with more conservative acquisitions by larger regional banks over the last few years.

First National Bank is not a perfect comparison to Hamlin since it was a substantially smaller institution at less than a third of Hamlin’s assets and had weaker returns on assets and equity aside from occurring a few years ago before, for example, corporate tax reform. However, the company was also overcapitalized relative to the broader community bank sector and better nonaccrual and past due loan metrics.

The implied potential valuation of Hamlin based on these valuation metrics would be somewhere in the range of $240.00 to $320.00, with the midpoint right around to slightly above the current market price depending on volatility during any given trading session. We consider this valuation range a little on the low side due to more recent peer acquisitions although, again, a discount to those acquisition multiples is warranted given the company’s operating results.

In any case, our consolidated valuation range for the company considering multiple approaches is $280.00 to $340.00, a rather modest potential premium to the current share price which, of course, also assumes an acquisition came to fruition. The closely held nature of the bank and longstanding family connections tend to inhibit bank acquisitions or, at least, make finding a valuation to which the parties can agree more difficult.

Conclusion

Hamlin Bank & Trust is an interesting community bank but faces persistent challenges in its core market that don’t suggest an ability to grow the business over the long term. The decline in insured deposits within the company’s operation region does not bode well for future asset growth even if the company is able to maintain its currently reduced deposit market share. In addition, should the company move to leverage its equity base by shifting its focus to commercial lending and away from residential lending, experience suggests such a pursuit of better returns in unfamiliar markets would expose the company to additional lending risks due to unfamiliarity with the new lending types.

In light of the company’s ongoing challenges, the company’s current roughly 4% dividend yield is not as attractive as similar yields offered by more stable financial institutions. Speculative investors may be interested in taking a position based on the hope of an eventual sale of the company, especially should the share price continue to decline, although the very thin liquidity would make an activist position essentially impossible. Income-oriented investors, however, would be well served to avoid this particular dividend and consider other opportunities.

Author’s Note: Hamlin Bank & Trust is an infrequently traded institution with a capitalization of approximately $100 million. The limited liquidity makes the company’s shares only suitable for investors able and willing to hold the share over the long term. In addition, we recommend the use of limit orders in order to manage the acquisition price of shares as wide spreads can occur in thinly traded securities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HMLN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The potential position would be a research position and not material from an investment standpoint.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.