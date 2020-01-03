Macy's Best Turnaround Bet: Copying Nordstrom

Nordstrom has introduced innovative store concepts that make it far less vital to operate a massive network of full-line stores to support a vibrant e-commerce business.

A key problem is that Macy's has been hesitant to close low-productivity stores, for fear of losing customers who live nearby.

Macy's (M) is entering 2020 in a fragile state. Sales momentum has slowed, with comparable store sales down 0.8% for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 and another decline expected for the fourth quarter. Sales trends have deteriorated especially rapidly in lower-tier malls.

With sales missing expectations, Macy's struggled with an inventory glut for much of the past year, putting pressure on gross margin. As a result, the company expects to post full-year adjusted EPS of just $2.57-$2.77, down from $4.18 a year earlier. Excluding asset sale gains, adjusted EPS is set to come in between $2.20 and $2.40, compared to $3.26 in fiscal 2018.

Macy's plans to host an investor day meeting next month to brief analysts and shareholders on its turnaround plans. The department store giant should consider copying some of the tactics that upscale rival Nordstrom (JWN) has adopted in recent years to solve similar problems.

It's time to pivot towards off-price

In 2015, recognizing the rapid growth of off-price retailers, Macy's began to test its own off-price concept: Macy's Backstage. The first handful of Backstage stores were standalone locations, mainly located in strip malls in the New York City area. Since then, Macy's has focused on opening Backstage sections inside its full-line stores. It now has more than 200 in-store Backstage outlets.

(An in-store Macy's Backstage outlet. Image source: Author.)

Backstage appears to be a success for Macy's. Sales productivity has improved significantly in the full-line stores where the company has added Backstage outlets. Additionally, Macy's saw mid-single-digit comp sales growth for its Backstage business last quarter, even though overall brick-and-mortar sales fell sharply. Inventory productivity and profitability of the Backstage business are improving, as well. That said, Backstage still represents a very small proportion of Macy's total sales, as most of the in-store Backstage sections are fairly small.

By contrast, Nordstrom has a much more developed off-price business. It opened the first Nordstrom Rack in 1973 as a clearance section in the basement of its flagship store. In the years since the Great Recession, Nordstrom has expanded the Rack chain rapidly, tapping into consumers' thirst for value.

Today, there are 243 Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S., compared to just 69 at the end of 2009. Nordstrom got 35% of its revenue from off-price in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, up from 29% four years earlier.

In recent years, Nordstrom has had no more success than Macy's in driving traffic and sales at full-line stores. However, Nordstrom's strong off-price business has helped cushion the blow from falling mall traffic. Revenue has surpassed $15 billion, compared to $13.5 billion in fiscal 2014, and EPS has fallen only modestly since then, compared to a double-digit revenue decline and a dramatic earnings collapse at Macy's over the same period.

(Image source: Nordstrom)

On the company's recent Q3 earnings call, Macy's executives indicated that they see room to expand the Backstage concept to many more full-line stores. They are also "looking very carefully" at opening additional standalone Macy's Backstage stores. Nordstrom has benefited immensely in recent years from having a well-developed standalone off-price chain. The most recent setback for Macy's full-line store business highlights the potential upside if Macy's can successfully follow suit.

Service hubs could replace underperforming stores

One of the biggest conundrums faced by Macy's is that traffic is falling at low-tier and mid-tier malls, but that many of its customers rely on those locations for in-store pickup, trying on clothing, and returns. Thus, while the 4-wall sales and profitability of those stores are plunging, Macy's risks losing online sales from customers who live nearby if it were to close those stores.

Thus far, Macy's has focused its efforts on cutting costs in order to make its low-volume "neighborhood" stores more profitable. But there are limits to how far it can cut costs as sales for these stores continue to plummet. Additionally, the growing divergence in service and physical environment between Macy's best and worst stores could tarnish the brand's reputation. Finally, falling traffic in neighborhood stores could force Macy's to take bigger markdowns to clear out excess merchandise at the end of each season.

One of Nordstrom's recent initiatives could provide a good alternative for Macy's. In late 2017, Nordstrom opened its first Nordstrom Local in Los Angeles. The conveniently-located 3,000 square foot space functions as a "service hub". It does not carry any dedicated inventory, but can be used by customers for picking up and/or trying out merchandise ordered online, as well as returns, alterations, and personal styling.

Management seems quite pleased with Nordstrom Local. Two more locations in the LA area opened in 2018, followed by two in New York City in 2019. Nordstrom plans to continue expanding the Local concept with additional locations in those cities and in several other top markets in the coming years.

(Nordstrom Locals carry no dedicated inventory. Image source: Nordstrom.)

Macy's could try something similar. If the only reason to keep stores open is because customers want a place to pick up and return merchandise ordered online without paying for shipping, small service hubs could fill that role at a much lower cost. They could also be placed in locations that would be more convenient for customers than regional malls.

Off-price expansion could also enable store closures

In its effort to provide an even more convenient experience for customers, Nordstrom recently began supporting Nordstrom.com merchandise pick-ups, returns, and alterations at certain Nordstrom Rack stores. This should further reduce shipping costs as more customers opt to pick up their orders rather than choosing home delivery. Additionally, by increasing the speed of returns, Nordstrom has had more success reselling returned merchandise at full price.

This represents another reason why Macy's should strongly consider opening more freestanding Backstage stores. In addition to the potential sales and earnings boost from operating a larger off-price chain, allowing online order pickup and returns at Backstage stores would reduce the need to continue operating nearby low-volume full-line stores.

In the long run, it may make sense for Macy's to close the vast majority of its "neighborhood stores": roughly speaking, the bottom half of its full-line stores in terms of performance. It could potentially do so while making online order pickup and returns even more convenient through a combination of a greatly expanded Macy's Backstage chain, including hundreds of freestanding stores, and (perhaps) a collection of small service hubs.

Macy's needs a new approach

In the face of slowing sales, Macy's has invested heavily in its flagships and its other top 150 "magnet" stores. It has also made smaller investments to install Macy's Backstage outlets in some of its lower-productivity neighborhood stores. Simultaneously, the retailer has poured a lot of money into its e-commerce platform and fulfillment infrastructure.

Individually, most of these investments appear to be working. However, they haven't been sufficient to offset the impact of falling traffic and plunging sales at the bulk of Macy's full-line stores. Thus, it may be time for management to take more drastic action.

Nordstrom provides a great model for where Macy's could go over the next 5-10 years. It isn't necessary to operate a network of more than 500 full-line stores based on how consumers shop today. Macy's could potentially close hundreds of less-productive full-line stores in the years ahead, while offering e-commerce customers greater convenience by opening a large network of freestanding Backstage stores and small-format service hubs. An expanded base of standalone Macy's Backstage stores could also replace a lot of the sales from the chain's lower-productivity full-line stores while occupying far less square footage and greatly reducing operating costs.

Of course, Nordstrom's pivot away from full-line stores hasn't been entirely smooth. Still, Nordstrom has been far more successful than Macy's and now appears well positioned for a comeback over the next few years. It's time for Macy's to follow in its upscale rival's footsteps.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN, M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $13 calls on M.