Precious Metals And Cryptocurrencies - Q4 2019 Review

The precious metals sector of the commodities market was the best-performing sector in 2019 with double-digit percentage gains in all four of the metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX.

The composite of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71%. Precious metals moved 20.19% higher in 2017, posting its second consecutive annual gain. For the year ending on December 31, 2018, the precious metals sector was 3.46% lower. In Q4, the sector moved 8.92% higher after a gain of 7.05% in Q3. The sector was 28.93% higher in 2019.

The weakness in gold in 2018 was because of a more hawkish Federal reserve in the US. The Fed Funds rate rose four times by 25 basis points last year, boosting the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50%. At the same time, quantitative tightening caused rates to rise further out on the yield curve in the US. However, at the March FOMC meeting, the US central bank reversed course. The Fed had guided that the market should expect another two rate hikes in 2019 and the same in 2020. Projections for slower GDP growth in the US in 2019 on the back of weakening economic data caused the Fed to alter the course of monetary policy.

On March 20, the Fed told markets there would likely be no rate hikes in 2019. They lowered their projection to only one 25 basis-point increase in the Fed Funds rate in 2020. At the same time, they said that the program of balance sheet reduction would end in September 2019. On June 18, the Fed became even more dovish as recent economic data, and the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China caused the central bank to guide that the Fed Funds rate would lower before the end of 2019.

At the July 31 meeting, the Fed lowered the rate by 25 basis points and immediately ended the program of quantitative tightening. In September and October, the Fed cut rates twice more for a total of 75 basis points in 2019. Gold had been rallying on the prospects of lower interest rates, and the moves by the Fed lit a bullish fuse under the yellow metal. The ongoing trade war with China also provided support for the gold market.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels and are falling. In Europe, the ECB lowered its deposit rate by ten basis points in September. The central bank also began quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per month in November. Sluggish economic growth in Europe has put the ECB on a dovish path when it comes to monetary policy. The September meeting was the last for ECB President Mario Draghi as former IMF managing director Christine Lagarde is now the chief of the ECB.

The gap remains wide between U.S. rates and other currency yields, which is a supportive factor for the value of the dollar. Even after three rate cuts, the gap between the US dollar and short-term euro rates stood at 2.00%-2.25% at the end of Q4.

The "phase one" trade deal between the US and China brought a return of optimism to markets in Q4, which did not weigh much on gold and silver prices. The world remains a volatile place, which promises to continue to provide support for the sector in 2020.

In the US, Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached President Trump on December 18. Not one Republican voted in favor of impeachment, which makes the chances of a conviction in the Senate almost nil. The 2020 Presidential campaign season is now in full swing. While the 2016 campaign was one of the most divisive in history, the upcoming election is likely to be even more contentious.

The spectacular rise in digital currencies throughout 2017 came to a brutal end in 2018 as Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies declined precipitously. The air went out of the cryptocurrency asset class balloon throughout 2018. In 2019, prices of most digital currencies rebounded, but they moved lower in Q4.

Precious metals are moving into 2020 with double-digit percentage gains in all of the members of the sector that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges in 2019. The price of palladium rose to a new record high in Q4 and posted an over 59% gain on the year. Gold moved to new record levels in almost all world currencies except for Swiss francs and the US dollar during 2019. Palladium and rhodium continued to be bullish beasts in Q4.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. The yellow metal posted a 13.65% gain in 2017. Gold moved 2.14% lower in 2018. In Q4, the yellow metal gained 3.92% after moving 3.97% higher in Q3. Gold was 18.87% higher in 2019. Gold traded in a range between $1266.00 and $1571.70 so far this year and settled on December 31 at $1523.10 per ounce. The dollar index fell by 2.99% in Q4 but was 0.34% higher for 2019. Gold's rise continues to be a testament to its overall strength in the current environment as it has diverged, considering the stronger dollar.

Gold has not only been moving higher in dollar terms but also in euro and yen currency terms, which is the sign of a bull market in the precious metal.

Meanwhile, the leader of the digital currency asset class continued to move lower over the final quarter of 2019, with Bitcoin falling from $8,286.18 at the end of Q3 to $7,226.77 at the end of Q4. The cryptocurrency fell 12.79% in Q4 but was 93.65% higher in 2019.

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, price momentum in the yellow metal was trending higher as the price broke out to the upside out of a multi-year trading range late in Q2 and continued to move to higher highs in Q3. At the end of Q4, momentum was in overbought territory.

After two attempts to challenge the 2016 peak at $1377.50, the yellow metal put in a double top at $1365.40 in late January and early April, which led to a lower low for 2018. Nearby gold futures traded to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August 2018. Since then, the price has made higher lows, and higher highs as gold broke through its 2016 high at $1377.50 in June following the Fed meeting. Technical support now stands at the breakout level just below $1380 per ounce as we head into Q1 2020.

A less hawkish Fed is a supportive factor for the gold market. Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold with China and Russia leading the way as the two nations continue to build their reserves. During Q4, Poland repatriated 100 tons of the metal from the Bank of England within its borders.

So long as gold remains above the $1350 level, the bullish trend is likely to remain intact.

Silver Review

Silver was the best-performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. In 2017, the price of silver moved 7.42% higher. Silver lost 9.36% of its value in 2018. Silver underperformed gold in Q1 and Q2 this year. In Q3, silver outperformed the yellow metal. In Q4, silver outperformed gold again as it moved 5.43% higher and was 15.32% higher in 2019.

Silver had still underperformed gold since the end of 2018 as of the end of the year. Silver traded in a range between $14.245 and $19.87 since the start of 2019. Silver had been consolidating, but it broke higher over the three months that ended on September 30. In Q4, silver made lower highs and lower lows until the second half of December when the price recovered. While gold rallied above its July 2016 high in 2019, silver was not able to challenge that level in the year that ended on December 31.

As the monthly chart illustrates, long-term support is at $13.635, which was the December 2015 low. Technical resistance is at the recent high at $19.54, which stands as the next level on the upside before the July 2016 peak at $21.095. Silver blew through the early 2019, 2018, 2017 highs in Q3 before correcting to below the $16.50 level. Silver is a metal that tends to surprise, and its recent price action could lead to a significant move if gold continues to rise. Silver closed Q4 at $17.921 per ounce on the continuous futures contract.

Platinum Review

Platinum moved higher in Q4 after spending most of the time trading around the $900 per ounce level. Platinum moved 15.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, it posted a 6.66% gain for the quarter, but it gave some of that back in Q2 as the price fell 1.58%. In Q3, platinum gained 5.33%. In Q4, platinum was 10.39% higher and was up 22.05% in 2019.

Platinum traded in a range between $780.90 and $1009.30 in 2019 and closed the fourth quarter just above the midpoint of the year. In August 2018, platinum fell to its lowest price since the fourth quarter of 2003, a decade and a half low for the precious metal. Platinum is a metal that offers significant value on a historical basis compared to the prices of all of the other precious metals. Since last summer, platinum probed below $800 per ounce on the nearby futures contract numerous times, but it did not make a lower low. The price action in gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium markets had a magnetic impact on platinum in Q3. In Q4, platinum outperformed gold and silver but underperformed palladium and rhodium prices.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, around eighty percent, comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest palladium producer, and the metal is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expense of platinum. For years, platinum traded at a significant premium to palladium, but that changed in Q4 of 2017.

Meanwhile, the fifteen-year low in platinum in Q3 2018 caused some primary producers in South Africa to close mine shafts where higher-cost production is no longer viable as the market price is below the cost of extraction. However, gains in palladium and rhodium are bound to eventually cause industrial users to turn to platinum as a substitute because of its higher density and higher resistance to heat. While platinum posted gains in Q3 and Q4, it still has lots of catching up to do when it comes to the price action in palladium and rhodium.

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum was in the lower region of overbought territory at the end of Q4. Relative strength was rising towards an overbought condition. The quarterly chart was in neutral territory after crossing higher. The monthly chart was rising towards an overbought condition at the end of Q4.

Platinum had been cheap against gold for years, and it continued to be inexpensive on a historical basis in Q4. Meanwhile, platinum underperformed palladium over the quarter and remained historically cheap versus its sister metal. Platinum continues to be a metal with a compelling case for a significant price recovery.

Palladium Review

Palladium was the best-performing precious metal that trades in the futures market in 2016, posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015, making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. Palladium fell to lows of $451.50 per ounce in January 2016. Palladium moved an incredible 56.08% higher in 2017, making it the best-performing commodity across all sectors for the year. Palladium moved 12.84% higher in 2018. In Q1, palladium continued to lead the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges as it moved 12.08% higher, making a series of new all-time highs.

Q2 was no different as the price of the metal posted a 14.2% gain for the three months that ended on June 28. In Q3, palladium moved to a new all-time high and posted a 7.46% gain for the quarter. Q4 was more of the same as the price rose by 15.95%. Palladium has increased in value by 59.48% in 2019. Palladium was the star performer in the commodities market in 2019.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, and South Africa produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. Before the explosive move to the upside, the previous all-time high for palladium came in January 2001 at $1090 per ounce. In Q4, the metal peaked at $1974.60 per ounce. Palladium outperformed platinum, its sister metal, and remains historically strong against the namesake PGM.

The risk in the palladium market continues to increase with the price, and palladium has become a lot more volatile over the past months. The palladium market is in deficit as supplies cannot keep up with demand. The demand for palladium-based catalytic converters around the world that clean emissions from the air has exploded. Palladium was at $1909.30 per ounce on December 31 and could be setting the stage for higher highs in 2020. Betting against the rally in palladium has been a losing proposition since early 2016.

While palladium outperformed all precious metals in Q4, another precious metal that does not trade on the futures exchange has been explosive.

At the end of Q4, rhodium was at $5580 at $5980 per ounce, $730 higher for the quarter. The price of rhodium more than doubled in 2019. The bid-offer spread has widened as the price climbed over the year. While palladium reached a series of new all-time peaks in 2019, the record level in the rhodium market is appreciably above the price at the end of Q4. In 2008, the price of rhodium rose to over the $10,000 per ounce level. Since some South African mines are cutting platinum output because of low prices, rhodium supplies have dwindled to levels which took the price appreciably higher. The price strength in both the rhodium and the palladium markets could eventually impact the price of platinum, which has a higher resistance to heat, is denser, and is the only platinum group metal that has a history of significant investor demand. Some analysts are calling for rhodium to rise to its record level, which is almost double the price as of the end of Q4.

Looking forward to Q1 2020 in the precious metals

All of the members of the precious metals sector posted gains in 2019 with rhodium and palladium leading the way. Silver tends to attract the most speculative demand, but it was the worst-performing precious metal in 2019. The prospects for 2020 and beyond are different for the various metals. Palladium and rhodium are industrial metals. The decline in platinum output should continue to provide support for rhodium, which could drive the price of the rare physical metal to much higher levels before it even threatens to challenge the 2007 peak at $10,000 per ounce. When it comes to palladium, rising demand for catalytic converters across the globe is supportive of the price of rare metal. Platinum and silver are precious metals with many industrial applications and investment angles. In platinum and silver, both metals have lots of catching up to do when it comes to their price levels compared to gold and the other platinum group metals.

When it comes to the gold market, interest rates, the dollar, and fear and uncertainty drove the price higher, and above the 2016 peak and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce. The break to the upside took on a life of its own as trend-following traders and speculators could continue to pile into the gold market. The bullish technical breakout in gold and a continuation of higher highs could eventually ignite both the silver and the platinum markets. The next target on gold above the September high is at the $1600 level. However, I believe gold is heading for a new all-time peak over the coming months and years. The move in gold is a commentary on the value of fiat currencies.

The political and economic state of the world remains complex and turbulent, which always has the potential to drive investors to safe-haven investment vehicles like precious metals.

Gold heads into 2020 way above its technical resistance level while silver remains below its 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. The level of the silver-gold ratio has moved lower from its recent high but has a long way to go to return to the long-term average. However, the action in the platinum-gold and platinum-palladium spreads reminds us that there are few rules when it comes to the inter-commodity spreads and divergences can widen further than most analysts believe possible.

Central banks continued to be net buyers of gold in 2019 with China and Russia, absorbing domestic production and buying on the international market. In Q4, Poland repatriated 100 tons of the yellow metal from London to within its borders. We looked at the short-term pictures for euro and yen gold earlier in the report, but the longer-term pictures were compelling in 2019. Gold rose to an all-time high in almost all currency terms except for US dollar and Swiss francs. In Q3, gold rose to a record level in euro currency terms.

Meanwhile, the bullish move in the digital currency asset class in Q2 faded in Q3 and Q4. I continue to believe that an ETF product that has a robust custodial backbone for Bitcoin and many of the other digital currencies would bring a lot more interest and liquidity to the asset class, which would lift prices. The introduction of a digital token, Libra, by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in June could add validation and lots of interest to the sector. Members of the US Congress objected to the company's involvement in the cryptocurrency sector in 2019. At the same time, a crackdown by China on digital currencies weighed on their prices and caused a bearish close to the year.

In Q4, Bitcoin dropped 12.79%. Ethereum moved 26.79% lower in Q4. Litecoin's value moved 25.30% lower in Q4, while Ripple was 24.25% lower during the fourth quarter. Bitcoin Cash fell 9.55% in Q4, and Bitcoin Gold lost 30.97% in Q4 2019. While the losses were substantial, most of the tokens were at higher levels compared to the end of 2018. Ethereum, Ripple, and Bitcoin Gold posted losses on the year. Bitcoin was still 93.65% higher at the end of Q4 compared to its closing price on December 31, 2018. The market cap of the entire digital currency market, which comprises 4986 tokens, up 2,080 from the end of Q3, decreased from $220.249 billion at the end of Q3 to $191.935 billion at the end of Q4 2019. The market cap peaked at over $800 billion in December 2017.

Moreover, the significant increase in new tokens diluted the asset class in 2019. A spike in the number of tokens in Q4 did not lead to a move higher in the market cap of all of the cryptocurrencies. On the year, the market cap was 53.33% higher, while Bitcoin gained 93.65%. The Chinese crackdown was a significant event for the asset class.

I am going into 2020 with a bullish orientation to the precious metals sector. I will be watching the price action and the news cycle, which will give me clues about the path of least resistance for prices over the coming three months. Each quarter is always a new adventure in markets. I was bullish for precious metals prices at the end of 2018 and see no reason to alter that opinion as we head into 2020.

The ETFS Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) represents a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME for those who want exposure to the sector without trading the individual metals. GLTR is a liquid instrument with $463.08 million in net assets, and an average of 24,053 shares trading each day. Both the net assets and average daily volume increased from the end of Q3 because of increased interest and investment demand in the precious metals sector. The top holdings of GLTR include:

Precious metals may continue to be one of the most exciting sectors during the final quarter of 2019, given their long history as monetary instruments and stores of value. GLTR moved from $72.58 at the end of Q3 to $76.40 per share at the end of Q4, an increase of 5.26% for the quarter that ended on December 31. GLTR underperformed the composite given GLTR's holdings, which were almost 58% invested in gold, which was 3.92% higher for the quarter. The next leg of the bull market in precious metals that began in the early 2000s continued in 2019, and the prospects for 2020 continue to look golden.

