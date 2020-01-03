Michaels Stores' New CEO Has A Lot Of Work To Do

But Buchanan has his work cut out for him, as margins and sales are trending quickly in the wrong direction.

The optimism makes some sense: this is a company in need of new direction, while shares remain among the cheapest in the market on a P/E basis.

It's true that Michaels Stores (MIK) stock is one of the cheapest issues in the market. It's also true that Michaels is in very serious trouble at the moment, which supports that valuation.

Even after a big spike in the past few sessions, after the company brought on a new CEO, MIK still trades at roughly 4x fiscal 2019 (ending January) EPS guidance. P/FCF, using the trailing twelve-month total, is 3.3x. There are few cheaper stocks in the entire market, even in the pressured brick-and-mortar retail space.

That said, the low multiples make sense, at least directionally. Michaels has a heavy and concerning debt load, which at the end of Q3 was about 3.7x my estimate of FY19 EBITDA (that estimate is based on the company's guidance). EV/EBITDA, at ~5.5x, is not out of line for the retail sector. Nor is it unreasonable on an absolute basis for a company whose same-store sales have stalled out and whose margins continue to compress.

To be sure, I thought MIK even at $15 was cheap enough to muddle through, as I wrote back in late 2018. But performance since then has been worse than expected, including a third quarter report last month that looked close to disastrous. It's hard to recommend MIK after that quarter, new CEO or not.

The optimism that has greeted the hire makes some sense, and I understand why the stock has bounced. But the new boss has a tremendous amount of work to do — and I'd need to see some major shifts before again turning bullish on MIK, even at such cheap headline multiples.

Michaels' New CEO

The announcement on December 27 of Ashley Buchanan as new CEO is good news for several reasons. Buchanan comes from Walmart (WMT), where he was Chief Merchandising and Chief Operating Officer for that giant's e-commerce business. That pedigree sparks optimism. Buchanan's e-commerce experience is much-needed for a company that has lagged in omnichannel, in large part because former CEO Chuck Rubin (who left early last year) insisted that e-commerce penetration for Michaels and the industry would be minimal.

And it's helpful that Buchanan himself chose Michaels. Certainly, Buchanan, who is just 45, could have been considered for several top jobs across the sector had he been patient. Buchanan's decision to leave Walmart for Michaels itself is bullish, as the new CEO clearly sees some potential in his new company.

Beyond the positive aspects of the specific choice, any new blood for Michaels is a good thing at this point. This is a company whose management and board have done a poor job (to put it mildly) over the past few years.

Buchanan is replacing Mark Cosby, who took over for Rubin on an interim basis at the end of February before being named the permanent CEO on October 22. Cosby spent his prepared remarks on the Q1 conference call in June detailing a series of changes, which in sum were essentially a repudiation of Rubin's entire tenure. Among other moves, Cosby immediately eliminated an "Everyday Value" pricing strategy that Rubin had implemented. He promised to invest behind e-commerce efforts, where Michaels had been playing catch up. (The company used a third-party fulfillment provider through last year's holiday season.) And Cosby said the company would return to a focus on its core customers, instead of a broader objective of serving both "makers," as the CEO termed core customers, and novices.

The board's performance hasn't been any better. It's not even clear why Buchanan was hired barely two months after Cosby received the permanent job. It doesn't appear to be a performance issue: Cosby is staying on until April 1, and was quoted in the press release as greeting Buchanan warmly. (He also will maintain his board seat after the transition.)

Capital allocation, meanwhile, has been disastrous. Michaels repurchased $452 million in shares in FY18 at an average price above $18, including a $250 million accelerated share repurchase in June at just over $20 per. Another $250 million was spent the year before, again at an average price over $20. CFO Denise Paulonis said on the Q1 call that the company had a leverage target of 2.5-3.0x; Michaels then went and spent another $100 million in buybacks in Q2 and Q3, with the bulk occurring during the latter quarter, whose results led the stock to plunge.

As a result, Michaels has made no progress in deleveraging: net debt at the end of Q3 actually was higher than it was eleven quarters earlier. Thanks to declining EBITDA, the net leverage ratio over that period has expanded from a concerning 2.8x to the downright worrisome 3.7x. That doesn't even include operating lease commitments that almost certainly will total over $2 billion at year-end.

That sordid history explains why Buchanan's hire matters, and why MIK stock has soared. Buchanan won't be replacing the board (he won't even be chairman), but it would seem likely that he will have a significant input on capital allocation, particularly with the ability to choose a new CFO. (Paulonis is departing at the end of this fiscal year.) There is clear room for improvement operationally, with Cosby on the Q3 call attributing the disappointing results in part to missteps in terms of in-store events and getting seasonal sets completed on time.

And that same leverage which has pressured MIK stock in recent years amplifies the positive reaction to the hire. The equity slice still sits below one-third of enterprise value; it doesn't take that much of an improvement in the outlook to lead the stock to soar. Add in a still-heavy short interest, and the gains make some sense. As others have noted, the story here seems to echo that of Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY). That retailer similarly has struggled, but saw its stock spike after hiring a new CEO from Walmart's rival Target (TGT). BBBY stock has continued to rise, touching an eight-month high last month before a recent, modest reversal.

The Operational Concerns

All that said, the key question here is how much change Buchanan really can effect. This is a business that has been heading in the wrong direction for years now:

source: author from MIK filings and press releases. FY19 figure author estimate based on company guidance

source: author from MIK filings. FY19 figure is company guidance

Execution and strategy obviously have been negative factors. But there's likely more going on here. Overall market growth seems likely to be stagnant. Michaels management in the past has said that exact figures aren't available, given that two of the three major players (A.C. Moore, which recently declared bankruptcy, and Hobby Lobby) are private. But Michaels' own same-store sales have been stagnant for years. Micro-cap supplier CSS Industries (CSS) has seen steady declines in its crafts segment, which its management has attributed mostly to end customer demand weakness.

Meanwhile, what growth there is, if any, has to account for the fact that the likes of Walmart and even Home Depot (HD) have added SKUs in craft categories. As always, Amazon (AMZN) looms as well. Its launch of one-day shipping could be a significant competitive edge in gaining more of what often are low price-point and sometimes time-sensitive purchases.

I'm somewhat skeptical that Buchanan, no matter his talents, is going to be able to reverse the same-store sales trend here. Execution can improve; after both Q1 and Q2 Cosby talked up plans to optimize pricing and marketing spend. But those efforts should have helped third quarter and fourth quarter sales. Indeed, that's what management expected coming out of the Q2 release.

But third quarter comps were -2.2% against guidance for flat to plus 1%, and Q4 guidance for a 2-3% same-store decline doesn't suggest any improvement in the trend. It's possible that Buchanan will reverse Cosby's initiatives as Cosby did upon taking over, and in the process reverse the pressure on the top line. It's equally possible that market share declines in a stagnant market are being reflected in the company's same-store sales figures.

If that's the case, it's hard to see how the comp trend improves. Michaels is de-emphasizing novice customers. Competition isn't going anywhere, nor is that much reason from a demographic standpoint to see market growth accelerating. On the whole, there should be a great deal of skepticism toward the idea that Michaels can get back to the consistent 2%+ comps likely needed to leverage opex inflation.

If that's the case, margins will keep compressing. EBITDA margins, based on guidance, already are headed for a nearly 400 bps decline over four years. And there may be more pressure on the COGS line. Cosby said after Q2 that the company was doubling the square footage allotted to tech hardware like Cricut machines. But that hardware has lower gross margins (though, to be fair, possibly higher profit dollars). E-commerce growth, even though the majority of orders are BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store), likely hits operating margins as well, as it has for most retailers. Gross margins did improve 10 bps year-over-year in the Q2 report that sent MIK soaring 80% in just five sessions. A 150 bps compression in Q3, however, included a decline in merchandise margin. Tariff removals could provide some short-term help, but that aside the longer-term trend still seems negative.

Cheap Enough?

And if the operating business doesn't stabilize, MIK simply isn't cheap enough, even at 4x earnings. One key reason why is that the ballooning leverage will have a significant impact going forward.

In June, Michaels refinanced its debt, issuing $500 million in 2027 bonds at 8% to redeem an issue with a rate of just 5.875%. That's an incremental $10 million-plus in annual interest expense for a company whose normalized free cash flow is in the $325 million range at the moment.

But it will get worse. Those 2027s already are yielding 8.75% on the open market. Meanwhile, the current term loan, which totals over $2 billion, is priced at LIBOR + 2.5%. Michaels is not getting that interest rate when it refinances ahead of a 2023 maturity. Every 100 bps increase there adds another $21 million in annual interest expense. It's not difficult to model over 10% of current free cash flow being lost to higher interest payments in the next couple of years (assuming a re-pricing to something like LIBOR + 4.5%). Every 10% decline in EBITDA takes off another 15%+. With gross debt over $2.6 billion, free cash flow that shrinks to even $200 million annually means Michaels can only make modest annual progress toward deleveraging.

Those pressures complicate any kind of "melting ice cube" thesis at this point, and provide some justification for the 4x multiple to FY19 EPS guidance. But they also undercut the thesis that Michaels could muddle through at such a multiple even with some operating pressure thanks to share repurchases. Michaels simply can't afford to spend capital on buybacks. It needs to consider pausing, or reversing, store expansion as well: Michaels still is opening stores on a net basis this year, and also picked up leases from A.C. Moore.

Meanwhile, it's possible Buchanan may want to invest behind the business in fiscal 2020 in an effort to drive sales. Online sales are the most obvious catalyst for top-line growth. Beyond that, Cosby's commentary suggests there are disaffected 'core' customers who can be re-acquired. Both will require increased spending on marketing and infrastructure, at least in the near term.

If that's the case, and EBITDA is going to shrink in FY20, then Michaels needs to focus on deleveraging or else its leverage ratio is heading toward 4x. As ar result, buybacks must cease. And Buchanan hopefully will take a look at the company's footprint, which at 1,274 stores is among the largest in specialty retail.

Both in terms of operations and capital allocation, the time for half-measures is over. Capital needs to go to deleveraging without exception (and, again, that's an area in which Buchanan will not have complete control). I'd expect the turnaround plan here to be more expansive than tweaking couponing and front-of-store displays, and to be a mid- to long-term effort as a result. Before even considering going long here, particularly after the recent bounce, I'd like to see what Buchanan plans to do, even though those plans likely won't be clear until the Q1 report in May.

In the menatime, I'm far from ready to bet on that turnaround. Buchanan's hire is good news. But YTD performance, particularly with Q3 undercutting the optimism driven by second quarter numbers, is enormously concerning. In the context of that performance and the existing balance sheet leverage, MIK deserves its current valuation. Buchanan will need to have a smart and aggressive plan to merit something more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.