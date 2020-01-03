Lululemon Is Too Expensive

Investment Thesis

Lululemon Athletica's (LULU) recent sportswear surge looks great; however, the risk of them losing their competitive edge is high as they specialize in only one product for a condensed target market. With that, their P/E ratio is inflated compared to competitors and their projected earnings growth doesn't support the inflated ratio. I recommend taking a short position in Lululemon. In order for them to maintain their competitive advantage, LULU needs to extend their product lines. It is just a matter of time before people don't have room for any more expensive pairs of leggings. Fashion trends are constantly changing and LULU needs to prove that they can keep their innovative edge. Also, management continues to push their potential for international and men's growth; however, there is no proof of that growth rather just "dancing around the question" answers. I will elaborate on all of these points to help you better understand why I think now is the time to give up on Lululemon and short the stock.

Valuation Analysis

Lululemon is currently trading at a multiple of 52.69x earnings. This seems to be a somewhat hefty multiple when you compare it to other sportswear companies like Nike (NKE) which is 37.01, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) which is 35.80, and Gap Inc. (GPS) which is 8.09. However, sportswear giant Under Armour (UAA) is trading at an 81.98 multiple. Lululemon is yet to dive into the shoe industry, which is a huge part of Nike and Under Armour, so these comps are helpful but shouldn't completely sell you.

LULU 5-year P/E Relative to EPS

NKE 5-year P/E Relative to EPS

Source: YCharts

Generally, when earnings decrease, P/E ratios will most likely drop with it because of a drop in price unless forward earnings estimates look attractive. As you can see, in mid-2018, NKE had a massive drop in EPS, and although it was lagged, their P/E soared. However, when Nike's EPS rebounded, their P/E returned to historical levels. Whereas when Lululemon rebounded, their P/E dropped, but nowhere near to their historical levels. This is probably because LULU's EPS not only rebounded, but it also smashed previous records. People did not sell their shares, they bought more expecting more growth in the future. I don't think LULU will continue to grow at these rates simply because of their lack of diversity.

You shouldn't immediately jump ship after looking at LULU's P/E ratio. In many cases, a high P/E ratio is a reflection of the company investing a lot of their free cash flows into the business in order to increase their operations and profit margins to grow their earnings at a higher rate in the future. However, when looking at Lululemon's financials, I do not see a massive increase in debt or profit margins. With debt, interest expense will decrease their reported earnings but simply serves as an expansion investment for the future. Lululemon has had zero interest expense for the last 3 years. They are content with their current operation and claim that they are constantly increasing their margins by making a more efficient manufacturing operation which is a red flag for me because they aren't reinvesting much of their profits to help improve margins and they also aren't borrowing anything, so looking at their average cost per unit, although they claim the price is shrinking, there is no evidence to support their claim. This can be proven by looking at sales vs. cost of goods sold. Over the last 5 years, cost of goods sold has been roughly 50% of sales, and this has stayed consistent throughout. So, in order for LULU to grow into their current inflated P/E ratio, they need to prove that they can maintain their fashion trend and not just the lifestyle trend. They also need to prove that they are doing that by increasing earnings at a rate higher than they have been. We will look at expected EPS growth and business plans to decide whether or not they can do this. We can't rely solely on management claiming that their costs are decreasing because they don't seem to be walking the walk, just talking the talk.

Another key takeaway from the charts is that once NKE increased their earnings back to previous levels, their P/E ratio also returned to these previous levels. However, when LULU announced increased earnings in the following corner, their P/E spiked a bit which indicates an increase in price. Lululemon is still in early stages of the business life cycle, and that is reflected in their volatile price. Yes, they have proved they have created a competitive advantage and popular trend, but will they be able to maintain this trend for many years like Nike has done?

This P/E activity could mean a lot of things, but it most likely indicates that investors are still confident that LULU has the potential for attractive growth in years to come. That is strictly based on Lululemon maintaining their competitive advantage and trend. How long will consumers continue to eat up this unique trend of overpriced athletic wear? Is their "scientific" design really that great? Do people really think it is worth to spend 3x more for clothes that feel a little bit better? My instinct tells me that it is just a matter of time before we see competitors pushing their new trendy athletic wear for a cheaper price or at least slower EPS growth. The big question is, will these competitors be able to convince consumers to drop this trend?

Forward Earnings Estimates

2020E 2021E % Growth 2020-2021E NKE $2.98 $3.50 17.4% LULU $4.86 $5.65 16.2% UAA $.48 $.69 43.8%

Table created by author with data from Nasdaq

Looking at the next two years of earnings power, it is very surprising to see that analysts believe LULU will grow earnings by 16.2% compared to NKE and UAA at 17.4% and 43.8%. Stocks like LULU that trade at a significant premium to the S&P and their competitors should be expected to show immense future earnings growth. Based on the P/E relative to EPS graphs above, LULU looks to have a negative correlation to earnings growth and P/E growth. So, assuming LULU does report earnings of $5.65, which is a 39.5% increase from their 2019 annual EPS of $4.05 per share, based on historical valuation, their P/E should decrease from its current value of 52.49. Let's say that their P/E maintains this negative relationship with EPS and decreases 20% to about 42x earnings. Earnings of $5.65 times a 42 P/E ratio would set a 2021 price target of about $237. That is only 6% upside of the current price of $223. A 20% drop in P/E may be a bit extreme as their correlation is not as strong as a developed company like NKE. So, an upside scenario would see something like a 5% drop in P/E which would indicate a 2021 price target of $282, which has 26.5% upside.

Trying to predict LULU's future P/E multiple is very hard. That becomes known by analyzing the charts below. These are very similar charts from earlier, but instead of 5 years, we are looking at a more detailed 10-year chart. As you can see, NKE has maintained a P/E ratio over the last 10 years that has ranged from 18-23x if you ignore the recent spike when they saw an EPS decrease but not as big a decrease in price. While LULU has grown EPS over the years at a very similar rate to NKE, their P/E ratio has been very volatile ranging anywhere from 16-60x earnings.

LULU 10-Year P/E to EPS

NKE 10-Year P/E to EPS

Here is the point I want you to take away after analyzing these charts. When NKE reported consistent EPS growth throughout the last 10 years, their P/E ratio was consistently 18-23x. When LULU was consistently growing during the years of 2014-2017, they also had a somewhat consistent P/E ratio of 25-40x. However, as you can see, LULU has seen a massive increase in their EPS growth over the last 2 years which has caused their P/E ratio to increase almost to all-time highs of 60x earnings. Yes, the recent spike in EPS growth is amazing, but you have to think that they will eventually go back to slight, consistent growth at these levels growing about 16% a year, which is below what analysts are expecting over the next two years. Once LULU reports this consistent growth, I would expect that their P/E ratio will fall back to the historical consistent levels of somewhere between 25x and 40x. Taking an average of that range which is 32.5 and multiplying that times 2021 EPS estimates of $5.65, gives us a price target of $183. This is a 17.9% decrease in stock price. A high P/E ratio isn't always bad. Usually, if a company has a high P/E, they will most likely have a low PEG ratio because the stock is predicted to enhance growth in the future. However, LULU's PEG ratio is 2.42 compared to NKE which is 0.3. So, based on this technical valuation analysis, buying shares of LULU would mean paying too much for a sportswear company that is not projected to grow into its P/E ratio.

In conclusion, yes, LULU has seen amazing EPS growth over the past couple of quarters, and that has caused the P/E ratio to soar from historical averages. It makes sense, but based on EPS estimates for the next two years, LULU's massive EPS growth will start to slow, and I believe that will result in their valuation multiple decreasing back to historical averages of time periods during consistent growth of about 25-40x.

Risks of being Bearish

Now, let's say that LULU breaks into international markets successfully, continues to increase their e-commerce sales, and also continue to improve their manufacturing operation to improve their profit margins. This could result in continued EPS growth that would beat analysts' expectations and most likely cause their current P/E of 52x to either stay flat or even increase.

My initial thought is that EPS will continue to be strong; however, slow in rapid growth rates. In order to increase our knowledge on trying to predict earnings growth and maintaining trends, let's analyze Lululemon's response to analysts questions from their most recent 3Q earnings report.

The first question I want to review comes from Matt McClintock from Raymond James (source: Nasdaq). He asked," I was just wondering for international now that you're looking for leadership there. What traits or expertise specifically are you looking for? There's been a lot of volatility in terms of international growth for a lot of brands over the years maybe athletic, less so, but interesting to see how you think about what you need there? CEO Calvin McDonald answered with this: "Thanks, Matt. Great question and I'm excited about the potential. But I would start with reminding all of us that we have some very tenured strong leaders in place that are running these regions. Gareth who's been running our European and Middle East markets for the past three years. Ken, who has been running APAC has been with us for six years, 4.5 in role and Senyen [Phonetic] who's been running our Mainland China market has been with us two years. So very strong leadership and they will continue to drive these businesses as they have, and I have huge respect and confidence in their ability and this will give us an opportunity to bring in an executive that has added experience in these markets in particular in APAC, where we can just build upon the talent and the strength we had, but build and bring a unique perspective that they've been in the market and can contribute to our continued growth story. So for me, we're going to make sure that we select, we're in no rush. We're going to select the right executive talent that has in market experience and add to the very strong bench that we have already that have been and will continue to drive the markets for us."

This answer did not impress me at all. It is important to remember that management will try to avoid poor answers to the best of their ability. McClintock was looking for an answer with numbers and an analysis on volatility within their international growth. Instead, McDonald just listed out the names of who is in charge of their international sales and said that they are very experienced. Well, I would hope they are experienced. There was no outlook to this answer, rather just a reiterated confidence in their team members. So, growth in international markets seems to be very uncertain.

Based on LULU's recent stock price activity and EPS projections, it is expected that Lululemon will significantly increase their international sales, and I believe these estimations are already priced into the stock. So, trading at a major premium to the market, LULU better show impressive growth in international markets, and after reading that answer, I am not confident in their international push at all. Investors have no idea how to predict international consumer behavior, and with low production costs in nations like China, I am expecting there to be many cheap knockoffs that will sell well. However, if LULU can get consumers to buy into this trend internationally, there is a ton of room for growth and I would expect their current P/E ratio to maintain its current levels.

Bottom Line

Here is the bottom line. Lululemon's business model is to sell a lifestyle, not fashion. Not only did they grasp a huge share of the active lifestyle market, but they also created an unexpected fashion trend which has immensely increased their earnings power. However, when it comes to fashion, I believe their earnings power will decrease in the near future. They are investing a lot in international expansion and men's apparel. These markets do not seem as appealing to me as the women's market, and I think eventually this fashion trend will evaporate, leaving just their sportswear business. Also, I believe their current market reach to women has a limited amount of growth left. Their products are of high quality and last for a while, which will most likely cause women sales to slow when it comes to purchasing for fashion rather than a lifestyle.

The fashion industry is very trendy, and there is no doubt that Lululemon currently owns a major share of the current trend. This has resulted in skyrocketing EPS growth, as well as a rising P/E ratio. Given that Lululemon offers primarily comfy sportswear apparel that lacks diversity, there is a risk that this trend may die or at least slow in the future. If a lack of diversity and innovation catch up to them, EPS will start to level out or even drop, especially if their trends do not catch on internationally. And, comparing their P/E to a more steady competitor in Nike, LULU could see a decrease in P/E ratio in the future given that their EPS levels out. People will just not want to pay 52x earnings for a less diverse sportswear company when they can buy shares of NKE for 36x earnings. Based on my observations and analysis of earnings reports and historical P/E ratios, I believe what I just explained above will happen to Lululemon. However, there is also the risk/possibility that Lululemon will start to add new product lines, join the shoe game, grow international sales, and increase their profit margins even more as they improve their operations. If this were to happen, which again I think is unlikely based on what I am hearing from management, then the price of LULU will continue to rise. I recommend shorting shares of LULU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.