Magnolia - Steady As She Goes

We see the name as inexpensive at this time.

No change to our estimates, we see consensus as too low, and are adjusting numbers slightly to reflect a fourth quarter B shares purchase.

The company is putting excess cash towards the balance sheet, share repurchase, opportunistic leasing, and/or a special dividend.

2020 will look a lot like 2019 - underspend, low leverage, premium barrels, no hedge.

This is a Z4 Research pre call update. More commentary on MGY can be found in previous Seeking Alpha posts, including this post 3Q19 note..

We touched base with the company yesterday. Some key takeaways (they don't review or bless our words, this is all on me but I think we have this gist in hand) are:

As expected, the 2020 plan will be same style as 2019 - Spend 60% of EBITDA. Look for 1 rig in each of their two plays (2 gross operated rigs) and steady activity from EOG (maybe front end weighted again in 2020).

Free cash will be applied to the balance sheet, to opportunistic acreage adds in Karnes or in Giddings, share repurchase, and/or a special dividend (it's probably still early for them to attempt to support a sustainable common dividend). Note that the float here is not high so share repurchases of the trading shares don't make a lot of sense to us (more on this below).

4Q19 - they appear to be fine with comments made on the 3Q call regarding a sequentially flat level of production. Recall that 3Q came in above expectations. Given the lower activity levels in 2H for Karnes this implies a lower volume quarter for Karnes (the oilier of the two segmetns) and higher volumes from Giddings. The Street is essentially sequentially flat with oil up a touch. Maybe a little aggressive but not enough to be a concern to us (we're really not about the quarters and we don't trade for EPS beats).

As previously noted, they have three more wells coming on line in 4Q in Giddings and again all are wide ranging stepouts. They have a portion of Giddings they could go into development mode on now but want more answers across a broader swath of the position and our view is that discover now makes more sense. They are however, focused on oilier parts of Giddings (> 50% oil, this is still gassier than Karnes) and once better delineated we would expect capital efficiencies to increase (2021 perhaps).

Both Karnes and Giddings are free cash flowing. Giddings is currently consuming most of its cash output while Karnes is the steady, oily cash cow.

On December 17th they bought 6 mm shares for about $70 mm from Enervest. These were B shares. That means no reduction in the float (they are thin and buying back tradeable shares does not help bigger players, well, play) but it does reduce the shares for the market cap by about 2.3% making them that much cheaper. In addition, this is a positive as you want to get the private equity overhang down over time in your names. Private equity guys can't stay in forever and this is in our view a better use of cash than simply hording it. Note that given low spending in 4Q and higher prices, we expect, all other things being equal (they could have done a bolt on, we can't speak to that), for them to have modestly built cash in the quarter despite the ~$70 mm B shares outlay. This should keep the net debt to current quarter annualized EBITDA ratio near 0.3x. Near the very lowest of any of their peers.

Other items we hear as murmured concerns:

Highlander: On the sometimes rumored spud of a new well at Highlander the answer was a solid not going to happen. We 99% knew as much but good to get the confirmation.

Investor Apathy: December saw better interest from investors and really picked up in 4Q as whole.

Karnes inventory. Investors should note that while the Giddings position is huge and they've been testing about in the acreage, they have not been slacking off in the adds department in Karnes and since inception they’ve gone from 14K acres to 22K there. This year they more than replaced the inventory they drilled there. People ask me in email, on our site and even at slow holiday parties and the answer remains yes, years and years.

NGL pricing – IR think 3Q was the trough and we'd agree but also say that 4Q vs 3Q is going to be only a slight improvement.

Premium to WTI – still a premium, maybe a little tighter in 4Q.

MGY will guide in late February with the 4Q release (no date set yet). As they think about planning, they generally think of a mid $50s type price. Our sense is many will be planning on a $50 to $55 deck as budgets are released during January and February. We don't offer advise but for E&Ps we will make an exception. Plan for $50 in 2020 and then outperform and under spend as you realized our $60 deck.

Nutshell: Good update. Glad to see them buying back shares in a clever way. Glad to see everything remains steady as per prior plan. MGY remains our single largest holding and we see 12 month upside in a range of $15.25 to $18.50 based upon a 5x to 6x multiple of our $60 2020 based EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.