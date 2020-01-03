Mideast Turmoil: Sell Bonds, Hold Gold, Buy Tesla (And Other Names)

Instability in the Middle East continues to put Tesla in a favorable light; it may be in the "groove" that some stocks get into every now and then.

Having raised a little cash for technical (overbought) reasons lately, I may be buying the selloff as soon as this morning.

I am selling Treasuries held for trading and not adding to gold for reasons discussed below.

The killing of a leading Iranian general has been the catalyst from some moderately dramatic overnight moves in asset classes.

Background

Apparently on orders of the commander in chief, a US drone has killed the leader of Iran's Quds Force as he was being driven away from the Baghdad Airport. The targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani follows tit-for-tat escalations of Iran-backed forces in Iraq. I presume he had arrived in Iraq to assess the situation and develop or approve plans for the future.

I do not know whether the government of Iraq was helpful or unhelpful in this US action.

Iran has threatened retaliation.

Markets reacted stereotypically overnight as of 7:25 AM Friday:

gold up 1.4% to $1550/ounce

Treasuries up in price; 30 year T-bond yield down about 10 ticks from its recent high, now at 2.27%; all parts of the Treasury curve down in yield

crude oil up; WTI front month $63.45, up 3.7%

stocks down, S&P 500 (SPY) futures 3220 down 1.2%.

This news and market reaction struck as a well-known "Fear & Greed Index" closed Thursday at an exalted 97. At the market low just before Christmas 2018, I believe it bottomed at 4. The recent sharp rise in optimism was appropriate for resolution of the Brexit uncertainties, a pending signed trade deal with China, likely passage of the USMCA, and no "smoking gun" sufficient for Republicans in the Senate to force the president out of office. Nonetheless, this extreme degree of risk-on behavior and rising prices always leads yours truly to remember that trading profits are good, not bad. So I did build up a few percent in cash reserves this week, up from my usual zero cash levels.

Now let me pick apart the different strands in the market's reaction.

Bonds

We are beginning to see inflation bottoming. Mideast tensions of this nature increase prices and stimulate more spending on defense and intelligence gathering. If matters escalate, higher inflation follows. If they deescalate, the flight to safety quickly recedes. I have a rule going back to the 1990s: When there is a flight to safety based on military escalations, often when North Korea fires a missile, if I have a trading profit on a Treasury bond fund I sell into the rally. I did this again Friday.

My view: The enhanced bid for Treasuries is almost always the wrong short-to-intermediate response by Mr. Market in this sort of potential crisis. (Longer term, who knows?)

Gold

Almost three weeks ago, with gold (GLD) at $1480, I made a bullish case for gold as well as stocks (and also to hold bonds). The main thrust of the article was that the Fed was again trashing cash, and that a diversified portfolio could be optimal.

Now, with gold up $70 per ounce in less than three weeks, and having read over the New Year's holiday that India has cut back its imports of gold bullion, I would not buy the gold move. I would either take some profits or sit tight. Gold just might be making "the turn" up to new highs, or it could be a 1980s-style fake-out with many more years of churning ahead. But when India cuts back its gold purchases at $1500 per ounce, it cuts back more at $1550. That tells me that gold is not at all cheap.

Note, I am long via Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF (SGOL) but no GLD.

Tesla (TSLA)

Sometimes a stock or asset class gets in a groove, and the flow of news just keeps helping. In the aftermath of the 9/11/01 attacks and the resulting wars and housing boom that turned into a bubble, gold and other commodities fit the bill perfectly. Most of them peaked in H1 2008, well after the stock market peaked and before the bond market's epic rally.

Right now, TSLA may be in that mode. The major effect this Iran-Iraq story has for me - and I suspect for many/most observers - is to highlight the unreliability of supply, and unpredictability of cost, of crude oil from the region (and from unstable oil-exporting countries generally). The solution has really been obvious since the 1973-75 and 1980-82 recessionary periods, recessions driven by price/availability issues with crude oil from the Persian Gulf region.

Technically, there were not many good answers in the 1980s that were also consistent with the popular desire for economic growth, but now there are, and in general they point to TSLA.

Note, as I was writing this, TSLA came out with a press release with good news on vehicle production and deliveries in Q4; the stock reversed pre-market from about $423 to about $436.

It may not appear logical, but I speculate that TSLA is acting like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) in their loss-making but ramping stages.

That TSLA may trade at an all-time high today while many stocks are taking well-deserved rests after long runs suggests to me that its uptrend is intact.

Other stocks

As I began suggesting last July 1, in Reasons To Be Bullish On The Russell 2000, at a certain level of interest rates, stocks such as small-caps (IWM), bond substitutes such as utilities (XLU) and growth stocks (QQQ), the "there is no alternative" (TINA) valuation argument favors stocks. I repeated this theme in a Sept. 3 article on bonds, saying at the outset that while bonds may still see lower yields over time, stocks looked better for the immediate future.

That was written before the Fed completely capitulated and begin its $60 billion per month "not-QE" current money-printing program, which for me drastically changed the equation from caution toward equities to risk-on.

I would continue to point to equities as a preferred asset class, and I continue to like the IWM ETF. I was updating research on it for an upcoming article last night. For now I will mention two small-caps with significant defense business that I was already looking at last night after reviewing the IWM component names. These include Moog Inc (MOG.B) and II-VI Inc (IIVI); I have not decided whether to buy them.

Strictly on valuation and for portfolio diversification, I have also recently been buying General Dynamics (GD). I think it has been somewhat out of favor recently for transitory reasons. For decades, GD has always been a good buy when its relative P/E drops a lot. The Mideast news may provide impetus for it to play P/E catch-up with the SPY.

Concluding comments

Stocks needed a rest, but at least for the months ahead, I still think they are the best asset class. Longer term, the game's afoot.

In summary:

1. Rallies in Treasuries on this sort of scary news flow out of Iraq and Iran are typically one-day wonders. However, technically the downtrend in long-term interest rates remains intact.

2. Gold has had a nice rally. I never buy it on this sort of news, however. I would be more inclined to take some profits rather than buy it; but I remain mindful of Warren Buffett's point about inactivity being a wise strategy.

3. Price/supply issues relating to oil from the Persian Gulf area are great advertisements for clean, renewable, domestically produced (and then stored) energy and electric vehicles running on that renewable energy. TSLA is in a groove and might just be in the process of surging as it did during QE 3, when it went up 8X or so in less than 18 months. It's much larger now, so the same percentage move is much less likely, but this sort of dramatic bearish-to-bullish chart move is rare. Yet here we are: It's real and could be spectacular.

I am full on my TSLA allocation, but am not selling into this rally.

4. I continue to like IWM and am interested in defense-related stocks if their valuation is below that of the general market.

As always, please note I am not an investment adviser and am not recommending that you take any specific investment actions.

Also note, events may move quickly on this or other stories. My comments and thinking could become outdated at any time, and it's possible that since truth can be the first casualty of war, even the facts I am reacting to could change.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted pre-market Friday, TSLA now trading at $437+.

