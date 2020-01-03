Lonestar Resources Is A Binary Play

One of the smaller oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market today is Lonestar Resources (LONE). With a presence in the Eagle Ford, the company has some interesting acreage and could make for an attractive long-term prospect as a result, but a deep dive into the business is necessary in order to fully understand it. With a market cap of less than $50 million and my model indicating positive free cash flow ahead for the firm, upside (and a lot of it) could be on the table, but this play is challenging to place because of its debt situation and because of how that might change moving forward.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before I dive into the cash flow model I created for the firm, I believe it’s necessary to touch upon the core assumptions I used to create the model in question. Unlike most players in the space, management provides very little in the way of details for the business’s current fiscal year. This makes the model less reliable than if management were more transparent, but fortunately, for all parties involved, there was some guidance that could be used. To see what management has provided, we need to only see the image below.

*Taken from Lonestar Resources

In the aforementioned image, you can see quarterly guidance for the current fourth quarter this year, as well as production guidance and capex guidance for 2020. Since the first three quarters of 2019 have already been reported, I was able to piece this together for a comprehensive view of what the current year might look like, and I also looked at older historical data as well. In the table below, I combined all of that data and also created some of my own assumptions for the company for next year.

*Created by Author

It might be tempting to move on now to the discussion of my cash flow model, but I do believe some points are necessary to discuss. For instance, next year, management is already forecasting mid-point production of about 6.44 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This represents an increase in output of 16.5% over what output should be this year. Because of this big move higher, it may be tempting to assume that growth will be that high again in 2021 and beyond, but the fact of the matter is that mid-point capex next year will be about $102.5 million, down from $144.5 million this year. This will have an impact, a negative one, on future growth prospects. Because of this, I decided that for 2021 and beyond, I would rely on two different scenarios: one where output continues to grow at a rate of 5% per annum in perpetuity, and another where it grows at a rate of 10% per annum in perpetuity. For 2021, the 10% growth assumption might be fine, but I would be cautious about using it beyond that year without a revision higher in capex.

Another big assumption here related to the firm’s Series A-1 Preferred units. These are highly complex compared to most other preferred issuances I have seen over the years, and there’s a lot I could do to assume different outcomes. For instance, under different scenarios, the shares can be converted into common, while in other scenarios, starting in 2024, they can be exchanged for notes with a 9% annual interest rate (paid quarterly). Not only that, but management has the ability to issue PIK (paid-in-kind) units in lieu of cash for its current 9% distributions, but if these PIK payments continue past a certain period then the amount incurred will increase periodically until they reach a high of 20% or unless otherwise paid in cash. There are more nuances around these units, but you get the idea.

To make this as simple and realistic as possible, I assumed, given Lonestar’s low share price, that the preferred units are not able to be converted into common by management. Instead, I am treating the preferred units under the assumption that management continues to issue PIK distributions units through the second quarter of next year. This is the last time period (if management pays in this way sequentially) that PIK units can be issued without shareholders being punished with higher effective payments. After that time frame, I assumed that the preferred distributions will be paid with cash generated by the firm. Strictly speaking, preferred distributions do not show up as an operating cash flow item, but for the purpose of this article I do factor them in when paid in cash because I view them as ‘required’ cash payments.

One other thing related to the preferred units. My model only looks through 2023, so we don’t need to worry about the decision of how to treat the units when they can be exchanged for debt (since that occurs in 2024), but some investors may make the case that these units should be counted for as debt since that’s a likely outcome. I am not factoring these into the debt picture, but I am also subtracting them from equity since it’s unsure of how things will change in the future. This will result in the leverage ratio for the firm coming in lower than it will look if, in 2024, they are exchanged for debt.

Cash flow looks decent

*Created by Author

It’s hard to find, even after all these years, a company that can grow production while generating excess cash flows. Lonestar, however, is one of those special firms. In the table above, you can see what I mean. This particular table looks at the firm’s revenue through free cash flow picture for 2019 through 2023 under the 5% growth scenario for 2021 and beyond. Based on the data provided, free cash flow this year will be -$50 million, but due to the drop in capex next year, this will improve to $9 million in 2020. From 2021 through 2023, free cash flow will grow from $5 million to $21 million.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I conducted the same type of analysis, but this time I assumed that output grows at a more aggressive rate of 10% per annum instead for 2021 and beyond. Based on the data provided, 2019 and 2020 will look the same, but in 2021, we will see free cash flow total $12 million. By 2023, this should expand nicely to $47 million. To put this in perspective, Lonestar’s entire market cap is just $49.39 million if we exclude the value of the preferred equity.

*Created by Author

While free cash flow is very important as a measure of long-term success, it’s not the only metric investors should be looking at. In the next table, shown above, you can see, under the 5% growth scenario, free cash flow set beside EBITDA and operating cash flow for the next five years. Based on the data provided, EBITDA this year should be about $138 million. To put into perspective how close my model is, management’s own guidance, using the mid-point for the current fourth quarter, implies EBITDA of $131 million. Next year, EBITDA should rise to $158 million, and by 2023, we should see it hit $175 million. Operating cash flow should follow a similar trend, rising from $94 million this year to $111 million next year, before ending our five-year model at $123 million.

*Created by Author

This brings me to my last table on this particular topic, which you can see above. It’s just the same as the prior table, but it instead uses the 10% growth rate assumption. Naturally, 2019 and 2020 figures are unchanged, but the picture is different starting in 2021. That year, EBITDA should be $167 million, and by 2023 it should expand to $201 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should hit $115 million in 2021, and by 2023 it should rise to about $149 million.

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Now that we understand the cash flow picture facing Lonestar, we should delve some into the company’s valuation. In order to do that, though, we must first define how we intend to value the firm. As with other E&P firms in the past, I am using a multi-faceted approach that uses EBITDA and operating cash flow and compares those metrics to the firm’s EV (enterprise value) and market capitalization. All of the calculations that allow us to arrive at EV can be seen in the table above.

*Created by Author

Using all of these figures, I was then able to create the next table, shown above. This particular table covers the 2019 picture for the firm. As you can see, the EV/EBITDA multiple of the business stands at about 4.8. This is low compared to the 6 that most firms should be trading at even in a depressed market and is low compared to the 7 to 10 range that some firms might warrant in a healthy market, if they have low leverage and reasonable to attractive growth prospects, all while generating positive free cash flow.

On the other hand, compared to many of the firms I have looked at over the past couple of years, this is high. A big reason for this, despite the firm’s low market cap, is its high level of debt and the value of the preferred warrants, which are being given face value of $104.89 million. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, however, the company is fairly cheap with a multiple of just 0.5. This is incredibly low. Certainly near the lowest I have seen in this space.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can see the same calculations, but this time for the 2020 fiscal year. The results here are similar, but even more attractive, due in large part to higher projected output. It’s the 2020 year that investors should probably put more credence into since we are less than a month away from it. In the next two tables below, I performed the same calculations, first for the 5% growth scenario, and then for the 10% growth scenario, for the 2021 fiscal year for the business. These results are very similar as well.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Before I delve further into the valuation side of things, I should touch briefly upon the company’s debt. High leverage can warrant a discount relative to peers, and may even prove deadly for a company if it’s too high. Generally speaking, a net leverage ratio at or above 4 is very dangerous, while a level of 3 or higher is elevated and needs improvement. A level of 2 or lower is considered ideal for investors in this market. As the table below illustrates, Lonestar’s net leverage ratio for this year should be about 3.63, while next year this should decline to 3.17. By 2021, it might hit 3. However, this once again ignores the preferred units. If we were to assume that these will eventually be exchanged for notes, this year’s net leverage ratio would be 4.39, while 2020’s would be 3.83.

*Created by Author

Significant upside exists

*Created by Author

What we have with Lonestar is a company that’s in a fine cash flow situation, but it has become depressed because of its hefty leverage and because of its preferred units and how the market likely views them. This depressed state undoubtedly creates an elevated level of risk, but it also creates an elevated opportunity for upside for market participants. As an example of this, we need only look at the table above. In it, you can see, for the 2019 fiscal year, a hypothetical range of EV/EBITDA multiples and the share prices and upside or downside from today’s $1.98 per unit that should result if the firm would trade at any of those multiples. As an example, if the company goes on to trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6, shares would be worth $8.72, implying upside of 340.3%. At a multiple of 7, this would move to $14.24 per share for upside of 619.2%.

*Created by Author

The next table, shown above, illustrates the next step to this, which is essentially calculating the market cap/operating cash flow and the market cap/free cash flow multiples for each given EV/EBITDA multiple. All of these figures, at each step, look reasonable. This is a good sign, as it suggests that if the firm does rise in price, that it’s probably not overvalued.

*Created by Author

In the table above, as well as in the table below, I performed the same exact analysis, but this time looking at the 2020 scenario for the firm. The 2019 model suggested material upside, but this 2020 one shows even more due to the firm’s projected growth and improved cash flows. In all, this is incredibly bullish for the company and for its shareholders.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the picture facing Lonestar is really interesting. If it weren’t for the high leverage and the preferred units, the company would be an all-star prospect, and even with those it has the opportunity to generate really strong upside in the long run. That said, those same downsides (leverage and the preferred units) really hurt the business and do create an elevated degree of risk for shareholders. I see this not as a clear-cut case either way. Instead, I view this firm as a great example of a binary play, where shareholders do have the opportunity of achieving really strong returns over time, but they are doing so while assuming an amount of risk that is probably appropriate relative to the upside.

