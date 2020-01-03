Albemarle: Investor Day Provides Reason For Optimism

Yet, the lithium business appears to be undervalued on a sum-of-parts basis, offering investors an excellent opportunity to buy into the ALB story.

Albemarle (ALB) recently concluded its investor day, where the company’s management provided updates on the performance of its 3 business segments and outlook for each of them. While reaffirming the 2021 outlook, management also unveiled a new five-year plan to 2024, which I believe should give investors a greater sense of comfort about the company’s longer-term potential.

However, certain near-term headwinds, e.g., softer 2020 results, questions surrounding ALB’s contract renegotiation process, and continued pressure on lithium prices, remain points of concern. The current industry dynamics suggest a trough is forming in lithium prices at marginal cash costs (~$7/kg) due to excess supply. However, I would point to the longer-term outlook - as the industry grows (pegged at 20%+ annually through 2025) on the back of increased electric vehicle (NYSE:EV) penetration over the next few years, the average cost of supply should increase, with ALB best-positioned to capture the long-term growth potential given its market-leading position.

ALB should be able to deliver significant value for its shareholders over the longer-term, with a number of tailwinds (e.g., the long-term lithium market growth potential, cost savings, and divestitures of lower-margin non-core businesses). Additionally, on a sum-of-parts basis, ALB appears to be undervalued, as ALB's lithium business is being valued at an implied ~9x EV/EBITDA (~8x on an adjusted basis), which screens reasonably relative to peers.

The New Five-Year Plan

A Brief:

Reaffirming its previously issued 2021 earnings target that the company set at the 2017 investor day, ALB’s management, at its latest investor update, provided a new five-year outlook for the company. The longer-term outlook for the lithium market remains very compelling and appears set for price recovery and a re-tightening of the market after a 2020 reset. Specifically, its long-term strategy to drive growth and increase shareholder value can be split into four broad buckets:

Growth : By leveraging its access to resources and focus on generating strong free cash flow across businesses, ALB remains committed to smart investments in lithium to capture the organic growth that should come from the very robust demand outlook for lithium

: By leveraging its access to resources and focus on generating strong free cash flow across businesses, ALB remains committed to smart investments in lithium to capture the organic growth that should come from the very robust demand outlook for lithium Maximize : ALB’s 3 main pillars include optimizing the available advantages the company possesses in bromine and catalysts to generate cash and invest in high return opportunities, bringing efficiency to its business model through initiatives such as the recently implemented ERP system, and by reducing spending in a sustainable manner (~$100 million target by 2021)

: ALB’s 3 main pillars include optimizing the available advantages the company possesses in bromine and catalysts to generate cash and invest in high return opportunities, bringing efficiency to its business model through initiatives such as the recently implemented ERP system, and by reducing spending in a sustainable manner (~$100 million target by 2021) Assess : Evaluate the existing portfolio of businesses and divest non-core ones. To this effect, ALB put the Fine Chemistry Services and Performance Catalysts Solutions on the block and expects to sell them sometime in 2020

: Evaluate the existing portfolio of businesses and divest non-core ones. To this effect, ALB put the Fine Chemistry Services and Performance Catalysts Solutions on the block and expects to sell them sometime in 2020 Invest: Follow a disciplined capital allocation strategy, where dividends growth (planned at ~5% per year), investment in internal growth ($600-$700 million of incremental EBITDA included in its 2024 targets will be driven by internal growth projects, with $2.1-2.4 billion of associated capex), M&A growth opportunities largely focused on building or buying lithium conversion assets, and share repurchases are the primary focus areas to provide long term value to shareholders

Source: Investor Presentation

The plan’s focus on cost is guided to drive significant adjusted EBITDA growth of 14% CAGR over the next 5 years. Further guidance numbers are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA estimated to be in the range of $1.5 billion - $1.8 billion

FCF generation of $800 million to $1 billion by 2024

Company EBITDA margins expected to expand to 32% to 36% by 2024 (vs. current margin of 28-29%). The margin expansion is primarily driven by increased lithium earnings which are expected to remain in the 40-45% range after getting through a trough in 2020

Source: Investor Presentation

Segment Outlook

Lithium: Management is betting big on the lithium market opportunity. ALB continues to forecast 2025 lithium demand of 1000mmt vs. 275mmt in 2019E (24% CAGR). Driving a major part of this growth is the expected increased penetration of EVs, and EVs’ share of lithium demand is expected to increase to ~70% by 2025 vs. the current ~30%.

A progression towards an advanced battery technology is imminent, particularly in higher nickel content batteries, where the growth of 25% CAGR through 2030 is expected vs. traditional cobalt-based batteries (-1% CAGR). More advanced battery technology like solid state batteries drives the mix of LiOH/Li carbonate in ALB’s base case from 25/75 today to 60/40 in 2025. This shift is likely to cause a LiOH shortfall by 2025, which should provide support to longer-term prices.

Source: Investor Presentation

In terms of the financial outlook for the segment, annual sales growth is guided to 12-17%, with target EBITDA margins of 40-45% by 2024. Having factored in the lower pricing levels expected in 2020, lithium EBITDA margins could reach the 40%+ range by 2024 solely on the basis of robust lithium volumes, positive product mix and cost efficiencies.

Bromine: ALB’s bromine segment has over-delivered on each one of its strategic and operational metrics that were outlined in the 2017 outlook. Guidance for the business was mostly as expected, with the company projecting a stable GDP-type growth of 1.5%-2.5% over the next 5 years, while EBITDA margins are expected to be in the 28%-32% range. As has always been the case with the segment, price/mix will have an impact on revenue growth as well as margin trends.

Source: Investor Presentation

Catalyst: Segment guidance was also largely as expected, with the company guiding toward growth of 3%-5% over the next 5 years, while EBITDA margins are expected to be in the 26%-28% range. Additionally, management indicated they are sold out on FCC catalysts. Key metrics to watch include the performance of price/mix and customer timing, both of which have historically impacted revenue growth as well as margin trends for the segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

Cost Savings Initiatives

Concerns around the >$100m cost savings target are misplaced, in my view, as Albemarle's plan seems sensible and achievable on balance. However, assuming other lithium producers embark on similar cost-cutting endeavors (companies tend to look inward during down cycles), I am somewhat concerned about the resulting deflationary impact on the cost curve, though in the case of lithium, this remains to be seen.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strategic Alternatives for Non-Core Businesses

As part of the long-term strategy to assess ALB’s portfolio regularly, ALB is assessing strategic alternatives for the non-core "Fine Chemistry Services" and "Polymer Catalysts Solutions" businesses, which they expect to be done by mid-2020. From these businesses, ALB estimates to generate sales of $330 million and EBITDA of $50-60 million for 2019. Management expects the divestiture to result in ~80 bps improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin for the company. Proceeds from the divestiture are intended to be used for repayment of debt and reinvestment into core areas of the business. Assuming a multiple of 8-9x, potential proceeds could reach the $400-550MM range.

Undervalued on a Sum-of-Parts Basis

At current prices, ALB's lithium business is being valued at ~9x EV/EBITDA, excluding significant assets currently not contributing to EBITDA. Adjusting for the currently idle MARBL mine (last reported construction-in progress of $0.8B), future EBITDA would increase substantially, driving the multiple closer to ~8x.

$ ‘Billion Multiple Market cap 7.6 Net debt 1.6 MARBL cash payment 0.8 Enterprise value 10.0 Performance Chem 0.5 10.0x Bromine 2.6 8.0x Catalysts 2.7 10.0x Subtotal 5.8 Lithium 3.9 9.2x

Source: Company Data, Author Est

Note: Target multiple determined based on peer comps (ICL, LXS for the bromine business; GRA, CLN, JMAT for the catalysts business)

Downside risks to the thesis include lower than expected EV penetration growth, faster than expected lithium supply ramp up across the industry, construction delays for ALB’s key lithium projects, or contract restructuring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.