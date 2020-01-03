What's Ahead For Abeona Therapeutics

We explore what might be ahead for Abeona in 2020 in the paragraphs below.

Abeona does have a few 'shots on goal' and recently addressed its current funding needs.

Today, we look at Abeona Therapeutics, whose stock trades around $3.20 a share; approximately the same level as five years ago.

You don’t get what you wish for; you get what you work for.”― Daniel Milstein

Late in 2019, I got an inquiry about a small 'Tier 4' biotech concern that is headquartered about a 40-minute walk from my place in the village in NYC. This is a name that periodically given its stakeholders hope only to do little but destroy shareholder value in its time as a public company. Will 2020 finally be the year that this firm delivers good tidings? We take an in-depth look at this small developmental firm in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) came public in 2006. The company is focused on developing cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The stock has given its shareholders a wild ride over the past decade, but pretty much trades at the same level as five years ago. The shares sport an approximate market capitalization of $275 million.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Abeona has several assets in its pipeline. Its most advanced compound is EB-101 which is targeting Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa or RDEB. This a rare and horrid genetic disease. People afflicted develop open wounds on the skin that heal slowly or not at all, often scarring extensively, and are particularly susceptible to infection. EB-101 has garnered Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric designation for this indication.

RDEB is 'one of the two main subtypes of dystrophic EB, differing from dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DDEB) by its recessively inherited pattern. Both forms involve a mutation in the COL7A1 gene, which encodes type VII collagen (C7). This mutation leads to aberrant synthesis of C7 or defective assembly of the protein into anchoring fibrils, resulting in poor epidermal-dermal adherence. Both RDEB and DDEB display further subtypes based on the type of COL7A1 mutation involved, resulting in a wide spectrum of clinical severity. In general, DDEB presents with milder phenotypes while RDEB is among the most devastating forms of EB.'. Click here for more on the disease.

Source: Company Presentation

In early December, the FDA signed off on a Phase 3 clinical trial 'VIITAL'. This study's primary endpoint will be the proportion of wounds showing at least 50% healing at month 3 compared to untreated wounds on the same patient. Enrollment is currently ongoing and the trial should commence some time in the first quarter with results out later this year.

Abeona also has an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for its compound ABO-101 for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The same type of trial is being planned for its compound ABO-202 targeting CLN1 disease (Infantile Batten disease)

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter of 2019 with cash and marketable securities of around $48 million on the balance sheet. Late in December, the company executed a capital raise consisting of common stock and warrants to raise approximately $90 million.

The analyst community does not appear sanguine around Abeona's prospects. In December, Mizuho Securities ($4 price target), JonesTrading and Cantor Fitzgerald ($4 price target) all reissued Hold ratings. H.C. Wainwright seems to be the lone optimist on this company as it maintained its Buy rating and $11 price target earlier this week.

It also should be noted that in September, the company announced it was looking at 'strategic alternatives'. In the third quarter, the company burned through just over $15 million in cash for R&D and other operational expenses.

Verdict

Abeona has several 'shots on goal', one potential major catalyst on the horizon and has recently addressed in near and medium-term funding needs. That said, ABEO has few current fans in the analyst community at the moment. It is also hard to get enthused about a company that has been public over 13 years and still hasn't garnered a single FDA approval yet.

Because of my 10-Year Rule in this space, I cannot recommend the shares. There are options available on this equity and they have decent liquidity, so a buy-write strategy is available for those that are more optimistic around Abeona's prospects but also want a bit of downside protection in acquiring a small 'watch item' position in this name.

You don´t have to win the game, play until the others get tired.”― Alin Sav

