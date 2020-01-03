The Value Portfolio: Imperial Brands - At A Tumultuous Time, My Top Investment Idea For 2020

Given the chance of a recession and low returns for the market in 2020, we are focused more on a continued strong dividend than we are for significant capital appreciation.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets that support continued strength in its cash position. It's using roughly 80% of its FCF for its dividend.

Imperial Brands, like effectively all other tobacco companies, has been punished significantly over the past few years. The company's dividend is now more than 10%.

Each year, the single article I put the most effort into is my top investment pick for the year. My top tech pick for 2018, AMD has returned almost 300% vs. 20% for the S&P 500. My top pick for 2019, AT&T returned 50% more than the 30% the S&P 500 returned. Now, onto my top investment idea for 2020, a year where many are forecasting the chance of a recession as more than 50%.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: OTCQX:IMBBY) is a more than $20 billion tobacco company and the world's fourth largest tobacco company. Like most tobacco companies, the company hasn't had a great time since the 2016-2017 time period, when increased investor focus on ethical investing along with a move to "growth stocks" punished companies across the board. Imperial Brands was punished more than most, as a result of its smaller size - as an industry is punished the smaller companies tend to fare worse.

However, Imperial Brands strong financial portfolio that generates strong shareholder returns along with the company's continued focus on financial strength in the future, make this a quality investment in a difficult environment.

Imperial Brands - Cigar Aficionado

Imperial Brands Re-positioning

Imperial Brands, like all company managers tell shareholders they'll do when the stock price goes down, is focused on "positioning itself for a stronger future." There are a number of tactics that the company is focused on.

Imperial Brands Re-positioning - Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

Imperial Brands is focused on a resilient tobacco value creation model. What that means is that the company's primary business is cigarettes, which are a dying business. However, the customers are addicted, even if they're dying, and there are no new companies entering the market. That enables the company to increase the price of its cigarettes at a steady rate.

The company should be able to earn steady cash flow from this business.

At the same time, it's worth noting that cigarette volumes have had a harder time than normal as a result of growth in vaping. However, that growth is not permanent, especially with stricter regulations coming in in the vaping markets. That should result in cigarette volumes slowing down, as vaping gets more regulated, allowing the cash flow to remain steady.

The company's next generation products, that are supposed to help income going forward, have been performing below expectations. At the same time, the company is looking to rework its investment in this business. As focus shifts to these next generation products, the company needs to remain competitive with the other 3 major tobacco companies to avoid losing market share.

Similarly, it's important to note that one of the potential next generation products here is the marijuana business. Marijuana is well on the path to legalization across the United States, Canada has legalized it, and there are talks about the UK slowly moving towards marijuana legalization. The potential market here is huge, and that can enable Imperial Brands to grow in the long-term.

This provides an overview of how the company is re-positioning along with the potential changes that are coming to the future.

Imperial Brands Financials

On top of Imperial Brands re-positioning itself, the most important thing for the company in the immediate future are its financials.

Imperial Brands Financials - Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

You would think with a dividend yield of more than 10%, Imperial Brands is a losing and dying company. However, the company, despite dropping tobacco volumes has seen Tobacco net revenue increase by 1.1% in constant currency. At the same time, the company's adjusted EPS has gone down a mere 1.6% in constant currency, or up 0.4% not accounting for current fluctuations.

Overall, the company earned $2.4 billion pounds of free cash flow in FY 2019 of which dividends cost $1.9 billion pounds. The company bought back $0.2 billion pounds in shares, saving it more than 20 million pounds in annual dividend expenses. Lastly, the company repaid $0.3 billion pounds of debt saving it more than 15 million pounds in annual interest expenses.

For reference, these savings are enough to maintain the same cash flow after dividends even when counting the company's EPS decrease in constant currency.

It's also worth noting that the company's investments into next generation products are costing it $112 million pounds / year net. That's fairly significant, equivalent to almost 1% of the market cap per year. If these investments don't pan out soon, the company would be better off using that amount of money to cover interest expenses by acquiring NGP, licensing with another major company, or simply avoiding the investment and returning it to shareholders.

Imperial Brands Cash - Imperial Brands Investor Presentation

Going forward, the company's cash generation should remain strong. The company is anticipating low single-digit revenue and EPS growth on a constant currency basis. The company will finish paying off its Von Erl acquisition, which allowed it to acquire new vaping products. That lower post-dividend cash flow still shows the company intends to pay its respectable dividend - which is our goal here.

At the same time, the company plans to repurchase almost another 100 million pounds worth of shares, which will help the company save in dividend expenses. At a greater than 10% dividend yield, I would like to see the company repurchase as many shares as it can to save itself on dividend expenses.

Going into 2021, especially as the company's new generation products portfolio picks up, the company expects stronger cash delivery. I don't see the company increasing its dividends, however, the company will be able to send the increase in free cash flow to buyback stock or repay debt. The company's debt has continued to decrease. Should the company be able to repay all debt, it'd gain almost $1 billion in cash that it can use towards shareholder rewards.

Catalysts and Risks

Imperial Brands has no major catalysts in 2020 that should help the company. Rather, I'm expecting the company to benefit from a general improvement in its financial position, investors realizing it can afford the dividend, and improvement in the NGP portfolio along with the rate of cigarette volume declines slowing down.

Each of these factors in general could make a huge difference. For example, the NGP business growing in Europe (net revenue here went up more than 300% over the past year) could move the business towards breakeven. NGP breakeven would increase the company's post-dividend free cash flow by 20%.

The company is looking to sell its premium cigarette business which could provide several billion towards reducing debt. That would provide the same amount of cash flow boost, by less interest, as NGP breakeven. Similarly, vaping regulation could decrease cigarette volume declines and also help out the company significantly from a FCF standpoint.

More so, all of these things help the company's post-divided FCF, meaning that the company will be able to continue to afford a respectable and sizable dividend. In a year with minimum stock market appreciation expected, I'm not looking for a company to crush the market, but instead looking to capture than 10+% dividend yield, which potential capital appreciation being cherry on the cake.

There are, however, some risks for Imperial Brands that are worth taking into account. First, is the company's fundamental business - cigarettes. Cigarettes and the companies that sell them are generally unloved - it's a deadly and addictive business that takes advantage of the consumer. The continuation of the recent trend towards "ethical investing" which avoids cigarette manufacturers could hurt the company.

Similarly, cigarette and tobacco volumes have continued to decline. Much of that decline is due to vaping, so if Imperial Tobacco cannot solidify its position in the vaping market, it risks losing revenue from its core businesses without being able to replace that revenue with revenue from new business. This in my opinion is the single biggest risk and an important part of 2020 will be paying attention to NGP.

Overall, in my opinion, the risk outweighs the benefits. In what I expect will be a difficult year for the global economy, as we continue one of the longest bull markets of all time, the dividend is an important component of investor returns. The current average target gain for the S&P 500 in 2020 is 2.9% and the company, with its dividend, could handle a mid-high single digit share price drop and still generate these returns.

Conclusion

The market did massively well in 2019 - something I wasn't expecting. However, the improvement is much smaller when taking the market improvement in 2018 into account. The stock market has only returned 10% since the start of 2018 until the current period - that 2 year return puts the 30% 2019 return into a much better perspective.

For 2020, I recommend investors invest in Imperial Brands. The company has an incredibly impressive dividend yield of more than 10%, which given S&P 500 forecasts for 2020, means we don't need any capital appreciation to beat the market. The company's general financial improvements in 2020 should also help its financial picture.

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

