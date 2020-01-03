Sangamo: Stalking A Speculative Buy In 2020

After years of missed opportunities, I am finally looking to enter a position in Sangamo Therapeutics. I believe this fully integrated gene therapy company is worth a speculative buy.

At the end of every calendar year, I spend a few days scanning the horizon and scouring the garbage looking for new or forgotten investment ideas. Recently, I found some old notes on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) and decided to check-in on the ticker. SGMO has popped on my radar several times over the past few years but I have always found a way to turn my attention to other speculative plays. Now, I am reconsidering SGMO as a prime candidate for my speculative gene therapy portfolio and will be looking for an entry at some point in 2020. I believe Sangamo’s platform technology and big pharma partnerships will deliver shareholder value as the company’s pipeline programs move closer to the regulatory finish line.

Source: SGMO

I intend to highlight several reasons for a speculative buy and why investors should be optimistic about Sangamo’s long-term outlook. In addition, I discuss how I intend to start a pilot position in the coming year.

Building an Integrated Company

Sangamo Therapeutics is on a mission is develop revolutionary genomic therapies intended to resolve the primary genetic causes of disease using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing and in vivo gene regulation (Figure 1).

Figure 1: SGMO Platforms (Source: SGMO)

Sangamo’s robust pipeline of genomic therapies is being supported by all levels of the organization, which is now a fully integrated clinical-stage biotech company (Figure 2).

Figure 2: SGMO Pipeline (Source: SGMO)

Sangamo is capable of growing a pipeline of product candidates through preclinical development. In addition, the company has its in-house manufacturing facility to produce both clinical and commercial supplies. Altogether, the company’s efforts and expertise have made them a pioneer in the gene therapy industry (Figure 3).

Figure 3: SGMO 1st (Source: SGMO)

Robust Pipeline

SB-525 is Sangamo's lead pipeline program that is taking aim at hemophilia. . The ASH presentation of the ALTA study showed that three of the five patients who were treated in the highest cohort experienced momentary and minor Grade 1 ALT elevations and were easily treated with corticosteroids. The ASH data also revealed rapid kinetics, durable responses, cessation of bleeding events, and the removal of exogenous factor replacements. Considering these results, Sangamo has a potential game-changing gene therapy for hemophilia A.

The company’s ST-400 program for beta-thalassemia is an ex-vivo gene-edited cell therapy that involves editing the patient's stem cells using the company's zinc finger nuclease technology. The ASH data showed that a beta zero-beta zero patient demonstrated abrupt hematopoietic reconstitution with improving fetal hemoglobin levels at 90 days post-infusion.

ST-920 is an orphan drug gene therapy program that is taking aim at Fabry disease. ST-920 is now moving into a Phase I/II study to test three different dose cohorts. If all goes well, ST-920 should be among the first Fabry disease gene therapies on the market.

Another program of note is Sangamo’s TX200, the company’s CAR-Treg program for HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant. According to Sangamo, around 20% of patients receiving kidney transplants have an HLA-A2 mismatch which can cause a transplant rejection and will require an immunosuppressive drug for the rest of their life. The hope is that the CAR-Treg will suppress the immune response to the mismatched organ and prevent organ rejection or GvHD.

Figure 4: Treg Indications (Source: SGMO)

It is difficult to find another gene therapy company that has Sangamo's level of diversity in platforms and indications. Not only will this pipeline provide numerous catalysts in the coming years, but it could also groundswell into other rare diseases, autoimmune conditions, and even CNS therapeutic areas (Figure 4).

Noteworthy Collaborations

Sangamo has some of the most celebrated biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the world onboard (Figure 5). The company’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate, SB-525, is partnered with Pfizer (PFE). Sangamo recently transferred the IND to Pfizer, which triggered a $25M milestone payment from Pfizer. Investors should be thrilled to have one of the world’s best pharmaceutical companies take SB-525 into its late-stage of development. If the data is positive, SB-525 will be the company’s first licensed product.

Figure 5: SGMO Partnerships (Source: SGMO)

The company’s partnership Sanofi (SNY) is for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Sanofi is recruiting patients in their Phase I/II open-label PRECIZN-1 trial for BIVV003 in severe sickle cell disease. In addition to Pfizer and Sanofi, the company also has collaborations with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF) and Gilead’s (GILD) Kite Pharma.

Personally, I see a lot of value in big pharma partnerships for developmental companies because it endorses the company’s platform technology or product. The fact the company has several juggernaut companies should inject some confidence that Sangamo is on to something and the big boys want a piece of the action.

In-House Manufacturing

The company is building-out their in-house GMP unit in their Brisbane, CA facility. Sangamo expects to be fully online in the coming months and will be able to contribute to clinical and commercial supplies. Having an in-house commercial manufacturing facility will make Sangamo a fully-integrated company and will allow the company to control every aspect of their operations.

Healthy Financials

Sangamo has increased their US headcount in support of the preclinical pipeline and to be prepared for commercial manufacturing. As a result, the company expects to see a rise in OpEx, in fact, the total OpEx for Q3 was $51.2M, which is was up from $39.8M in Q3 of 2018. The company anticipates the full-year 2019 OpEx to come in between $210M and $220M (Figure 6). Figure 6: SGMO Financials (Source: SGMO)

Luckily, the company still has a healthy cash position of $408.3M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The company anticipates that its current cash runway to last through 2021, so investors should expect a fundraising event at some point in 2021 or perhaps following a data readout in 2020.

Starting a Position

I think SGMO might be my first buy of 2020…the chart looks primed for a reversal off $8.00 (Figure 7). If the share price is able to hold above $8.00 per share, I will look to start a small pilot position. On the other hand, if the share price drops below $8.00, I will wait for a support level to be established before clicking the buy button. Typically, I like to add to my speculative positions following clinical readouts and earnings reports, but I am going to take a technical approach to grow an SGMO position.

Figure 7: SGMO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The stock appears to bounce between $8.00 and $13.00 per share, so I am going to take advantage of any pullback into the $8.00 handle. If the stock breaks above $13.00 I will switch to an options strategy to manage my position.

Conclusion

While gene therapy continues to be a near-term value driver for Sangamo, the company believes their zinc finger technology will generate impressive ex vivo gene-edited cell therapies and even in vivo genome-editing therapies. These new applications could lead to not only to clinical success but could also lead to impressive commercial numbers. Street analysts estimate Sangamo will start recording respectable revenue in the coming years (Figure 8).

Figure 8: Estimated Annual Earnings (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the near-term, the company will continue to collect payments from their current collaborations, however, Sangamo should expect significant revenue growth in the mid-2020s as pipeline candidates potentially hit the market. At the moment, the SGMO is a bit overvalued for its 2019 revenue, however, it is significantly undervalued when comparing SGMO’s estimated 2025 forward price-to-sales of 1.77x to the biotech industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x. If we were to use the industry’s price-to-sales of 5x with SGMO’s estimated 2025 revenue of ~$550M, we would get a market cap of ~$2.75B, or ~$24 per share. Admittedly, these multiples are conservative for a cutting-edge biotech company that is experiencing significant revenue growth but I am attempting to illustrate how undervalued SGMO is in view of its potential commercial prospects in the coming years. The difficult part is crossing your fingers and waiting to see of Sangamo’s candidates make it through their regulatory pathways and is accepted by the market. If they do, I believe current SGMO shareholders will be happy they decided to be pre-commercial investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.