Royal Dutch Shell: 6.3% Dividend Yield And A $25 Billion Buyback

Now is the time to pounce as a confluence of factors sets it up as a great investment.

I've written a lot of articles about Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) over the years. I've put together an overview of them here. I never pulled the trigger on Royal Dutch myself because I've usually had a lot of other great ideas and this stalwart never made the cut. That was probably a mistake by me as my other, generally riskier, energy ideas haven't done as well. At the back end of '19, I finally started a long position in Royal Dutch. I've always liked the valuation, but now there are a number of confounding factors that propelled me into action.

First: Royal Dutch valuation

The company is attractively valued compared to competitors. It trades well below peers on many valuation metrics like the important EV/EBITDA:

But it also trades at 8x free cash flow which is very attractive compared to peers but also highly attractive in an absolute sense:

The company is trading at just 1.4x book value, while I'd argue reserve accounting ensures the company's true worth is highly likely to be substantially higher than the accountancy figure.

Given its relative position compared to peers, it is no surprise the company sports an attractive dividend yield:

But I have to repeat that I like its valuation on an absolute basis. It is attractive compared to peers, but these peers are not that unattractive themselves. Energy is a very out-of-favor part of the S&P 500 (actually it is the sector with the lowest P/E multiple) and it shows. This is not new, but it is an important starting point for me.

Vulnerable energy market

Low energy prices and the unparalleled ability of shale producers to take production on and off have really curbed enthusiasm on oil and gas exploration projects outside of the U.S.

OPEC tried to bluff the shale operators, got called and is now playing defense until the shale boom reaches peak production. But Saudi Arabia has also been under attack. In just one day a couple of drones were able to take 5% of global production offline. That's a massive amount of production and the oil market is hardly putting a premium on this geopolitical risk. Apparently few parties are increasing reserves aggressively.

Any day an event can rock the oil market and it can result in strong price spikes upwards.

IMO 2020

New shipping regulation under the name IMO 2020 has been introduced. From January 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will enforce new sulfur content rules. Shipping companies can abide by the new rules through various ways like slower steaming, slightly different fuel, alternatively propelled vessels, i.e. LNG, or by installing scrubbers.

Refiners and fuel trading/storage companies are benefiting tremendously from the new regulations. Bloomberg put an article out that Royal Dutch had made $1 billion in trading from fuel oil in '19 already. That's without the IMO rules even in effect yet.

Bloomberg cited a few reasons for Shell's outsized trade winnings:

1) The fact that RDS has a large trading operation. In fact larger in oil trading than better-known independents like Vitol Group, Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) and Trafigura Group.

2) The spread between high and low sulfur fuel oil blew out in late October from $2 to $30 a barrel. That is of course unsustainably high, but it goes to show there's money to be made here. Although eventually, the markets will settle this new regulation is likely a theme that will return to haunt shipping markets in the next few years.

3) Shell has strong downstream operations with refining capacity that can handle a lot of complexity. That positions it well to take advantage of uncertainties and volatile markets. Its operations can more easily pivot towards producing the highest value fuels.

Buyback

Shell cautioned about the near-term outlook on the most recent earnings call. It even put a question mark on its ambitious buyback program to take out $25 billion worth of stock before end of 2020. The market did not like that warning. However, since that time oil has held up pretty well and Shell let go of a potential sizeable acquisition of a utility. I view the latter of a testament of Shell's discipline around capital allocation in a sensible way. It also trimmed its 2019 CapEx forecast from $24B to $29B and sold a few leftover Haynesville assets.

Given the confluence of factors laid out above combined with management's tendency to under-promise, I'm inclined to believe Royal Dutch could surprise and execute its buyback vigilantly. Its share price has stayed relatively subdued, even though oil performed well recently, which is a great time to buy back shares in an opportunistic way. I think that in a few years from now, I'll be very happy to have acquired shares at a 6%+ yield, while the company is executing on a massive buyback program and oil & gas prices are nowhere near peak levels.

