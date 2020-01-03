Kansas City Southern Remains Overvalued

Source: Wall Street Journal

Kansas City Southern (KSU) reports quarterly earnings on January 17th. Analysts expect revenue of $733.58 million and EPS of $1.86. The revenue estimate implies a 6% increase Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Mexico-Based Volume

Kansas City Southern has been growing revenue, while other railroads have been facing serious headwinds. For the first 51 weeks of 2019 combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) was off over 4.5% Y/Y. In Q3 the company generated revenue of $748 million, an increase of 7% Y/Y. Price hikes drove revenue growth; average selling price ("ASP") rose 7%, while carloads were flat.

Three of the company's six major product lines reported revenue growth. Chemicals/Petroleum grew revenue 21% Y/Y due to a 12% growth in volume and high-single-digit percentage growth in ASP. This followed a 19% revenue increase in Q2. The segment has feasted on refined product shipments to Mexico. Per management, the Mexico Energy Reform revenue exhibited out-sized growth:

As has been the case all year, the Chemical & Petroleum segment was our primary growth driver. Year-over-year third quarter revenue was up 21% on a 12% volume increase. The Mexico Energy Reform revenue grew 71% and a year-over-year volume increase of 59%. We did note, sequential decline in this traffic which was driven primarily by a reduction in LPG shipments, which tend to be influenced by the seasonal and commodity base pricing fluctuations.

Chemical/Petroleum represented over 25% of total revenue. It could provide a moat as long as Mexico Energy Reform demonstrates out-sized growth. This aspect of its business sets Kansas City Southern apart from other railroads.

Agriculture/Minerals revenue rose 15% on a double digit rise in carloads and 4% increase in ASP. Grain demand spurred the segment. China has agreed to suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods. Thawing trade tensions should spur global trade. Chatter suggests China has already begun importing certain agricultural products. Agriculture/Minerals represented 19% of total revenue. It could become another catalyst in the first half of 2020. That said, Energy and Automotive could face headwinds as they are likely to be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy.

Kansas City Southern's carloads were flat. This could have been considered a win given the decline in rail traffic reported by certain competitors. Three of the company's six revenue categories experienced a decline in carloads.

Carloads for Chemical/Petroleum and Agriculture/Minerals were the stalwarts. They represented a combined 26% of total carloads. Their growth could continue to offset potential declines in Energy, Automotive and Intermodal.

Kansas City Southern also enjoyed tremendous pricing power. Five of the company's six revenue categories reported price hikes.

Price hikes, combined with rising rail traffic, amplified revenue growth. However, pricing may not last forever.

Efficiency Gains

Kansas City Southern reported total operating expenses of $466 million, up 7% Y/Y. Sans a $12 million restructuring charge, operating expenses would have only grown 5%. Compensation and benefits expense rose in the high-single-digit percentage range, while purchased services rose 2%. The company's operating ratio was 63%, a 200 basis point improvement over that of the prior year period. The biggest gains came in purchased services and fuel; as a percentage of revenue they both fell by 100 basis points versus the prior year period.

Chemical/Petroleum and Agriculture/Minerals segments tend to have longer hauls, allowing the company to be more efficient pursuant to fuel and other operating costs. Growth in these segments could potentially drive more efficiency gains. It could potentially alleviate the need for cost cuts to grow earnings. Kansas City Southern generated EBITDA of $381 million, up 8% Y/Y. EBITDA growth outpaced growth in revenue. The performance was impressive given the headwinds faced by the overall railroad industry.

Hard To Justify KSU's Valuation

KSU has an enterprise value of $18 billion and trades at just over 13x run-rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). Rising shipments to Mexico are a competitive advantage, and provide an anchor. However, the company has relied on price hikes to drive growth in other segments. That pricing power could dissipate at some point. An EBITDA multiple of 13x appears too robust for a company whose operations are cyclical in nature.

Conclusion

KSU is up over 50% Y/Y. However, the stock is overvalued. Sell KSU.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.