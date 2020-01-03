PacBio Now Officially On Its Own Again, But Still Has Potential

PacBio has good technology and a much better system, but now management must execute on commercialization to make the company viable for the long-term.

Illumina is clearly interested in the long-term potential of long-read sequencing and is likely to turn its considerable R&D resources toward the problem.

The writing was on the wall for a while, and now Illumina (ILMN) and Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”) have bowed to the inevitable and terminated their merger agreement. Illumina will no longer attempt to acquire PacBio’s long-read sequencing capabilities and PacBio will have to go it alone, for now, and try to drive higher placements and usage of its new Sequel II system to reach a sustainable level of business.

For Illumina, this is no worse than a moderate setback in the short run, with the long-term consequences dependent on both how important long-read sequencing becomes in the market and what they can accomplish with their own internal R&D. For PacBio, this is clearly a serious challenge – the payments from Illumina will certainly help tide them over, but long-term viability, let alone success, are far from assured. Even so, there is some appeal here for more aggressive investors given PacBio's solid long-read technology and Illumina's tacit validation of that technology through the attempted acquisition.

Game Over, Man, Game Over

Illumina and PacBio announced Thursday evening that, in the face of significant opposition from both the U.K.’s CMA and the U.S.’s FTC, they had agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

PacBio is not walking away empty-handed. Illumina will be paying them a $98 million termination fee, and will also make the additional “continuation advance” payments of $6 million, $22 million, and $6 million in January, February, and March that were triggered when Illumina extended the agreement back in December. These payments are unlikely to be enough to tide PacBio over until it reaches positive free cash flow on its own, but it is a significant boost to the company’s liquidity and it buys the company meaningful breathing room.

PacBio may have to repay those payments under certain circumstances. The $98M termination fee is repayable if the company enters into a change of control transaction (a buyout, basically) prior to the end of September 2020. The continuation payments (all of them, not just these last three) are repayable if PacBio enters into a change of control transaction or a single financing transaction that raises $100 million or more. In the latter case, the repayment amounts would be based on a sliding scale of 50% to 100% from $100 million to $200 million.

Simply put, if PacBio raises $100M in a single event, Illumina is entitled to half of its payments back. If PacBio raises $200M, Illumina gets all of it back. If PacBio raises $150 million, Illumina gets 75% back, and so on.

I currently expect PacBio to incur cumulative negative free cash flow of $160 million between the fourth quarter of 2019 and FCF breakeven, so Illumina’s payments are significant. Then again, PacBio could easily exceed those negative FCF projections.

Where Does Illumina Go From Here?

Illumina hasn’t exactly been a “growth by M&A” story in the classic sense, but M&A has been an important part of the company’s history – particularly the acquisition of Solexa 13 years ago. Without Solexa, I’m not really sure what Illumina’s role in next-gen sequencing would look like today.

I’m not going to argue that PacBio is the next Solexa, but it was definitely a way for Illumina to push itself into the long-read segment of the market – a market that is relatively small today (maybe 10% of the overall market), but is likely to grow significantly in the coming years on the back of personalized medicine and other applications where long-read’s accuracy is more important.

I expect Illumina to devote more of its R&D budget to long-read technologies, and perhaps look for smaller pre-commercialization acquisition targets that could bring it useful long-read technologies. With the long-read market still in its youth (if not infancy), there’s no established “killer app” yet and there may well be a better mousetrap out there to be invented.

Where Does PacBio Go From Here?

Although I disagreed with the decisions of the CMA and FTC, I believe the antitrust regulators were largely right in their view that PacBio would be a powerful asset in Illumina’s hands. The question now is what PacBio can do with its own products and technology.

I believe new management has made some meaningful improvements, not the least of which are the Sequel II and ZMW 8 cell. Together, these systems significantly increase the throughput, cost-effectiveness, and utility of PacBio’s core long-read technology. Now it is on the company to drive and fulfill system orders. So far the launch/adoption curve of Sequel II has been good, but PacBio must sustain this momentum and drive a user base that will allow the company to become a viable, sustainable long-term player.

It’s still a steep climb from here. There’s more interest in long-read sequencing now than ever before, but at least some labs will be reluctant to commit to a company that has had execution issues in its past (though, honesty, every single sequencing equipment company has had similar issues) and that might have long-term viability issues – it’s harder to sell a lab on expensive equipment when you’re not absolutely sure that company will still be there in a decade. No wonder, then, that Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PacBio’s most significant direct competitor, forcefully opposed the merger – I believe ONT’s technology to be inherently inferior, and keeping PacBio weak absolutely helps their cause.

Still, the Sequel II/ZMW 8 are out there today, the initial reports from users have been positive, and the business continues to ramp. PacBio may well decide to harness that cash to better drive this initial adoption curve and get a larger installed base in the field more quickly than before; it runs the risk of burning through that cash more quickly, but could put the company on better footing to raise funding in a couple of years (easier to raise cash with 500 systems in the field than 200).

The Outlook

I’m not changing any of my modeling assumptions for PacBio at this point; I had been modelling the company with the assumption that the Illumina deal would not go through. I do remain a believer that long-read sequencing is a significant technology and one that will see increasing adoption in the coming years. I’m also a believer in PacBio’s technological approach, though I see a lot of challenges remaining with respect to market-building, manufacturing, sales and service, and so on. If PacBio can build the business such that it secures $250 million in revenue in 2023 and $500 million in 2027, I believe the standalone value is in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

The Bottom Line

I believe PacBio is a speculative call, but one that is at least backed by legitimate technology, and I believe Illumina’s pursuit of PacBio should at least serve as validation of the technology and the market potential of long-read sequencing. I likewise wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some future tie-up between the two companies in an R&D and/or distribution agreement. Still, PacBio has a lot of operating challenges ahead of it, and while I see the potential, this is by no means a “widows and orphans” stock.

