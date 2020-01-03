At Home Group: Leverage Becomes An Even Bigger Issue

This is very concerning as the company is far too leveraged, and continues to focus on growth over margins.

At Home (HOME) has been on a roller coaster ride in 2019, one with a bad outcome. Despite an impressive recovery this summer, these gains were made undone by a very weak share price performance in the month of December.

In June of this year I concluded that leverage made that I did not feel at home with this stock as the company was seeing lack of comparable sales growth, pressure on margins, while leverage was high and the company continued to aggressively outspend cash flow generation on store expansion.

I like the potential and past success, yet concluded that leverage was a big red flag before I could seriously consider an allocation in size.

The Model, The Issue

At Home is a home decor retailer which typically operates larger stores which on average total 100,000 square foot, containing as much as 50,000 SKUs. The idea of the company is pretty smart and that is to expand its nearly 200 store base across the US to 600 in the long run, driven by the potential offered though cheap retail real estate and room for its category.

The product line-up includes a wide range of categories for home as the company has increased sales from less than $400 million in 2014 to nearly $1.2 billion in the fiscal year of 2019, as EBITDA came in at $306 million. These are very high margins because it is the so-called store EBITDA metric, with corporate adjusted EBITDA totaling $196 million.

Competitive pricing, a wide range of assortment, and treasure hunt is what drives the success of the business. Specialty retailers like this one, the dollar stores and names like Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) can really have a strong presence as what has become apparent in recent years. However it attracts competition as well in the form of among others Target (NYSE:TGT) and TJX (NYSE:TJX), as tariffs have been detrimental for the business as well of course.

Boom Bust

Following an IPO at $15 per share in 2016, shares did briefly touch the $10 mark only to rally to $40 in the summer of 2017. The company was reporting on impressive 20% growth rates, although entirely driven by store openings with hardly any contribution from the key comparable growth metric.

The company initially guided for sales of $1.15 billion for the fiscal year of 2019 on which it expected adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.30 per share. Needless to say at levels in the $30s, and even as high as $40, expectations were sky high amidst lack of comparable sales growth and net debt just shy of $500 million by the end of fiscal year of 2018. With adjusted EBITDA at $160 million, the company was operating with roughly a 3 times leverage ratio.

In March of 2019 it became apparent that the company delivered on the full year promise, even as the $1.30 per share in adjusted earnings excluded a huge $41 million stock-based compensation grant to the CEO which was a red flag to some extent of course.

Debt Is An Issue, As Are Hard Tough Conditions

The issues started in June as the company reported a bombshell earnings report. Shares had already fallen back towards the $20 mark. This came following the release of the 2019 results, and the 2020 outlook as well.

By the end of the fiscal year of 2019 net debt had risen to $585 million, yet as adjusted EBITDA had increased towards $196 million, leverage ratios were still manageable at 3 times. While the company guided for 2020 sales to increase 20% this was again driven by capital intensive store openings instead of comparable sales growth, with adjusted earnings seen at $1.05 per share, plus or minus three cents.

Shares collapsed to $7 and change in June as the company reported first quarter results which actually revealed a decline in comparable sales by 0.8%. Clearing of inventory and impact of tariffs meant that adjusted earnings were now only seen at $0.67-0.74 per share, as net debt fell to $554 million, but that was entirely because of a $75 million sale-and-lease-back transaction.

Shares recovered to $9 in September as second quarter comparable sales fell by 0.4% as the company more or less maintained the full year outlook and cut back on capital spending in a minor way. With adjusted EBITDA running about $10 million short to the 2019 run-rate, the full year EBITDA mark might come in around $175 million. Rest assured that this is a concern with net debt having increased to $600 million, pushing up leverage further to 3.4 times.

Nonetheless the earnings report and some optimism across the sector at large meant that shares hit the $10 mark again, yet plunged again to $5 in December following a dismal third quarter report. Comparable sales fell a full 2%, with adjusted earnings now seen at just $0.51-$0.56 per share.

While the impact on earnings is bad enough as it is, it is really the leverage which is making investors nervous. Adjusted EBITDA is down 11% to $114 million in the first nine months of the year. With adjusted earnings totaling $0.20 per share (or about $0.53 per share less compared to last year). This suggests about $0.31-$0.36 in fourth quarter earnings, comparing to about $0.57 per share in the final quarter last year.

Knowing that EBITDA ran at $196 million last year and we are running about $14 million behind schedule already, we furthermore see about $0.23 per share in earnings shortfall in the fourth quarter, or another $15 million. All of this makes $165 million in EBITDA more realistic. With net debt around $644 million, leverage comes in around 4 times, and this certainly is concerning. Furthermore the company is quite aggressively engaging in sale-and-lease-backs which halts the increase in net debt, but actually increases the long-term commitments of the business as well.

Not Buying Yet

In June I noted that I liked the concept, yet realized that despite the dramatic movement lower in the share price, the actual change in the enterprise valuation is not that big due to the big debt load. Furthermore, on an enterprise valuation basis the valuation was not that low if you look at the sales multiples.

The question is what margins can look like on a sustainable level going forward, but the real question is if leverage is not going to create an utterly painful outcome for investors in the meantime. I hoped that the company would slow the pace of store openings as earnings are quite limited and interest costs are high. Nonetheless, the company has continued to open more stores to the point where it is not just uneconomical in some cases, yet it hurts leverage ratios a great deal as well.

As such, focus on quality of growth and execution is far more important than actual growth as I reiterate my stance that the lack of action by management on this front is what prevents me from buying a position of any size here.

