Reduce US And IT Exposure To Outperform This Decade

As in past decades, driving factors of returns in the 2020s are likely to originate with a major sector or theme, and the highest returning one is likely relatively out of favor today.

The pattern of top performers in recent decades have been: Japan in the 1980s, US telecom in the 1990s, emerging markets/commodities in the 2000s, and smartphones in the 2010s.

The late and legendary Jack Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group, famously described how an investor can estimate a “reasonable expectation” of future rates of return for stocks by looking at the sources of return: dividend yield, earnings growth, and multiple expansion or contraction. Over shorter time horizons, it is the latter factor of multiple expansion and contraction (sometimes called “speculative return”) that dominates market returns, while over longer time horizons, the former two prove more significant. The Vanguard founder framed the time horizon for these expected returns in decades, so given this week starts a new decade, now is a “round number” time to write down a calculation of reasonably expected returns for the coming decade.

As a benchmark, I will be using the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), which is one of the lowest cost and most broadly diversified ways a US-based investor can own a roughly cap-weighted global stock portfolio. VT holds over 8,000 stocks across developed and emerging markets, from large to small caps, aiming to cover roughly 98% of the world’s stock market capitalization. Although VT provides more global diversification than most home-biased portfolios, this article aims to show that VT’s weightings still have a lopsided bias towards developed large cap growth, and towards "smartphones" and tilts away from these biases will likely improve returns. Roughly, my below calculations estimate an expected rate of return of 4-5% for VT over the coming decade, versus 8% for an EM-tilted asset allocation (described in this earlier article).

Bond Returns in the 2020s

I prefer to start any discussion of future expected rates of return on any investment with a baseline of what rate of return you would earn by taking “almost no” investment risk. As of the start of 2020, you can buy a 10-year US treasury note maturing around new year’s day 2030 with a yield to maturity of around 1.9% per year, versus about 1.5% in shorter-term treasury bills. By comparison, 2010 started with short-term rates near zero and 10 year yields around 3.8%. The fact that most of the yield curve is lower and flatter today than a decade ago not only implies significantly lower future returns from bonds, but also greater risk aversion and older demographics. Between these factors, one might weigh the likelihood against a slightly higher equity risk premium versus a stronger force of “gravity” weighing down future growth rates.

Globally, the US’s future is a balance between being more Japanese (where a declining population has meant lower growth as cap-weighted asset returns) versus more Indian (where the population pyramid is still healthy, and interest rates and growth rates are high). Of the world’s five major markets we will look at below, the US yield curve sits comfortably in the middle, between the negative 10 year yields of Japan and Europe, and the higher positive yields of India and China. For reference, the 2020s start with 10-year yields of -0.03%, -0.19%, 6.51% and 3.14% in Japan, Germany, India and China respectively.

Bond yields should be broken down into compensation for inflation plus a real rate of return. Looking at it this way, we see most of the decline in 10 year yields over the past 10 years has been a decline in the real rate of return from around 1.5% a decade ago to just above 0% today. This means that 10 year USD inflation expectations of bond investors remain around 1.5-2% per year, while real return expectations are what have collapsed. Across developed markets, it is fair to say that central banks are willing to keep real interest rates negative to maintain this rate of inflation, while bond investors are accepting historically low returns in exchange for safety.

Low to negative real yields across developed markets are why I have been reducing allocations to developed market bonds to minimal levels, and preferring instead to buy equities of companies that can borrow at and benefit from negative interest rates. I explained with I expect developed market interest rates to remain low over the next decade in my earlier article “3% is the new 5%”.

The world's largest economies and their equity markets

Before going country by country through the equity return forecasts for the world’s five largest national economies, I wanted to start with a summary table of what the world’s largest economies currently are, and how their weights in the equity index compare with their relative GDPs and populations. Below is

Sources: Vanguard, IMF WEO, MSCI

Note that GDP growth rates above are in nominal US dollar terms, not real (inflation-adjusted) terms more often quoted.

While there are many obvious differences between what percentage a country makes up of the world’s stock benchmark allocation versus its percentage of the world’s GDP or population, the biggest and most dramatic contrast is increasingly that between China and the US. In nominal terms, the US economy is only about 50% larger than China’s and the US’s roughly $30 trillion market cap is less than three times that of mainland China plus Hong Kong, but the US’s 55.7% weight in VT is almost 16x that of China’s 3.5%. Even Japan and the UK have been allocated larger percentages of VT than the world’s second largest market. Below are the market capitalizations these markets according to the World Bank:

Source: World Bank

Whether by market cap or GDP, the world’s five largest distinct markets I often refer to can be thought of using the handy acronym "JUICE", standing for Japan, the US, India, China, and Europe.

In addition to the above data sources, for valuation ratios I will also reference the historic CAPE Ratio charts on this Barclays website.

Equity Market #1: The US

When estimating future equity returns for a global benchmark like VT, it makes sense to start with VT’s largest country allocation, and the one readers of this article are likely to be most familiar with: the United States. As shown above, the US makes up over 55% of the global stock benchmark and almost 25% of the world economy while being home to just over 4% of the world’s population. Investors can break out and own just the US portion of VT by buying the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).

The US’s large size, high level of development, and relatively low growth rate are why I was surprised to see that the net total return of US stocks over the past decade was higher than that of any other developed or emerging market single country benchmark tracked by MSCI. Only two frontier markets had better performing national benchmarks than the US’s in the 2010s: Kenya and Jamaica, neither of which are easy for foreign investors to access, and neither of which I remember anyone being bullish on in 2010. Comparing the performance of Kenya and Jamaica over the past decade versus how investors perceived them at the beginning of the decade should serve as an excellent starting point for finding high opportunity markets.

US equities posted these impressive returns despite the fact that the US Federal reserve has been more hawkish than most other developed markets’ central banks, having not only kept rates above zero but also fitting in a few rate hikes in the second half of the decade before cutting to its current target of 1.50-1.75% (Federal Funds Data - Federal Reserve Bank of New York). This is partly due to the fact that an increasingly large share of the US equity market is in sectors with return on capital rates significantly higher than the highest Fed funds rate or investment grade bond yield imaginable over the past decade. The below chart shows how $10,000 invested in each of today's four largest companies at the beginning of the decade would have growth compared with $10,000 invested in VTI. This is not meant to serve as a hindsight "if you had invested..." chart as much as it is to show how much of VTI's return over the past decade is due to these four stocks all related to one broad theme (smartphones and cloud computing).

Data by YCharts

The rise of these tech giants to their current level of dominance, paired with their use of buybacks to boost earnings per share growth and drive momentum-induced multiple expansion, are the obvious reasons US stock returns so significantly exceeded the rate of US GDP growth. Going forward though, the US’s current CAPE ratio of almost 30, combined with the fact that the denominator of that CAPE ratio no longer includes a US recession (since it goes back only 10 years), makes me think too much optimism is being built into current US equity valuations, and that we are likely to see multiple contraction and lower growth rates in the coming decade. Shorter term, I am using the TTM S&P 500 P/E ratio of 22 as a baseline for multiple contraction/expansion. My simple calculation of US expected equity market returns for the 2020s is:

Dividend yield: +2%

Earnings growth: +4%

Multiple contraction over 10 years from 22 to 17.6: -2%

= Expected return for US stocks in the 2020s: around +4%/year

Equity Market #2: China

China, as mentioned earlier, probably deserves a far larger allocation in global portfolios due to its sheer size. Only about 1/30th of VT is allocated to China, even though China makes up about 1/6th of the world’s GDP (in nominal terms) and just under 1/5th of the world’s population. The convergence of the latter two numbers is significant in that it also show’s China’s per capita GDP coming close to matching the world average, meaning that in many ways, the average person globally is far more similar to the average Chinese than to the average American. US-based investors can allocate to the MSCI China index via the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

Back in 2010, I remember “everyone” being so optimistic and bullish about China, especially its increasing importance as the world’s growth engine as the US was still recovering from the great recession of 2008-2009. Although China’s growth slowed down from about 16%/year in the 2000s to just over 10%/year in the 2010s (again, in nominal USD terms), China’s real growth rates were still consistently several times higher than the US’s. Given this sustained spread in China’s GDP growth rates over the US’s, it should leave many readers asking why the MCHI net total rate of return over this past decade was less than half that US stocks.

The first, and perhaps most obvious, reason for Chinese stocks’ underperformance over this past decade were the overly optimistic valuation levels at the beginning of the decade. Like the US in 2020, the MSCI China index started 2010 with an expensive CAPE ratio of 29.2, while the US started 2010 with a CAPE of 18.9 (Source: Barclays CAPE Ratio website).

Second, China’s stock market performance has also been weighted down by too heavy an allocation to state-controlled banks and insurance companies, though like the US, some of China’s benchmarks have also been pushed up by rising internet technology giants. The top three of these Internet giants often go by the acronym “BAT”, standing for Baidu Inc (BIDU), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY), which I described in this earlier comparison against the US “FANG” stocks: FANG Vs. China's BAT: User Experience And Statistics. A quick chart shows that over the past decade, MCHI returns have been weighed down not only by the banks, but even by relatively poor performance of tech giant BIDU as its Price/Sales ratio declined from around 30 in 2010 to around 3 today:

Data by YCharts

A third, and perhaps most important reason might be shareholder stewardship. This alone is what keeps many investors away from Chinese stocks altogether, though I see it as a risk factor to be measured and accounted for at the right price. Unlike with US tech companies, you don’t see strategies like buybacks used to maximize shareholder return, but rather, many Chinese firms seem to be run with priorities competing with shareholder interests. I described on example of this in my article on China Mobile (How China Mobile Sustains A 5% Dividend Yield, In 5 Charts), where I pointed out the Chinese government may prioritize providing affordable mobile data to rural China over shareholder returns. I feel Chinese banks face significantly greater drags on shareholder returns over the

US-based ETF investors currently have far greater allocations to China through the China allocations of broad emerging market ETFs like the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO). For example, 36% of VWO’s $87 billion of assets is allocated to mainland China, plus another 15% to Taiwan, each slice of which is multiples of MCHI’s $4.6 billion of total assets. I wrote an earlier guide on understanding different China ETFs here: How To Choose The Best China ETF Allocation, After Vanguard's First All-China ETF.

I prefer to allocate more to China not just because it is bigger, but because I believe it is an inefficient market with more opportunities for higher returns. My simple calculation of China’s expected equity market returns for the 2020s is:

Dividend yield: +1.5%

Earnings growth: +5.5%

Multiple expansion over 10 years: +1%

=Expected return for China stocks in the 2020s: around +8%

Equity Market #3: Japan

Long-time Japan watchers, including myself, are likely to ask whether or not Japan faces a fourth “lost decade” after the Nikkei declined from almost 40,000 just over 30 years ago to still under 24,000 today. Japan’s relatively low rate of economic growth and zero-bound interest rates may not seem so bad when you consider that its population is declining and the oldest in the world, and that overseas investment of decades of Japanese trade surpluses will continue to prop up the Yen. A decade by decade summary of Japan’s equity market performance and currency is listed towards the end of this earlier article comparing the Nikkei with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The 2010s ended a bit nicer for Japan than the previous two decades, with a USD net total rate of return of 5.8% over the past decade, slightly higher than that of China, despite having almost zero GDP growth over the past decade. Abenomics, named after Japan's now longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe, has been a big tailwind to Japanese earnings per share numbers in the later half of the decade, paired with relatively moderate P/E multiples compared with earlier decades. The below chart compares the CAPE ratio of MSCI Japan versus that of the US, showing Japanese stocks being cheaper relative to the US than anytime in the past 40 years.

Source: Barclays CAPE Ratio site

Despite having significantly lower growth prospects and a GDP and market cap only about half of China’s, Japan at 7.7% still has over twice the weight in VT as does China. US-based investors are most likely to single out exposure to Japan via the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ), though this 3-year old article lists a few EWJ alternatives.

I mostly see an allocation to Japan as an alternative to the growth portion of a portfolio. It is a highly developed, cash rich market with profitable businesses and increasingly attractive valuations, as well as a few niche opportunities in robotics and health care worth watching. The currency is another factor, as lower EPS growth is likely to coincide with a stronger Yen and vide versa, roughly balancing out to my earnings growth forecast below. My simple calculation of Japan’s expected equity market returns for the 2020s is:

Dividend yield: +1.5%

Earnings growth: +3.5%

Multiple expansion over 10 years: +1%

= Expected return for Japanese stocks in the 2020s: around +6%

Equity Market #4: Europe

Brexit and other Euroskeptic movements across the old continent may have reminded many of us over the past decade not to think of “Europe” as any more uniform a geography to allocate to than “Asia” or “Latin America”. Together, the top 7 European economies (including the UK and Switzerland, but not Russia) make up 15.8% of VT, 16.5% of global GDP, and 4.6% of the world’s population. Although I disagree with many of the book’s conclusions, I do believe Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz’s book “The Euro: How a Common Currency Threatens the Future of Europe” is one of the best explanations of why growth in the Eurozone has been so low this past decade, and how it has dragged down growth rates in nearby European countries as well. Besides political and monetary challenges, equity returns in Western Europe are likely to continue to face headwinds of high taxes, poor demographics, language barriers, without the benefit of tech giants pushing up markets like the US’s or China’s.

US-based investors can fine-tune allocation to Europe with ETFs like the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR), though as with China and VWO, more US-based investors seem to hold Europe exposure through the 53% allocation to Europe the $120 billion Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA). My simple calculation of Europe’s expected equity market returns for the 2020s is:

Dividend yield: +3%

Earnings growth: +2%

Multiple contraction over 10 years: -1%

= Expected return for European stocks in the 2020s: around +4%

Equity Market #5: India

Last but not least of the five major markets I wish to break down in this article is the fastest growing one: India. I recently recorded a video webinar on Indian equities, starting with some important statistics on how India’s GDP is expected to catch up with the US’s by 2050, even more impressively accompanied by an expected 11-fold increase in per capita spending over three decades when US GDP per capita is expected to merely double. As with China, I find India to be an inefficient and difficult to access market, where it makes more sense to avoid the banks and choose good individual companies rather than simply buying the whole index. That said, it is still difficult for non-Indian resident investors to access individual Indian stocks not available as ADRs, so US-based investors may have few alternatives better than the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) or one if the alternative India ETFs I compare in this article.

I am very bullish on the long-term economic prospects of India, but comparable to China, believe there are issues with shareholder stewardship with may drag equity returns. With a current P/E of almost 22, India lacks China’s benefit of looking relatively cheap, though I expect longer-term growth will keep the multiple from contracting much. My simple calculation of India’s expected equity market returns for the 2020s is:

Dividend yield: +1.5%

Earnings growth: +5.5%

Expecting no significant effect from multiple expansion/contraction over the decade

= Expected return for Indian stocks in the 2020s: around +7%

The Sector View

Although I have singled out financials as a sector to beware of in India and China, it is also worth doing a similar analysis as above by breaking down VT not by country, but by sector. Although one obvious summary of equity markets in the 2010s is the US outperformance, it is just as accurate to say that it was the information technology (IT) sector that outperformed, and the US simply happened to have the largest IT companies and the largest allocation to them. Globally, this past decade’s performance by sector can be simply summarized in a chart of the following nine global sector ETFs:

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

iShares Global Telecom ETF (IXP)

iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI)

It should be noted that although these sector ETFs are labeled “global”, they are limited to developed markets and do not include any allocation to emerging markets like China or India.

Data by YCharts

The above chart shows that technology was the top performing sector of the 2010s followed by consumer discretionary, and both could be broadly summarized as the sectors most related to smartphones in a decade likely to be remembered for the rise of smartphones. Telecom was the infamous winner of the 1990s, while energy and materials led the 2000s. This sector breakdown is another way of understanding how the US outperformed foreign markets in the 1990s, then emerging markets outperformed in the 2000s, then the US outperformed again in the 2010s. For the 2020s, demographics are one major reason I might expect healthcare to be a leading sector (barring political changes making healthcare less profitable for shareholders), along with robotics and more “physical” technologies than smartphones. Japan has led some of these areas simply because their demographic problems are more advanced than anyone else’s, though to understand China, one must also understand that China’s population is aging even more rapidly than the US’s. Back to this article’s start with bond yields, demographics will also drive the supply side of equity capital, as the global challenge of pensions to generate returns continues to advance.

Summary

If we simply take a weighted average of the expected returns of the country components of VT, we might come up with an average expected rate of return for global stocks between 4-5% over the next decade. This may seem low for a rate of return for taking full equity risk, but is based on the above assumptions of high starting US equity valuations paired with VT’s high allocation to US stocks. Investors might expect higher rates of return by shifting allocations to higher yielding or faster growing markets, like India, China, or as described in this earlier article, Nigeria.

A similar breakdown of forward looking global stock market returns by sector should arrive at a similar conclusion: that global stock returns over the next decade may be expected to average 4-5%/year given the high starting valuation and high allocation to the information technology sector relative to their likely growth from current levels.

As with previous decades, the best returns are likely to come to investors buying what is out of favor today rather than hoping what has done well last decade will continue. Hope the 2020s are your best decade yet, and I look forward to seeing how this article has aged by January of 2030.

