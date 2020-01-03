Acme United Looks Like It's Run Too Far

Q4 results in February look key, but in the meantime the market is pricing in consistent growth for a company that hasn't proven its ability to drive that growth.

But much of 2019's growth is coming from cost cutting and a soft comparison, along with accounting for leverage ACU, isn't quite that cheap.

The perception of Acme United (ACU) has been as a stable, well-managed micro-cap — and that perception has some validity. ACU stock has returned roughly 10% annually since CEO Walter Johnsen took over back in late 1995. As of March 5, Johnsen owned nearly 16% of the company, and COO Brian Olschan another 6.2%. The company's M&A moves historically have been on point; in particular, the 2014 acquisition of First Aid Only and the 2013 purchase of a distribution facility for a dirt-cheap (and subsidized) price have created real value. ACU stock has returned ~150% over the past decade despite a heavy reliance on a secularly challenged office products business, returns for which management deserves a fair amount of credit.

But that perception took a hit in recent years. I'd personally turned incrementally more bearish toward Acme in 2017-2018 as growth seemed to stall out. A big miss in last year's third quarter seemed to cement real concerns toward the stock. For the third time in four years, Acme had overpromised in terms of its annual guidance. (In fact, even the lowered outlook given after Q3 2018 proved itself to be too optimistic, at least on the top line.) Profit growth on an organic basis looked to be zero at best, and more likely negative given contributions from tuck-in acquisitions. And Acme had struggled to manage a shift in its office business to the online channel, with the company spending big to back sales growth on Amazon.com (AMZN) which never really arrived.

I was far from the only investor to see 2017-2018 performance as worrisome. ACU shares would drop by roughly half from early 2017 to late 2018; last year's market-wide sell-off obviously was a factor, but external movements were only part of the story.

This year has been different on both fronts. Obviously, U.S. stocks have rallied, and ACU has recovered a solid chunk of its losses:

To be sure, the rally makes some sense. Acme responded quickly to its spending issue, cutting costs and boosting margins. Profit growth this year should be impressive. Working capital improvements have driven impressive free cash flow, which helped Acme deleverage and position itself for another foray into M&A.

But particularly with the stock at a 21-month high, I'm not sure the concerns that arose in 2017-2018 have been completely assuaged by 2019 performance. There's a lot to like here, admittedly, but there's also a balance sheet that's still ~3x leveraged, a stagnant multi-year growth profile, and questions about what, exactly, will drive performance in 2020. ACU seems to be pricing in little, if any, of those risks.

2019's Good News

2019 sets up to be a solid year at worst. Acme updated guidance after its Q3 report in mid-October, moving its outlook toward the high end of prior range. Revenue should increase about 3.4% year-over-year, with steady improvement from a -1% print in the first quarter to +7% in both Q3 and, based on implied guidance, Q4. Year-prior comparisons are a factor (Q1 2018 saw a big first aid order; Q4 2018 disappointed), but the trend still is improving.

Margins, meanwhile, are expanding. Net income should increase about 13% year-over-year. Thanks to some help from buybacks, EPS is expected to rise ~14%. The margin expansion is notable given that the company has managed to through tariffs, and that Acme has struggled to drive operating profit improvement in recent years:

source: Acme United December presentation

Acme also has done a nice job in terms of free cash flow. The company originally guided for $4-5 million in FCF this year. On the Q3 call, that figure rose to $7-8 million. As a result, Acme has managed to deleverage, with net debt targeted to ~$35 million at year end against $39.3 million at the end of 2018. Combined with the EBITDA improvements (likely to above $12 million this year), Acme has moved from being almost 4x leveraged to under 3x. And so there's now, as management has noted on recent calls, an opportunity to head back into the M&A market.

From that perspective, the rally makes some sense — and there could be more upside ahead. After struggling to manage early sales with Amazon, Acme seems to have its e-commerce distribution issues corrected. Johnsen said after Q1 that Acme had a "number of programs" with the online giant, and on the third quarter call highlighted online strength for the Westcott scissors brand during the back-to-school period.

DMT sharpeners have benefited from U.S. tariffs, which has made products more competitive against Chinese rivals. The first aid business continues to see success with its SmartCompliance refill program. Per the 10-Q, "first aid and safety" sales — which likely includes Spill Magic as well — have increased 5.6% so far this year, including a sizzling 15.6% increase in the third quarter.

So there's a path, seemingly, for solid revenue growth to continue. Progress on the margin front could get a boost in 2020 from a trade deal, even given that Acme already has taken some pricing and moved some of its sourcing out of China. Again, it seems like Acme is back on the right path — and at a little over 16x this year's EPS guidance, ACU stock remains reasonably cheap.

The Concerns

The core worry here, however, is that 2019's growth simply isn't sustainable, for two reasons.

First, Acme took out over $2 million in costs, which are benefiting margins and profits this year. Johnsen clarified in the Q&A of the Q1 call that "none" of those savings were being re-invested in the business. Those savings aside, guidance actually suggests that both EBITDA and net earnings would have declined year-over-year.

To be fair, some of those savings were a reversal of spending that occurred to back e-commerce demand that didn't quite materialize. And so it's probably unfair to simply deduct the $2 million from 2019 profit in considering the broader growth rates here. Still, at the very least, Acme doesn't have another similar profit driver on the way in 2020. That suggests further margin expansion will be difficult, particularly after compression in 2017 and 2018.

The second issue is the comparison. Again, 2018 was a notably disappointing year. Amazon issues certainly were a factor, but taking the broad view growth here still looks reasonably muted. EBITDA growth probably is heading for a three-year CAGR of about 4%, and growing ~$1.4 million on an absolute basis. Spill Magic, acquired in early 2017, generated that amount as an independent company in 2016.

Taking the broader view, it still looks like organic profit growth here, even with cost-cutting help, is in the range of zero. In fact, as I detailed in late 2018, the reported numbers suggest that's likely been the case going back to 2014. That has to reverse, but there's a stumbling block on the top line. School and office products, including Westcott, still drive a reasonably large proportion of revenue. In the December presentation, Acme disclosed that 25% of 2018 sales were generated in the office channel. With first aid and safety about half of revenue, according to filings, it's likely that Westcott office/school products drive in the range of one-third of total sales. (Products like Cuda and Camillus knives would generate the remainder.)

In that context, it's difficult to see consolidated revenue growth continuing at the current mid-single-digit rate (excluding the impact of the Q1 comparison). Margin expansion will be hard to come by, given recent history. Given those two aspects of the outlook, $24 doesn't seem all that attractive.

Valuation

To be fair, it's possible to see valuation as more than reasonable even with those growth constraints. 16x earnings is not a big multiple in this market. M&A has been accretive in the past, and could be so again. The shift in mix toward first aid, in particular, probably supports a re-rating, given the defensiveness of that business and enormous room for share gains.

I'm not quite that bullish, however. 16x earnings seems cheap; ~10x EBITDA less so, at least on an absolute basis. Management concerns still linger after the past few years. A sale of the company seems unlikely, at least until school and office becomes a much smaller portion of the mix, which contributes to a broader worry about the lack of catalysts in 2020 and beyond.

The story unquestionably is better; this is a stock that I gave some consideration to shorting in 2017-18, before passing mostly due to structural factors. Acme has righted the proverbial ship. But ACU stock also has risen ~75% from late 2018 lows; that good news is priced in. What comes in 2020 may not be.

