A Long-Term Buy Signal For Commodities

Readers of my articles on how I manage my retirement assets know that I use long-term monthly buy and sell signals using moving averages. Now that December has come to an end, I looked at numerous charts of ETFs and noticed that the Commodities Research Bureau price index has closed above its 10-month moving average and this type of price action has led to rallies in commodity prices in the past. This article will outline the buy signal and the Invesco DB Commodities Index Tracking Fund ETF that I am considering purchasing to take advantage of the buy signal in commodity prices.

There are numerous ways to go about deciding what stocks or ETFs to buy as an investment. Many Seeking Alpha readers use fundamental analysis to make their buy and sell decisions. Consequently, many Seeking Alpha readers are long-term investors. I use a different approach. My investment decisions are based on technical analysis. There are many facets of technical analysis and a facet that I have had success with is using price combined with a long-term moving average.

For price, a technical analyst can use the daily closing price, weekly closing price, or for the purposes of this article, the monthly closing price. A moving average is a way to smooth out the volatility of daily, weekly, or monthly closing prices. Common long-term moving averages that an analyst uses are the 200-day moving average for daily prices, the 40-week moving average for weekly prices, and a 10-month moving average for monthly prices.

Keep in mind that there is no specific number for the moving average. The ones that I noted are simply commonly used. A 200-day moving average is calculated by adding the prices of the last 200 days and then dividing that number by 200. This step is repeated the next day. Buy and sell signals are simple to understand. When price closes above the long-term moving average, investors buy. When price closes below the long-term moving average, investors sell. The underlying idea is to trade with the long-term trend. When price is above the long-term average the trend is considered bullish. When price is below the long-term average the trend is considered bearish.

There are two things to consider when using this moving average buy/sell signal. First is that an investor will never be buying at the bottom or selling at the top. This moving average buy/sell signal is not designed to identify the bottom or the top of the price move. The moving average signal is simply a way to get a major part of the move. It is a way to capture 70% of the price move for example. Consideration number two is that this technique is not guaranteed to be successful. It is not uncommon to be “whipsawed.”

A whipsaw occurs when a buy signal is given at the close of the month because price closed above the long-term moving average. This indicates that the trend is bullish and the position should move higher for a considerable amount of time and an investor buys a position. However, for any number of reasons, the position instead declines and closes the month below the long-term moving average. Followers of this long-term moving average strategy would then sell their position at a loss. They have been whipsawed. It is a cost of doing business.

One way to reduce the number of whipsaws is to increase the length of the moving average. For example, instead of using a 10-month moving average, use a 15-month moving average instead. An investor using a 15-month moving average would reduce the chance of being whipsawed and also reduce the chance of capturing a bigger part of the move. The reason for this is that the buy signal could come a month or two later meaning the buyer buys at a higher price. The sell signal could also come a month or two later which causes selling at a lower price. Both of these actions reduce the return on the investment.

Critics of this system say this is why technical analysis is just a bunch of nonsense. There is no specific number to use for a moving average. Investors pick and choose what to follow and they end up being whipsawed. I offer the following rebuttal. How many times has a fundamental analyst decided to buy a stock because it is a “good value” only to see the stock decline in price after a position was taken? Now, the stock is even a better value right? Investing is challenging. There are no right or wrong ways to select opportunities. I just find it easier to use simple trend-following technical analysis for my buy and sell decisions.

As mentioned earlier, the commodity market has given a buy signal using the monthly closing price and a 10-month moving average. Let’s take a look at some charts.

Chart 1 – CRB with 10-Month Moving Average

Chart 1 shows the Commodity Research Bureau (CRB) Commodities index. This index is meant to show the price of a basket of 19 global commodities. The commodities are broken down into four sectors: energy, agriculture, precious metals, and base or industrial metals. You can learn more about the makeup of the index here. As for interpreting the chart itself, the blue line represents the 10-month moving average. You can see that price for the month of December has closed above its 10-month moving average. CRB closed on Friday at 185.79 while the average closing price for the last 10 months is 179.58.

Consequently, there is a buy signal for this index. The goal of the system is to take advantage of long-term gains. Look at the move from mid-2014 to early-2016. Those are the gains I am trying to capture using this system. Beware of whipsaws however. Look inside the green box. Commodities have been range-bound for several years. Even so, there were a few trading signals that would have provided a trader some small gains. However, a trader can’t purchase the CRB index. Let’s look at a commodity ETF to consider in order to take advantage of the buy signal identified in Chart 1.

Chart 2 – DBC with 10 Month Moving Average

Chart 2 shows the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC). By looking at the correlation indicator at the bottom of Chart 2, you can see that DBC essentially mirrors the CRB index. This chart shows the same long-term sell signal that was registered in mid-2014 to early 2016. It shows the same range-bound trading over the last several years. It also shows the newest buy signal at the close of December.

Commodities have been quiet for some time now. The CRB index has been range-bound for the past several years between 165 and 205. In a similar fashion, DBC has been range-bound between 13.30 and 18 for the past several years. However, the recent price action may be an opportunity. Price has recently rallied and the 10-month moving average has turned up meaning that it is heading higher. This is the case for both Charts 1 and 2.

How can you take advantage of this buy signal? You can go all in and invest your full allocation based on the simple buy signal of the price closing above the rising 10-month moving average. You can then hold that position until the opposite occurs and price closes below the 10-month moving average. Once that occurs you sell your position. Another way to invest is to allocate half of your position now based on the moving average crossover. Then wait until CRB and DBC close above the green box to invest the rest of your allocation. Once price closes above the green box that may indicate that the range-bound tendency has past and that commodities are trending higher for the long term. I am intrigued by what I see on the charts. I will place a trade to purchase DBC come Thursday. I will monitor the position from there. Happy New Year to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.