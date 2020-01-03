Dividend Aristocrat Performance: December 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

While the Dividend Aristocrats posted a 1.94% total return in December, they lagged the broader market amidst rising interest rates and a rally in Tech.

This article demonstrates that historic outperformance and lists the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents and their recent returns.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In a recent article, I showed that only 1 Dividend Aristocrat posted a negative cumulative total return in the 2010s. That consistency of performance held in shorter periods as well. Only three companies - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Franklin Resources (BEN), and 3M (MMM) posted negative total returns in 2019. Only 6 of the 57 Dividend Aristocrats posted negative returns in December with Cardinal Health (CAH), Leggett & Platt (LEG), General Dynamics (GD), and Hormel (HRL) joining Walgreens and Franklin Resources.

While the Dividend Aristocrats were naturally underweight to the high-flying tech stocks given the long dividend growth history needed for inclusion, they still combined to produce strong absolute total returns of +28% in 2019. This culminates a three decade period where the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) averaged 12.08% annualized returns to best the broad S&P 500 (SPY) by 213bp per annum.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

The next table below lists the 57 constituents, sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through the end of trading in December.

Below are some observations from the monthly list of the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents:

As referenced, 51 of 57 (89%) Dividend Aristocrats posted positive total returns in December versus 74% of all S&P 500 constituents.

Four of the six companies that declined in December are now among the dozen highest dividend yielding stocks in this particular index.

Franklin Resources, the only current Dividend Aristocrat that produced a negative annualized total return in the 2010s, was the only company with negative returns for trailing 1, 3, 6, and 12 month periods as the asset management industry continues to face fee headwinds.

The Dividend Aristocrat Index underperformed by 106bp versus the broad market index in December; 102bp of that was attributable to its large underweight to outperforming tech stocks (XLK).

On the year, the Dividend Aristocrat Index underperformed the broad S&P 500 by 3.3%. The tech underweight contributed a -9.4% attribution, which was offset by positive contributions from consumer stocks and Industrial companies.

While higher interest rates certainly hurt dividend growth stocks on a relative basis, the long Treasury Index (TLT) closed the year with four straight months of negative total returns and the Dividend Aristocrats posted positive returns in each month.

I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proved useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers to build their portfolio around. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords.

