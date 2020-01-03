AGCO Corporation: Setting The Stage For A Comeback

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) recently held a timely investor day, with management providing investors a positive update on the company's medium-term growth and margin expansion strategy. The macro picture remains a key concern - admittedly, the company is exposed to broad-based swings in grain prices and the North American replacement cycle. However, I believe this is well-understood by the market at this point, with the stock trading at trough multiples. Leverage its high-tech capabilities and extensive product lines, AGCO appears well-positioned to mitigate the demand-side weakness, while cost-cutting initiatives should boost margins, driving FY21 EPS towards $6.10, in my view. Assuming the multiple discount narrows, I believe AGCO stock offers ~35% upside from here.

Investor Day Highlights the Medium-Term Playbook

Encouragingly, the latest investor day saw AGCO re-focus investors on the medium-term state of play amid a challenging near-term backdrop. The current tariff war does not appear to be ending anytime soon, but AGCO is levered to multiple other longer-term tailwinds - for instance, the growing global population, continued urbanization, larger farms, and precision farming growth.

In addition, management is also looking inward - key focus areas include operational efficiency (driving operating profit growth) and capital allocation (increasing return on invested capital). Detractors may point out that the company has been targeting a ~10% operating margin for a while now, though its efforts have been derailed by the recent industry-wide downturn, with a weaker demand environment depressing commodity prices and driving elevated inventory levels, weighing on margins.

A key point of differentiation this time around is innovation (e.g., "smart" machines) to boost the top-line, in addition to geographic expansion (e.g., Fendt is expanding into North and South America). Meanwhile, operational initiatives such as lowest-cost country sourcing (~$40-50m annual savings, i.e., ~50bps on a $9b revenue base), and production system efficiency (~$15-20m savings) should add to the operating margin bridge. Building on the additional ~$1b in organic growth (~$10b revenue), in a normalized operating environment, AGCO looks on track to achieve the ~10% operating margin target over the long-run. That said, the margin target will likely take a few years to materialize given AGCO only drove margin expansion of ~30bps in FY18 (to 5.4%), though the run-rate is set to accelerate to ~100bps in FY19 (to 6.4%).

Nonetheless, consensus targets at ~7% operating margins in FY21 appear far too conservative in my view. A relatively stable demand outlook, coupled with the company's ability to produce in line with retail, an innovative portfolio mix, improvement in Brazil sales/margins, pricing gains (2% expected), and cost savings should drive a margin beat going forward.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking Ahead to FY20

The FY20 outlook offered little cheer - end-market demand is guided to be moderately weaker, with sales remaining flat in FY20. In particular, softening industry demand in Western Europe and North America, as well as relatively flat industry sales growth in South America, are sources of concern. Nonetheless, the ~2% price increase that the management expects going forward, coupled with market share gains in South America (in lower-tier 3 equipment), should help support the sales outlook.

Operating margins in FY20 are expected to range from flat to modestly improved despite lower sales, which is a result of AGCO's productivity and purchasing initiatives (partially offset by the investments in long-term programs). Geographically, operating margins is set to remain ~flat in North America, modestly up in Europe, and negative, but somewhat improved, in South America. This brings us to a preliminary FY20 EPS range of $5.00-5.20 (~9% below consensus) and FCF in the $325-350 million range.

The silver lining here is that the "very conservative" EPS guidance has set a threshold and opened the doors for positive revisions going forward - a potential shift toward a positive EPS revision environment could see the stock re-rated higher.

Source: Company Presentation

Driving Growth Through Digitalization and a Platform Strategy

Increasing digitalization across several fronts and the adoption of a global platform strategy across the business are the key pillars of AGCO's demand-side strategy. In particular, multi-brand distribution and integrated solutions to improve farmer productivity are key focus areas on the digitalization front. Meanwhile, market expansion through the globalization of Fendt outside Europe and into North America and Brazil (target of 8-10k units over 5 years) and the IDEAL combine (launching in South America this year) are the primary focus areas under multi-brand distribution.

Source: Company Presentation

As part of the integrated solutions initiative, improving farmer productivity through smart technology remains a key focus area. AGCO expects ~10% growth in its precision planting solutions in FY20, driven by increased global penetration. In addition, the roll-out of advisory services and increased dealer involvement should see the high-margin parts business emerge as a key revenue driver (currently ~$1.4 billion or ~15% of sales).

Source: Company Presentation

Digitalization tools such as FUSE (machine sensing) and DCX/Digital Customer Xperience (digitalizing touchpoints with customers and dealers) could also unlock new sources of demand given the potential productivity improvements for farmers.

Re-Accelerating Sales With Smart Machines

The IDEAL Combine: As one of the largest product development efforts in AGCO's history, there are high hopes for the IDEAL combine - long-term projections point toward the product doubling AGCO's combine sales to $600+ million (~6% of sales) by 2023 vs. $300m (3% of sales) in FY18. The IDEAL Combine was introduced in 2017 but will reach full-rate production only by 2020. It is worth noting that only around 150 units were released globally in 2019.

Fendt: Complementing IDEAL will be additional product launches, e.g., a new HHP tractor and planter. New launches include a redesigned Fendt 900 series tractor (296 - 415 HP) and a Fendt MOMENTUM planter utilizing the Precision Planting technology (first introduced in South America). The company has added 98 Fendt dealers over the past year (189 total) to support the uptake in North America.

Precision Ag as a Long-Term Growth Driver

AGCO aims to double Precision Ag-related sales in ~3-5 years. Revenue from Precision Ag reached ~$250 million in 2018 (including ~$150 million from Precision Planting), with an ~10% growth guided in 2020. Nonetheless, assuming the business grows at a steady-state rate of 15% at ~25% margin (implying AGCO reaches its target of doubling revenue contribution by year 5), Precision Ag could meaningfully add ~10bps to margins annually.

Renewed Focus on Brazil

With the 2020 demand environment in South America set to be flat, Brazil (~75% of volumes) has moved back into focus - the Brazil business is profitable, but trade and subsidized financing uncertainties are current hindering purchases.

Source: Company Presentation

Some of the weakness was self-inflicted - when management converted to a Tier 3 configuration in Brazil, its strategy of selling only a higher technology tractor platform backfired as it left out customers who preferred a standard offering. AGCO has since converted its lower-end products to Tier 3, which should help regain share. I believe there is ample runway for acreage expansion in Brazil - only ~7% of Brazil's land area is used for row crop production; hence, Brazil remains promising over the medium to long-term.

Depressed Valuation Offers Significant Upside

In recent years, AGCO's multiple has de-rated significantly relative to the market and currently trades ~4 turns below at ~15x fwd P/E, while the S&P 500 trades at an fwd P/E multiple of ~19x. With the discount now at multi-year highs despite the positive longer-term outlook, I believe we should see the stock eventually re-rate closer toward the S&P 500 P/E multiple. Nonetheless, I am still embedding a ~10% discount to the market multiple in my price target to account for potential economic headwinds - thus, at a ~17x multiple on FY21 EPS of $6.10 (above consensus at ~$5.9-6.0), I believe AGCO is worth $104.

Source: Bloomberg, Market Data as of 31st Dec 2019

Note: AGCO denoted by the green line, S&P 500 P/E multiple denoted by the red line

In sum, with the multiple reaching multi-year troughs, the soft FY20 guide at this year's investor day has likely been de-risked at this point. Additional macro risks (grain prices and North American replacement cycle) are also well-known at this point; AGCO stock currently prices in far too steep a discount to the overall market, in my view, and thus, I am bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.