Homology's Inconclusive Data Leads To Highly Overvalued Stock - Price Target Of $5

The long awaited pheNIX Phase 1/2 first human data for Phenylketonuria (PKU) was finally released after the close December 17. (press release link) (slide show link) While appearing to show safety, Cohort 1 of two patients showed no efficacy at the low dose. Cohort 2 of n=2 (but only reporting one patient), is the source of some optimism and showed a trend towards efficacy. However, digging deeper into the rosy stats, charts and graphs it is very difficult to draw any real conclusion from this data. At $1 billion market cap ($270 million cash and $124 million of annual run rate burn), Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) now bakes in a fair amount of optimism that we believe is unwarranted. We believe the science will ultimately prove ineffective and trade near cash of $5.

Quick Background of PKU

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a genetic disorder in which the liver cells have a decreased ability to break down Phenylalanine (Phe) due to the inability to properly synthesize the enzyme phenyl alanine hydroxylase (PAH) caused by a genetic mutation. This leads to build up of Phe and can cause severe neurological damage. An amino acid byproduct of Phe breakdown is Tyrosine (Tyr). Tyrosine quantities are another measure of the presence of properly functioning PAH (along with decreased Phe). Currently BioMarin has two treatments (Kuvan and Palynziq -- daily pills or injection) for PKU that is a billion dollar franchise. Importantly, BioMarin is also on track to start a human trial with it's third PKU treatment, BMN 307 early next year. Homology is hoping to develop a gene therapy for PKU that will ideally be one-time in nature. So far this does not appear particularly promising to us.

The $1 billion market cap at $22 per share appears too rosy to us. Note analyst optimistic targets are $33 via comps/DCF but like many biotech, this either works or it doesn't and we do not think the probability is favorable and see further downside towards single digits or <$400 million market cap even considering the cash which burns at over $100 million per year. One could argue that there is some value in their vector production operation though I believe if the lead drug fails and cash continued to burn, the stock would still be in the single digits.

Figure 1:

Source: Homology Biosciences December 17 data presentation

Surprisingly, Cohort 1 Shows No Efficacy at All

With literally no efficacy as shown by the steady blue markers of patient 1 and 2 in Figure 1 (Phe should be decreasing), we won't spend much time on low dose Cohort 1 (n=2) but will mention that the baseline and pre-treatment Phenylalanine (Phe) levels were markedly higher than Cohort 2 (n=2 but only n=1 reported), effectively lowering the bar for Cohort 2. We will also mention that showing absolutely no efficacy is surprising considering the highly encouraging mouse data (Figure 2). One can argue that vector copy and higher dosing can lead to exponentially better results in gene therapies, but zero efficacy is very surprising considering both the low AND high doses resulted in nearly identical rapid, dramatic drops in mouse serum Phe to normal levels using the AAVHSC vector also used in the human trial.

Figure 2:

Source: Homology Investor Presentation 2019 showing immediate Phe drop to normal levels of 120 umol/L

A Closer Look at Cohort 2 Shows Inconclusive Data

Cohort 2 had a pre-treatment mean Phe level of 779 with a standard deviation of 211 (umol/L) and Cohort 1's two patients had levels of 1187 +/- 115.3 and 1178 +/- 182.8 (umol/L) respectively. While 779 complies with their inclusion criteria of >600 it is notably lower than the average patient who is near 930 by their own definitions, so already this patient is more controlled. In week 1 and 4 the patient in Cohort 2 lowered to 35% and 48% of "baseline." The problem is Homology never reveal what baseline is as a number but do say it is the one measurement the day before the treatment starts. In the chart, Cohort 2's baseline is very close if not exacly 1000 umol/L. A 35% and 48% decrease corresponds to roughly 650 umol/L and 520 umol/L. However, as one can deduce from the standard deviations of these the pre-treatment Phe levels, Phe fluctuates very widely. The more appropriate metric should be change from pre-treatment levels (as opposed to one baseline measure which is what the company uses to make results look much better) since there were several measures (5 to be exact) of these levels to get a better idea of how patient Phe levels were without treatment. At 779 with a STD of 211, we can see that week 1 of 650 is well within one standard deviation as are week 2 and 3 while 4 is barely higher than 1 STD at around 520. This is obviously not encouraging from the point of statistical significance extrapolated to a larger trial when 68% of results in a normal random distribution can fall in this range. Percentage-wise week 1 and 4 are now 17% and 33%, a bit less rosy than the headline 35% and 48% reductions. While the trend is slightly lower, it is hard to say this treatment is having a sizable effect. The primary endpoint of the pheNIX trial is sustained Phe <360 umol/L at 24 weeks (Note: company criteria of "sustained" is 2 readings over 8 weeks which frankly seems very inadequate in the context of a cure and being a potential registration study(!) and high level of variability of Phe. I'm thinking this needs to be revised). We still appear to be well off of normal levels of Phe especially keeping in mind this is supposed to be an essentially one-time treatment.

Figure 3: Source: Homology data presentation. The purple markings are Author's notes. We see that if we measure from 779 pre-treatment mean and not 1000, the decrease looks less impressive than "baseline" and is mostly within 1 standard deviation of pre-treatment values.

Furthermore, when taken in the context of normal Phe levels of 120-360 umol/L, we see that these Cohort 2 numbers are still 1.5-4 times higher than normal. The company on their call would not go into much speculation on week 5 and on (or why they had their data cut off at a mere week 4, perhaps to keep their promise of showing data in 2019). But more curious to us is why they had n=2 for cohort 2 and are only showing the one patient. In order to draw any better conclusions, it would be very helpful to have some or any data from patient 4. One can only speculate why limited cohort 2 data is being presented. We would think they would at least have a week or two worth of data from patient 4 considering he/she seemed to be dosed already prior to the December 17 presentation considering this is the open-label portion of the trial? Even some anecdotal commentary from December 2 data cutoff to the presentation on December 17 would be encouraging but the company has not said anything nor did the analysts ask nor is it a specific "next step" in the slide show. A bit puzzling.

Tyrosine A Bit More Encouraging.. or Is It?

Homology points to the increasing levels of Tyrosine as being particularly encouraging. Though again, if we look at baseline vs pre-treatment mean we get two different stats.

Figure 4:

Source: Homology data presentation

One can see here that the baseline of 40 umol/L also skews the percentage results. If we use the pre-treatment mean of 49 the results look slightly more than 1 standard deviation higher at week 1 and 4. Encouraging but a bit deceiving. Again, the charts look nice but using the pretreatment mean we get roughly 32% and 43%, a bit less impressive than 72% and 85%, respectively. Even patient 2 had a roughly 45% Tyr bump from baseline at week 4 despite the treatment showing no sustainable efficacy in Phe. The data is too limited and the variability of Tyr and particularly Phe is just too large. Just look at patient 2 standard deviation of 56.9!?

Deerfield Isn't Waiting Around to Start Exiting

On December 19, two trading days after the data, Deerfield, in a Form 4 filing has filed that it started to sell shares and has continued to sell through Christmas Eve in greater amounts. Their 5.76 million shares are a lot (13% of shares outstanding) and they are very fortunate to sell around 500K near the monthly highs. Deerfield, a healthcare dedicated, highly reputable fund, is the only healthcare hedgefund 10% holder. The other 10% holders are the original venture capital investors (Arch and 5am). RTW, another excellent healthcare fund, owns some but also owns many gene therapy stocks and is a relatively big fund. Most other large holders are less rigorous asset gatherers or indexers. Considering the size of Deerfield's position and their expertise, there is probably no one closer to this company other than management and board itself in my view. Also note Deerfield has not filed many transactions in it's larger holdings this year.

Figure 5: Source: Nasdaq

There have also been notable insider sales prior to this throughout the year. In fact, the CEO, CFO and Chief Scientific Officer have stepped up the urgency and have been selling substantial amounts of stock on a regular basis every month since the phase 1/2 began. The CEO cut his holdings nearly 40% in the past six months. However, sizable end of year option grants at slightly less than market price essentially maintains (or increases) all economic upside. Investors should absolutely love value out of thin air from stock/options grants to align incentives and make sure keeping the stock up remains a priority for everyone.

Figure 6:

Source: Nasdaq dated December 23

Some Doubts on the Vector Itself

Here's an aside that deserves a mention as it casts further doubt. There has been some debate whether the AAVHSC vectors Homology is using are sufficiently modified to even be effective for gene editing, particularly this piece titled "Homologous recombination-based genome editing by clade F AAVs is inefficient in the absence of a targeted DNA break" published July 21, 2019. This article circulated and sent the stock down 10% in a day over the summer. It is a legitimate scientific paper written by a lab at Keck School of Medicine Dept of Microbiology at the University of Southern California. I will let the readers decide on this as this is beyond the scope of my ideas but does speak to potential limited efficacy.

Conclusion and what comes next?

Unless the Cohort 2 of this open-label trial magically drops to normal in the next few weeks or they find patient 4 results that are amazing, the data thus far do not look particularly encouraging. The company likely has to raise the dose mid-year 2020 and wait another year for results. I do not see much chance the stock would go up in this scenario, particularly with top holders and insiders continuing to sell more. I expect the stock to continue to drop ultimately to the $5 price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FIXX over the next 72 hours.