Imperial Brands: The 10.36% Yield Is Safe

Investment thesis

Shares of Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) continue to be significantly undervalued from a cash flow perspective. Falling tobacco volumes and vaping headwinds have weighed on the stock prices of tobacco companies. While these factors are indeed negatives and there remain uncertainties surrounding new products such as vaping, the pessimistic sentiment is blown way out of proportion in my view. I consider this stock a buy and hold opportunity to lock in a double-digit yield and collect the dividends in the coming years.

Tobacco volumes on the decline

The trend of declining tobacco volumes continues. Imperial Brands reported a decline of 4.4% in 2019. Customers smoking less is the number one challenge for Tobacco companies. The good news is that the company is still able to offset the volume declines with price increases. Growth in tobacco net revenue was 2.7% and 1.1% in constant currency. Next Generation Products or NGPs, as the company calls them, were a big growth factor in 2019 with 52% revenue growth. Unfortunately, these products still represent only a minor portion of total revenues.

Source: Company Presentation

Management expressed that they were unsatisfied with the development of NGPs and announced that they would go back to the drawing board and implement a revised investment strategy for these products. I appreciate the open and honest communication with shareholders. It also signals that they can be flexible and dynamic in their decision making. NGPs will be important for Imperial Brands as tobacco volumes fall. Declines in the mid-single digits can quickly deteriorate the revenue base of the company if left unaddressed. So far, they have been able to make up for these declines with price increases but I find it unlikely that they will be able to continue this indefinitely. It is therefore vital that the company quickly implements a strategy to offset these reductions with new products. Eventually, new products will have to compensate for the decline in tobacco volumes but so far, they have been unable to achieve this.

Source: Company Presentation

Diversification through alternative products

One of these NGPs is the company's vaping brand myblu. Unfortunately, vaping currently faces major backlash in the US as some authorities are implementing bans on these products. However, there is strong potential for these products in other parts of the world. A particular strength of Imperial Brands is that their vaping brand myblu has great market share in several countries in which the overall vape penetration is still rather small. The advantage of this position is that once the vaping market increases in these countries, new customers are likely to be drawn to the leading brand. This could potentially be a good growth and revenue driver for the company in the future.

Source: Company Presentation

Capturing the cannabis trend

Another way in which Imperial Brands aims to diversify its product mix and stay on top of evolving trends is through its investment in Auxly, a Canadian Cannabis company. This year, Imperial closed a research & development agreement which includes a 75-million-pound investment into Auxly in the form of a convertible debenture. Furthermore, Auxly will receive licenses to Imperial's vaping technology. This enables the Imperial Brands to improve their research in the cannabis space and capture potential opportunities in the future. The convertible debenture also gives the company the option to convert the debt into equity at any time during the three-year term. Additionally, the Auxly pays 4% interest on the debt. Imperial Brands therefore benefits from this partnership in multiples ways, through know-how acquisition and equity if Auxly does well in the future.

I also consider this an advantage for investors interested in the cannabis industry as it gives them the opportunity to benefit from this market with the safety of an established tobacco company.

The dividend is safe

Imperial's double digit yield sparks doubt in some investors who consider a yield of this size unsustainable. This is not the case. In 2019, the company generated 2.4 billion pounds in free cash flow. 1.9 billion were paid out in dividends to shareholders which totals about 80% of FCF. While this is a high payout-ratio, the dividend is fully covered. The company was even able to spend an additional 200 million pounds on its investment in Auxly and share buybacks. At a payout-ratio of 80%, investors should be very conservative in their expectations about dividend increases but the current dividend is sufficiently covered by existing cash flows.

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

The price for shares of Imperial Brands has moved only slightly since I published my initial take on the company in June of 2019. I remain convinced that the market underappreciates the earning power of this company. I still expect revenue growth in the low single digits but am slightly more pessimistic due to the crackdowns on vaping which could very well hurt growth. The result is a marginally lower fair value estimate of $36.11 per share compared to the $37.27 in June. Nevertheless, this presents a 46% upside to the current trading price of $24.80 per share and I continue to view Imperial Brands as materially undervalued.

Risks

Imperial Brands is effectively in a race against declining tobacco volumes. Price increases buy time while the company develops products to replace the lost sales in traditional tobacco products. When the clock runs out, meaning that price increases are no longer able to offset volume declines, NGPs will have to bring in considerably more revenue than they do right now. The management of the company has identified this issue which is why they are aggressively pursuing investments in these products. I consider it likely that they are able to succeed because I expect pricing to be able to offset volume for several more years, given the inelastic nature of tobacco demand. The potential for price increases will likely decrease over a longer period, giving the company time to come up with solutions.

Another major risk is the uncertain future of vaping. Bans have already been implemented in parts of the US and concerns have been voiced in other countries. The implementation of additional bans would be a major headwind for Imperial Brands since vaping is a vital segment for the future success of the company. It will materially impair revenue growth if these bans increase substantially. This could therefore also heavily depress the valuation. Investors should therefore closely monitor the political sentiment on vaping.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands offers a double-digit yield that is safely covered by cash flows. While the company will most certainly deliver low revenue growth, it is tremendously undervalued even at those assumptions. The 10.36% dividend yield should be reason enough for investors to appreciate this company. However, shareholders should closely follow how the sentiment on vaping evolves as future revenues rely on the success of these alternative products. Overall, I see significant upside potential in Imperial brands.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBY, IMBBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future. I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.