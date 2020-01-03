XLK: The Technology Sector Is Completely Off The Charts

Keep the music loud, don't stop dancing, and let the winners win. At least for now.

In a world where fundamentals don't matter, and only technicals count, there's nothing left to do but to play the game with the rules that apply to this game, as they are set by the master Fed.

Nonetheless, even the giant Apple is proving that gravity rules are irrelevant for the technology sector, and the only ones that apply are the exponential rules.

The poster child of the sector is, undoubtedly, AMD, which is trading at levels that it should make any normal investor at least a bit uncomfortable.

The technology sector is now more than just seeing great momentum. It's completely off the charts, trading at levels we haven't seen for nearly two decades.

Note: This article is a co-production between The Macro Teller ("TMT"), moderator of Macro Trading Factory ("MTF"), and The Fortune Teller ("TFT"), moderator of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Summary

There are familiar faces among the top 12 holdings of the leading Technology ETF - the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK):

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Visa Inc. (V)

Mastercard Inc. (MA)

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Accenture PLC (ACN)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Each of these 12 names accounts for at least 2% of the total AuM.

They have all done very well - some more, some less - since the market low on 12/24/2018, pushing the XLK to an incredible 64% total return.

That's more than most of its components, thanks to its large holdings in MSFT, AAPL, VZ, and MA.

Data by YCharts

Ah, I almost forgot. XLK also has a much-smaller holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD). As you can see from the above chart, a (relatively) small holding (~0.82% of AuM) with a very big contribution.

We will get back to this small holding/big contribution in a moment.

What most investors are now asking themselves:

How long can it last?

Is it still justified to stick to the technology sector and to the XLK specifically?

Perhaps moving from XLK into, for example, AMD or APPL?

Those are good questions, and we will try to answer them all in this article.

It's important to note that at the moment, we've taken an overweight position in the technology sector, as part of our service's Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP"), a portfolio that's solely comprised of ETFs and CEFs.

Why do we emphasize the "at the moment?" Because the disconnection between fundamentals to technicals as never been so severe and alarming as it's now. That's is true for the market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) as a whole, and that is even more relevant to the technology sector (QQQ, XLK, VGT, FDN, IYW) specifically.

The Technology Sector Relative to the Overall Market

Ratio of the technology sector (XLK) to the S&P 500 index (SPY) is at its highest level since October 2000.

The good news, perhaps, is that back in October 2000, the technology sector was already on a seven-month streak of losing steam, and it still has a long way to go until we hit the March 2000 peak level.

What were the main drivers behind the technology sector's phenomenal rise?

1. Semiconductors (SOXX, SMH) that have outperformed the XLK by more than 12.5% in 2019.

2. Encouraging announcements that have raised (and are raising) high hopes, such as this very recent one:

Source: Twitter

After a 50% return in 2019, do we wish to keep riding on the XLK horse, in a constant (never ending?) "Pursuit of Happyness"?

AMD = Advanced Miraculous Dream

And if there's one stock that demonstrates this hyper valuation, it's Advanced Micro Devices, which is now trading with multiples of about 35-45x on its future earnings for the next couple of years.

Data by YCharts

And if the above chart isn't enough, how about the one below instead? What you see here is AMD's forward P/E, going back to 1996.

Now, if that chart doesn't scare you, you're likely one of three: An AMD shareholder (congrats), a blind person (no offense, but it does help in this case), or simply someone who still confuse one type of (market) bubble with a completely different type of bubble (bath).

Don't get us wrong: We don't call a top on neither the technology sector, nor on AMD specifically. Nonetheless, this is really touching the nerves of the tremendous ability that we've developed over recent years, ignoring the fundamentals and focusing on - well - anything else but fundamentals.

Apple = Bitcoin?

Last but not least: Bitcoin (BTC-USD)! Hmmm, sorry, my bad! Not Bitcoin, but Apple.

Why the confusion, you ask? Because it seems that AAPL is trading in a similar pattern and volatility to the ones we used to see out of the cryptocurrency.

Why so? Because if that wasn't the case, it wouldn't be perfectly fine for a company named after a fruit to add $100 billion to its market cap every month, on average, over the last couple of months.

Don't believe me? Here's how Apple's market cap has grown over the years.

Yes, there was this period in early 2012 when the stock added $100 billion to its market cap over a period of only six weeks, However, if you recall that time (few months after the horrific 9/11 events, and only a bit over a year since the burst of the dot.com bubble) it's easier to digest that part.

Now, we are talking about a company that on 10/24/2019 already was worth $1.1 trillion and already had near doubled its share price (since 1/3/2019).

Yet, over the past 68 days, AAPL has managed to add $100 billion to its market cap, twice!

Data by YCharts

Perhaps I'm old fashioned, perhaps I don't understand the business, and perhaps I need to check my vision (who knows? I may be that blind person after all), but I haven't seen anything new out of Apple since 10/24/2019 that's even nearly justifying an increase of $200 billion to the company's valuation.

Neither do the sell-side analysts who keep the future estimates (since 10/24/2019) roughly in (a straight) line.

Bottom Line

One of the sentences we use quite often is: Let the winners win!

Indeed, it requires a lot of (mentality) strength, or perhaps it's plain stupidity to ignore things like this:

The Conference Board LEI is now negative year-over-year without the hand holding of the liquidity/momentum-driven stock market.

There's a big disconnect between the financial economy, aka stock market, and the (only 1% growing) real economy.

However, there's one thing that we've learned in recent years is to greatly and undoubtedly respect the Fed. And no, hell no!, not for the Fed's leadership and being an example for monetary discipline, but for its firm commitment and willingness to allow for risky assets to inflate in value without any boundaries, restrictions, or limitations.

So when people ask us what to expect out of the market in 2020, we say that for now, more of the same.

There's simply no reason to stop dancing to the fine tunes produced by the chief conductor - Jerome Powell.

I guess that now that the economy is recession proof (is it?) we can safely update our price forecast for the XLK for the next decade.

I mean, from a pure technical analysis, there's simply no other way to draw a long-term chart that doesn't look like this:

Thanks to the above chart, the "off the chart" is now being used not only figuratively, but literally.

Again, it's crucial to point out that we're actually acting against everything that we've learned and operated upon ever since we're involved in the capital market - almost 3.5 decades ago. Nonetheless, we've also learned not only to avoid fighting the Fed (goes without saying) but actually to respect - and invest - alongside Jerome Powell & Co.

Sure, they don't tell anyone to buy risky assets, and they certainly don't imply that portfolios should be hoarding tech stuff. Nevertheless, their actions speak volume, and their monetary policy is currently pointing out at one, very clear, direction.

On the other hand, you can't change one's nature and instincts, and we must say that for 2-3 years now, and while we remain fully invested, we don't move too comfortably in our seats. Something is itchy, something feels wrong, something tells us that if we won't be ready to change the course, almost instantly, when things warrant this - we may end up being sorry.

Since we don't want to be sorry - certainly not when it comes to other people's money - we push the gas pedal all the way down with one leg, but we also tremble above the brake pedal with the other leg.

Doing anything that we can, learned, and know to avoid an accident.

Overweight now, underweight later. In real life (unfortunately), as in our allocation to the technology sector (fortunately, for now).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, CSCO, MSFT, TWTR, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP") currently holds 17 ETFs and 7 CEFs, out of which were overweight on the technology sector. You can see all the FMP components here: Our seekingalpha.com/...