Roper's Share Price Has Flattened, While The Compounder Model Hums Along

Roper gets a lot of credit for its M&A model, and that credit is deserved, as it prioritizes companies with strong niche businesses that generate attractive margins without high reinvestment.

To paraphrase a long-time reader, it's worth asking if Roper (NYSE:ROP) is more wily or Wile E. Coyote - is this M&A-driven decentralized growth model truly something special (and something sustainable), or has valuation run off the cliff with nothing left to support it other than the fact investors haven't yet looked down?

Valuation is never an exact process, but I do think Roper is more the former (a special company/model) than the latter (a sentiment-driven future train wreck). Roper doesn't buy growth so much as it buys market share, moats, and margins (three M's, that 3M (MMM) would do well to copy in its M&A strategy), and the company's decentralized model gives it a range of potential targets that is far wider than almost any of its peers. What's more, the company is increasingly software-centric, given its asset-light model with high recurring revenue and less cyclicality. I'm not suddenly reversing course and declaring Roper a bargain, but I do at least see why investors value this company as they do.

The M&A Strategy Remains Central

Organic growth does matter to management, and I'll talk about that in a moment, but this is still a significantly M&A-driven story in some respects, as Roper management has turned to M&A to create a business that is far less cyclical (less than 20% exposure to industrial and oil/gas end markets versus 50%-plus a decade ago) and with much higher margins, in part by focusing on software and other businesses with high recurring revenue.

What's different about Roper's M&A strategy versus many past growth-by-M&A failures is that Roper doesn't target growth in the M&A process. Cash return on investment is the cornerstone metric at Roper and one that leads the company to prioritize and prize companies that generate larger profits off of smaller asset bases (asset-light) and larger margins. While margins don't always mean strong market share, that's more often the case than not in competitive industries, and Roper's process leads them to favor businesses with a strong share in more clearly-defined niches, often with meaningful barriers to entry.

Consider the company's recent acquisition of iPipeline. The life insurance industry is not a growth industry, and certainly not a dynamic industry, but it's an industry where controlling operating costs is critical and where iPipeline's cloud-based workflow automation solutions can make a meaningful difference in terms of customer responsiveness and operating efficiency. It's not the leading edge of machine learning or anything, but the company has a good brand in its space and doesn't have to invest large sums of capital into R&D to maintain leadership in a fast-evolving space.

Another key aspect of the Roper approach is that they can and will look at almost anything. While other industrial companies, particularly Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV), have made big pushes into software, it has largely been either to expand within existing business verticals (like process automation or building automation) or enter into markets that management believes have appealing long-term growth characteristics.

Roper doesn't focus so much on picking winners on a long-term sector basis, preferring instead to look at the individual characteristics of the company. I don't know any other "multi-industrial" off-hand that would have bought iPipeline, nor Foundry, and that willingness to look at businesses in almost any industry (provided they meet the CRI requirements) gives Roper an advantage - the more pans you put in the river, the more gold nuggets you can find.

Last and not least, Roper doesn't break what they buy. There are plenty of businesses that run on "decentralized" models, but the real trick here is crafting a business organization that gives agency, autonomy, and incentives to business operators without letting the inmates run the asylum. There is accountability within the organization, but Roper senior management picks businesses that are already well run and trusts the managers to make the right decisions (while holding them accountable to the results).

Not Ignoring Growth

The last few quarters haven't been particularly robust ones for Roper from an organic growth perspective, with growth slowing from 9% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 6% in the first quarter of 2019 to 2% in the last two quarters. While the more cyclical Measurement & Analytical Solutions and Process Technologies segments aren't helping (down 2% and down 5% in the last quarter), the mid-single-digit growth at Application Software and Network Software over the last two quarters tells me it's not just a few laggards pulling the totals down.

Management has indicated at recent sell-side conferences that they intend to increase their focus on driving better organic growth, with "market-led, consumer-based strategies" (which sounds like buzzword bingo to me, but so be it). PowerPlan should return to growth after annualizing against some challenging numbers driven by lease accounting rule changes, and SunQuest is struggling through some structural shifts in its business but still has a well-regarded lab information management system. In terms of near-term drivers, the big win at Transcore, handling New York City's move to congestion-based tolling, should drive a significant boost in organic growth next year, with possible follow-on wins from other cities if the New York City plan goes well.

I'd like more specificity about how and where Roper intends to drive improved organic growth, but management has at least made it clear that they are unlikely to sell their remaining industrial and oil/gas-exposed businesses. While Roper management is happy to dispose of businesses that no longer fit its strategic criteria (like the sale of Gatan), management believes that there are few buyers out there willing and able to pay the multiples they'd need to compensate them for both the quality of the businesses and the tax leakage they'd incur.

The Outlook

One of the big challenges in modeling Roper is how much credit to give the company for future M&A. Management has made it abundantly clear that more M&A is in their plans - they believe multiples really haven't expanded all that much, and they are comfortable operating with a higher level of net debt (2.5x to 3.0x EBITDA) than most multi-industrials would prefer.

The challenge is in how to model that - give them no credit for future M&A and you're certainly going to underestimate the real value of the business (assuming you agree that Roper's M&A activities build value). Give them too much credit in terms of future revenue or underestimating the costs of those transactions. I think I've figured out a way to do that (including factoring the costs of acquisitions into an adjusted FCF figure), but it still rests on accurately projecting future M&A activity, and Roper's history here shows a lot of year-to-year volatility.

If I ignore M&A entirely (beyond what has been announced), Roper looks priced for mid-single-digit returns. If I include future M&A activity, including my estimates for revenue contributions, margins, and cash flow impacts, the prospective return rises to the mid-to-high single-digits, on par with other high-quality industrials like Honeywell today. Not surprisingly, multiple-based approaches (which don't factor in long-term growth or margin improvement) don't work well now, suggesting Roper is quite expensive.

The Bottom Line

Buying Roper shares is effectively betting on the ongoing success of the company's cash return-driven model and that you're not paying too high a price for it. This is a harder-than-average company to value, assuming you try to value the contributions of future M&A, but I believe the shares are priced fairly reasonably today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.