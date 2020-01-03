Global Partners LP: Covered Dividend, But Inefficient Growth Model - Still A Good Income Buy

Nevertheless, the distribution looks secure. GLP is a great addition to any income portfolio.

Introduction

Back in May 2016 I wrote a first piece about Global Partners LP, and looking back at it now it feels rather amateurish. But much about the business has changed since I wrote that article (Intriguing 13%-Yielding Gasoline Distribution LP), so I think an update is in order. I highly recommend that you read that article anyway for background knowledge - content that I'll avoid repeating in this article here.

First of all, I wish I had taken my own medicine - at the time of writing in 2016, shares were trading at $13. Since then, they've risen to $20 now, and along the way I could have collected a hefty 10-13 % dividend yield. So, should I have bought & held GLP shares? Should we expect continued share appreciation of such magnitude? As you will find out, my answer is "no".

What has happened since then? Let's start with the balance sheet history, as a guide. Numbers are courtesy of SeekingAlpha's Key Data page.

A String of Acquisitions

I'll be referring to portions of the above chart by color

Green: According to the 2015 10-K page F-8, the 2015 acquisition of Warren Equities cost $387M, and was funded by borrowing from the credit facility (hence the rise in long-term debt). The transaction added 147 Xtra Mart convenience stores and fuel stations, as well as fuel supply rights for 320 dealers.

According to the 2015 10-K page F-63, the 2015 acquisition of Capitol Petroleum Group added 97 Mobil & Exxon branded gas stations in NYC and Maryland at a cost of $156M, which was initially funded by the credit facility.

Yellow: According to the 2017 10-K page 63, there was a write-down of $150 goodwill from the crude-by-rail business. The oil price differential between the central US crude sources and the East/West coasts vanished when oil prices crashed, and GLP could no longer profit from arbitraging oil price differences.

Orange: According to the 2018 10-K page F-67, the acquisition of Honey Farms, Inc., in 2017 cost $38.5M (of which $22M was goodwill), and was paid for with the credit facility. This added 33 convenience stores and fuel stations to GLP's portfolio.

According to the 2019 10-K page F-64, the acquisition of Cheshire Oil Company cost $33M (of which only $0.5M was goodwill), and was financed with the revolving credit facility. This added 10 sites to GLP's portfolio.

According to page F-66 of the same report, the acquisition of Champlain Oil Company, Inc. cost $138M, of which $18M was goodwill, and was financed by the revolving credit facility. This added 61 fuel sites and fuel supply agreements to 65 branded gasoline stations to GLP's portfolio.

Notice any patterns here? Global Partners LP initially funds its acquisitions with its credit facility, and later uses bond / preferred / stock issuance to repay the credit facility. So the next key question is: what interest rates is GLP able to access on the capital markets?

Interest rates on GLP's debt

All data was taken from the Nov 7, 2019 quarterly report

Amount Effective Rate (or coupon rate) Maturity Working Capital Revolving Credit Facility $253M 4.3% - Revolving Credit Facility $197M 4.3% - Senior Note $400M 7.0% 2027 Senior Note $300M 7.0% 2023

Revolving credit facilities cost 4.3%, while senior notes cost 7.0%. Understanding these rates are important, since a business that expands by debt-funded acquisitions earns the difference between the acquired assets' operating income minus the interest expense on the debt needed for the acquisition.

According to page 53 of the 2019 10-K:

In 2017, operating income was $119.8M, while interest expense was $86.2M.

In 2018, operating income was $197.1M, while interest expense was $89.1M.

What can we conclude? Interest expenses consume a substantial fraction of operating income - hence GLP's growth-by-acquisition strategy is not as efficient as could be desired!

GLP's management would serve shareholders better by turning an eye towards optimization of financing costs. Empire-building can be pursued at leisure.

Valuation

Let's do a quick one: given that the business is unlikely to expand quickly, a 10.33% dividend yield seems adequate compensation for what is likely to be a static share price for the next few years. If we value GLP at 10x Distributable Cash Flow (DCF), and using the last 8 quarters' of data (taken from investor presentations, links included) to do the calculation, we get:

Q3 2019 DCF = $30.4M

Q2 2019 DCF = $28.1M

Q1 2019 DCF = $27.8M

Q4 2018 DCF = $67.6M

Q3 2018 DCF = $5.3M

Q2 2018 DCF = $21.0M

Q1 2018 DCF = $79.7M

Q4 2017 DCF = $35.4M (excluding non-cash charges)

The average of these 8 figures is $36.9M per quarter, or $147.7M annually.

A 10x DCF valuation of GLP would value it at $1,477M. Compare that to the current market capitalization of $686M. What explains the disparity?

According to the Q3 2019 conference call transcript, TTM distribution coverage was 2.2 times. This is almost perfectly in line with the difference between our calculated 10 DCF valuation and the current market cap: the market currently values GLP based on distributions, not distributable cash flow.

If the market ever shifts its valuation formula, GLP could be a two-bagger quite quickly - but this seems like a long-shot.

Summary

In hindsight, management's signing of a long term lease to take advantage of a fleeting opportunity (arbitraging oil price differentials within the US) was not a good idea. Global Partners (GLP) is currently pursuing a growth-by-acquisition model, where GLP pays for acquisitions with its revolving credit, and then pays off its revolving credit by issuing senior notes and other securities.

GLP pays a high debt service in exchange for its acquisitions (on average a 7.00% coupon on its senior notes) - not a good sign. Management would better serve shareholders by turning and eye to cutting costs, optimizing operations, and reducing debt, instead of continuing with its acquisitions.

Is GLP a buy? The distribution itself looks safe, but the prospects of capital appreciation seem less inspiring. GLP should be a welcome component of any current income-focused portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.