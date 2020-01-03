DVY: (Over)Reaching For Yield

With a very wide range of returns (relative to those of its category), this fund can greatly outperform in some years, and greatly underperform in others.

With a single sector allocation over 25%, DVY is not only making an outsized bet (on utilities in this case), but also on a salutary interest rate environment as well.

Introduction

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) iShares Select Dividend ETF (XNAS:DVY) is a roughly $19 billion fund that seeks to track the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, which is composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities. As of Nov. 30, 2019, the 30-day SEC yield was 3.56%, which is significantly higher than the paltry sub-2% S&P 500 average (1.77%) and the 2.09% yield of the Dow Jones Industrial average. Of course, high yields themselves are no special predictor of high returns, and can even be a hindrance to underlying earnings and dividend growth.

So, it is paramount that a fund select dividend-paying stocks that are able to support those high payouts with commensurate and dependable earnings. In that regard, DVY has improved thanks to a change in the underlying index's methodology, which I'll outline below, but portfolio risks remain high relative to peers, while overall return has been decent, if not great over the years. In this article, I'll look over things like relative price, portfolio composition, comparative return, risk profile, and merits of the investment strategy to assess whether or not this fund is a good bet for the equity sleeve of your portfolio.

(Image source: iShares DVY page)

Looking under the hood

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, which DVY tries to mirror, more or less, is comprised of the 100 highest-yielding stocks from the overall U.S. market (including REITs). However, in March 2018, Dow Jones updated the index's methodology "to weight holdings by dividend yield," instead of dividend per share (which is arbitrarily influenced by number of shares outstanding), increasing stocks' minimum market cap to be eligible for inclusion, and adding sector caps.

While this somewhat controls for share count and limits individual sector exposure, the maximum threshold of 30% is still extremely high, in my opinion. As it happens, utilities stocks have actually represented roughly 30% of the portfolio since 2010, on average, which is almost 10x the utility sector weighting of the Russell 1000 Value Index (an oft-used benchmark for the fund, thanks to its large value portfolio composition). As of the date of this writing, the portfolio is still invested nearly 26% in utilities, which is a sector that feels especially pricey at the moment (along with REITs, although those have come down some in recent months).

(Image source: Morningstar DVY page)

To further illustrate the risk, financial-related sectors constituted roughly half of the ETF's holdings by the end of 3Q2007, and from the start of the financial crisis in October 2007 to the Bear Market nadir in March 2009, the fund lost nearly 61%, which was even more than the previously-mentioned Russell 1000 Value Index. Of course, many investors will undoubtedly remember the slew of dividend cuts that struck many financials, and banks in particular, which wreaked havoc on underlying equity prices and related dividend income. So often a buffer against market declines in past recessions, high dividend yields generally proved to be poor substitutes for the resilient underlying business and stock fundamentals, reinforcing the notion that simply "shopping for yield" can be a costly strategy if not accompanied with sufficient due diligence.

One way the fund has sought to address dividend safety and portfolio quality, is by instituting a payout mandate, stating that all new additions to the portfolio must have averaged earnings of at least 1.67x its dividend payment during the past 5 years to even be considered for inclusion. Unfortunately, however, this rule does NOT extend to companies already owned by the fund, so existing holdings may include stocks with deteriorating fundamentals and higher-than-desired payout ratios.

With its fairly "aggressive pursuit of yield," and high concentration in one sector, DVY has also made an outsized bet on the direction of interest rates, since highly-leveraged utilities are often adversely affected by increasing interest rates, and high-yield stocks in general will often face multiple compression as income-oriented investors can find higher-yielding, lower-risk alternatives (though it's important to note that this is a general principle, and not an absolute rule). Still, the track-record is respectable, if not spectacular.

(Image source: Morningstar DVY page)

Since the beginning of 2009, DVY has returned 275.33% (12.78% CAGR), compared to 265.11% for the Russell 1000 Value Index (12.49% CAGR), and 238% for its category average (11.71% CAGR). So, over the last decade+, DVY has returned nearly 1% more than its peers. However, the volatility of its returns and where those returns stack up is concerning. For example, in 2009, the fund ranked in the 98th percentile with a 10.99% return vs. 24.13% for its category average. Just two years later, however, the fund ranked in the 1st percentile with an 11.9% return vs. the 0.74% category average. In fact, in 4 of those 11 years, DVY finished in the bottom half of its category, whereas in 3 of 11, it finished in the top 10%. Such relative performance can be maddening.

(Source: iShares ETF fund fact sheet)

With such a wide range of that relative performance, investors in this ETF need to be prepared for volatility, and an incredible range of both out- and under-performance. It is not easy to stay in a fund when it is performing near the bottom of the heap, but with passive funds (such as this one), it is often wise to wait out the bad periods as sector rotation can catapult the fund back towards the top, and 'round and 'round it goes. If you've ever had the chance to look at a sector return "heat map," then you know that it's like a game of musical chairs, as one year's big winners turn into the following year's loser (relatively speaking), and vice versa. With passive ETF or index fund investing, it is especially important to keep these sorts of thing in mind - patience is often a real virtue (which can be true for active fund investing as well, but less so, given the greater persistence of underperformance and decreased likelihood of outperformance for any one strategy).

Looking at past returns, we can see that DVY has performed relatively well. Over the last 10 years, it has a CAGR of 12.96% vs. 9.68% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. Interestingly, the fund's standard deviation is 10.83 vs. 12.02 for the index, which seems to fly in the face of the previously mentioned return volatility. This is one of the problems with looking at any one risk or return metric in isolation: it doesn't tell the whole story. Delving deeper into the fund's risk profile, we can see that the portfolio currently has a beta of 0.83 (using the Russell 1000 Value index for comparison again, whose beta is of course 1.0).

Given that, one would expect lower relative standard deviation or return volatility. R squared, another metric measuring how much of a fund's returns can be explained by the related or underlying index, is 85.48 (roughly equating to 85.48%). Alpha and Sharpe ratios, with respect to passive investments are much less useful for passive funds than they are for active ones, since the idea here is to replicate the index, not outperform it (to say nothing of the category averages).

Another actually useful metric, though, would definitely be upside/downside capture ratios, which measures how much positive and negative return the fund "captures" compared to the index (which itself is always 100). DVY's upside capture for the last 3 years is 74 vs. the category average of 82, however its downside capture is only 87 vs. the category average of 104, showing that its intrinsic risk/volatility as measured by this is actually lower than average.

Going further back, the upside is 81 vs. the 92 category average, and downside capture is 66 vs. 104. This shows that positive returns are slightly less than average, while experienced negative returns are often much less damaging than average. Given this dynamic, it appears that the fund modestly outperforms its peers on this risk-adjusted basis, but again, passive funds such as this one seek to track an index, so relative returns will vary quite often.

Looking at some alternative investments, and some of the better peer funds, DVY's recent track record starts to look less impressive, as the following chart shows (3 of the 4 funds beat DVY over the TTM period):

Over the last 5 years, the relative performance is similar:

(Source for the above two images courtesy of Morningstar's DVY page)

Conclusion

Given the fund's relative past performance, its inherent price and return volatility, and large sector bets and over-concentration, I don't think the fund's relatively cheap expense ratio of 0.39% makes up the slack. While I don't want to downplay the importance of costs to overall investment performance and shareholder returns (trust me, they're extremely important over time!), I do want to highlight the considerable drawbacks that I think make this fund a bit less attractive than some alternatives. For my money, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield (XNAS:VYM) probably does a better job for considerably less cost (0.06% expense ratio).

As you can see in one of the above charts, it beat out all highlighted peer funds over the trailing 5-year period, and bested DVY by more than 3%. As ever, of course, past returns are certainly no indicator of future investor experience, but I'd look elsewhere for a suitable dividend-focused fund, particularly given the fund's skewed risk profile. Investors would be well served to find a fund with better portfolio diversification and an eye towards underlying company fundamentals. Or you can do what I do, and create your own portfolio of individual stocks with an eye toward dividend growth and sustainability over absolute yield (though my own 39-stock portfolio still has a considerably higher yield than the S&P 500). Happy New Year to everyone, and here's to another great year of investing!

*All portfolio composition, relative risk, and return data either drawn from BlackRock's iShares website, and specifically its DVY page, or from Morningstar's DVY page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.