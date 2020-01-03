Factor Tilt Performance: December 2019

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

It was yet another solid month for U.S. equities with major stock market gauges hitting new all-time highs. All seven of the factor tilts posted positive returns with each eclipsing 1.75% on the month. The more defensive Low Volatility and Dividend Growth strategies lagged amidst higher interest rates on the month.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers. As the current economic expansion exceeds a decade, it might be worth exploring added 15-year and 25-year (where applicable) trailing returns if that would be of value to readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index. For Dividend Growth, I use the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which replicates a broader index and has a longer performance history for the replicating fund. (I am considering changing this fund to solely the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index given my recent observations about the potential inferiority of yield-weighting. Thoughts welcome).

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for Dividend Growth suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness. Size and Value have historically been higher risk strategies, but have compensated investors for that riskiness. Over the past year, they have produced worse returns with higher volatility - a bad combination for investors. As I recently covered in High Beta Still Lost This Decade, Low Volatility has outperformed on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over this business cycle despite the record-long expansion which some may believe favors higher beta stocks.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Quality (SPHQ), which selects its constituents from the broader S&P 500 based on return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage, was the only strategy to outperform the S&P 500 on an absolute basis on the month. Not surprisingly, it is the strategy with the highest weight towards Tech. Tech returned 4.3% in December and almost 50% for 2019! At 33.9% total return in 2019, This tech overweight drove the outperformance for the Quality index.

These factor tilt strategies are in part driven by the idea that over time having the highest portfolio weights to the prevailing companies with the highest market capitalizations is a losing strategy. It may not have felt like that in 2019 as Size and Value underperformed the mega-caps and Growth. Some might argue that concentrating market power is a "new normal" in financial markets that will see the largest companies continue to generate market-beating returns. If the largest firms continue to generate market-beating returns, they quickly become the market. History has proven that is not a sustainable model in capitalism, and I expect that these factor tilt strategies will once again outperform over multiple business cycles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM,SDY,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.