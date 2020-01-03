The Return To Misery

The stock market has been on a tear lately and we all know by now that central banks are the main reason why stocks are going up. Money gets printed by the central banks which pushes liquidity into the system. That liquidity must go somewhere and we've seen that money go into stock buybacks. However, earnings have not risen on the rise of the stock market. Only the valuation multiples (P/E ratios) have gone up.

The following chart from FRED shows that earnings haven't moved up.

Valuations have gone up instead on the back of a lower misery index, as shown on the following chart from Yardeni. Forward P/E ratios are now at 18, which shows that stocks are fairly overvalued. You could justify this high valuation due to a low misery index.

In fact, the misery index, which is calculated by adding the unemployment rate to the inflation rate, has never been this low. But this is about to change. I believe 2020 is going to be the year where the market will return to misery as the unemployment rate will move back up and inflation will show its ugly head.

First of all, let's look at the unemployment rate.

One of my favourite leading indicators I look at to predict the unemployment rate is hirings. We have seen a significant decline in hirings versus separations (see chart below from FRED). First, the hirings decline, then the nonfarm payrolls will decline and finally, we will see a rise in the unemployment rate.

A second indicator that I look at is delinquencies. We are seeing a rise in delinquencies which started in 2018 (see chart below from FRED). Delinquencies are a leading indicator for the unemployment rate. Therefore, I expect that the unemployment rate is likely to inch higher this year.

Then, let's look at the inflation rate.

My favourite indicator here is the productivity index (see chart below from FRED). Real output has been declining since the 1990s and when productivity slows down, inflation starts to appear. The trade war isn't helping either.

Another obvious reason for more inflation ahead of us is the increase in money supply from the central banks of Japan, U.S., and eurozone (see chart below from FRED). All three central banks are projected to send billions of dollars into the system this year.

The last indicator I like to look at is the Taylor Rule Rate. John Taylor, a Stanford University economist once considered to lead the Federal Reserve, developed a formula to calculate where the Fed funds rate should hypothetically be according to inflation rates, strength of the labor market, and potential output of the economy. Inflation became a problem during all times when the Taylor Rule Rate became higher than the Fed funds rate (see chart below from FRED). Today, the Taylor Rule Rate says that we should already be at 3% interest rates. Instead, the Fed funds rate is at 1.55% and chairman Powell has already said he won't increase interest rates until he sees persistent inflation above the 2% level.

The conclusion is that both the unemployment rate and inflation rate will be moving higher and that will push up the misery index from these record lows. Once this happens, stock valuation multiples will crash down to reality along with stock prices. Enjoy the ecstasy created by the central banks while you can because once their support ends, the party is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.