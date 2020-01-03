The World Is Burning Up. The Rally In Crude, Aussie Drought, And Trading Opportunities

There are those meteorologists and scientists who keep touting they are climate experts and that entering into a prolonged period of a "quiet sun" (no sunspots or storms on the sun) would signal a cold winter for much of the planet, including US natural gas areas. They could not have been more wrong. As I mentioned several times earlier this winter, the combination of climate change, a resurfacing El Nino and what we call a positive Indian Dipole could really be a sign for a warm US winter for energy areas, while the west turns cold and ski resorts from Tahoe to Snowbird and much of Colorado enjoy another good ski season. My in-house program (CLIMATEPREDICT) above shows a projection for January temperatures made a month ago based on the stars (west-based El Nino, a positive Indian Dipole and weather patterns over Antarctica). Notice the Midwest and East as much as 5-10 degrees above normal (red is warm; blue cold) and Europe as well. From a trading perspective, I see nothing to get excited about (still) for natural gas (UNG) and a new trade idea would be selling February heating oil and buying February gasoline against it. The crude oil (OIL) complex is rocketing due to a Trade Agreement with China, but more so on the worsening political and military tensions in Iraq/Iran. So one way to trade the warm weather and not have geopolitical risk is to use spreads shorting the heating oil complex.

The Indian Dipole is a weather phenomenon which when coupled with El Nino conditions creates droughts in Australia. But I also believe global droughts, forest fires and floods are a signal too of a warming ocean and climate change. Nevertheless, after incredible economic growth and stability in the Australian economy, the present drought and fires could cut into some corporate profits and decimate the agricultural industry. This is one reason why wheat (WEAT) prices have stabilized in the world market.

Check out the hot spot (dark read) in New Zealand. This is also going to cost billions of dollars to marine life in the Pacific and cause more bleaching of coral. The oceans continue to warm

Millions of animals are being threatened in New South Wales. For an interesting article, I wrote about the Aussie heat wave and drought, The best explanation or the Aussie drought.

Finally, when it comes to investing in renewable energy and climate change in the future, one little stock I mentioned to clients a week ago is FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). This stock is up more than 150% the last few weeks.

With the globe warming and no sign of any of this sustained cold weather, which "climate change" deniers keep touting, I remain bearish natural gas prices, though most of the easy money has been make from the short site. I also see selling opportunities in heating oil and I remain bullish on those companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and many others who are trying to make an environmental difference in the world. - Jim Roemer

