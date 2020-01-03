NovoCure: I Still Like What I See

While shares are far from cheap, I like the risk-reward in the true long run at these levels.

NovoCure (NVCR) is a name which I have followed with great interest, with the latest update dating back to November of 2018 as I concluded that it was an "interesting cure for the portfolio." 2019 has proven to be a great year with shares at some point having tripled from the 2018 levels, as the run-up has killed some of the appeal of the shares, although not all (in the long run).

I still like shares a lot even as I have cut my position a bit, while I look to buy more on potential dips.

The Thesis

In October of 2018, I concluded to be a buyer of the shares, after they fell back from levels around $50 to levels in the low thirties following a setback in the pace of growth, which with the benefit of hindsight has proven to be an incident.

NovoCure has developed the Optune therapy which is based on the so-called TTFields, a low-intensity frequency method which impacts molecules within cancer cells, thereby disrupting the division process. This offers a completely different alternative to treat cancer from ''traditional'' treatment methods such as surgery or radiation.

Optune received FDA approval in 2011 for glioblastoma brain cancer, with the European approval coming in 2014. The combined patient population in these markets and Japan nears 30,000 for which Optune has improved the survival rates significantly.

While that patient population is not very large, I noted that the strong scientific results made the business look interesting as the company was and is targeting fixed tumors as well, with mesothelioma being in registration with the FDA already, that is back in late 2018 as approval was obtained in the summer of 2019.

The Run-Up

NovoCure started to generate revenues in the first quarter of 2015. NovoCure reported first quarter sales of $5.2 million as revenues totalled $33 million for the year. Revenues rose sharply to $83 million in 2016 and more than doubled to $177 million in 2017. Even more encouraging, operating losses narrowed from $115 million to $39 million.

At the time when I looked at the shares in October of 2018, sales already totalled $178 million for the first nine months of the year alone, roughly equal to the full year sales numbers for the year before. Growth rates have been quite volatile as first quarter sales were up 49%, second quarter sales grew by 60%, yet third quarter sales growth of 29% was underwhelming.

With 93 million shares having fallen back to $33 late in 2018, the market value of the firm came in around $3.0 billion, for an 11.5 times annualised sales multiple. At those levels, I have added to my original position which dates back from levels in the single digits. While the sales multiples were not very cheap, I noted that the unique way of cancer treatment makes it interesting as an M&A target, as well as the pipeline in other cancer categories.

By February of 2019, shares had recovered back to $50 again as fourth quarter sales rose by 30% to $69.7 million, for a full year sales number of $248 million. The real important news was that the company was making a lot of progress on the R&D front and continues to operate with a net cash position of $100 million which allows for the funding of the current losses. The increase in sales does allow for reduction in losses at the same time as well, despite the R&D progress, as operating losses for the year narrowed from $39 million to $34 million.

2019, A Great Year

In May of 2019, NovoCure reported its first quarter results. Sales were up 41% on the back of a 31% increase in the active patient population, while price hikes have been observed as well. Quarterly revenues of $73.3 million make that a $300 million run rate is very much achievable as well, as operating losses narrowed further to $6 million for the quarter. Despite these resilient results, shares had fallen back towards the $40 mark.

Later that month, the company obtained approval from the FDA for first-line treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma, a condition with a patient population of 3,000 diagnoses each year in the US, as this news caused shares to jump back to $50 again.

In July, solid second quarter results have been released, with sales up again 41% to $86.7 million. While sales growth has been similar as reported in the first quarter, price hikes contributed a bit more this quarter. Another milestone has been achieved as the company reported a quarterly operating profit of little over a million. Following this continuation of good news, the company's shares advanced to levels in the mid-seventies.

Late October third quarter numbers revealed a 42% increase in third quarter sales, although the growth is pretty much half-half in terms of volumes and pricing. Revenues came in at $92 million as the company reported operating profits of nearly $4 million.

After shares nearly hit the $100 mark late summer, shares now trade around $75 per share. With a diluted share count of 108 million this works down to an $8 billion valuation, which includes a modest net cash balance. Needless to say, the valuation has not come down with shares trading at 21 times annualised revenues, no cheap multiple by all means.

Neutral, Yet Constructive Stance

Having watched the price action on my account, I did cut half of my position around $80 this summer, yet I feel that shares are now reasonably fairly valued, although fairness is not an exact science at 20 times sales. The company continues to see real growth, could benefit from further product approvals, has a rich R&D pipeline for the years to come, and in fact is now profitable.

Nonetheless, I constantly look for dips to re-add to the position again despite the rich current multiples. Management has delivered on all of its promises and created a lot of value already for shareholders. The real promise in my eyes is that the company is just very small. Further conversion of the pipeline into actual product approvals means that the targeted patient population could increase a factor of 20 times if all goes well. Even realisation of just a significant portion of this target market could make shares a steal at these levels.

Hence, I am happy with what the company is doing for patients and shareholders as well and while the timing of a long position at this moment might not be as great as opportunities have been seen in recent years, I still see value and anxiously await further dips to increase the position again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.