2 New High-Dividend Stocks With No K-1s: 6-12%, Plus 3 Alternative High-Yield Trades, 17-29%

We offer four actionable high-yield option trades for these stocks, yielding 11% to 29% annualized.

Tired of K-1s? The trend over the past two years has been for energy-related companies to either convert from the MLP/LP structure to C-Corp.s, with a goal of attracting a broader investor base, and simplifying their corporate structures, or, to issue 1099s instead of K1s.

We found two relatively new companies in the energy patch which have adopted this idea.

Amplify Energy (OTC:AMPY) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. It was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. What's new about AMPY is that it did a "merger of equals" with Midstates Petroleum Company in August 2019, which substantially altered its asset base.

Both Amplify and Midstates emerged from bankruptcy within the past few years. Amplify eliminated more than $1.3 billion of debt through its restructuring.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services to Diamondback Energy, Inc. It owns and operates 528 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system on acreage that overlays Diamondback's 6 core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Although RTLR is an LP, it also issues a 1099 at tax time, much like several shipping LPs in the high-yield space.

Both firms are high dividend stocks, but AMPY's dividend yield of 12.27% is over twice the size of RTLR's 5.87% yield. AMPY has paid two quarterly $.20 dividends so far, and RTLR has paid one $.25 quarterly dividend.

Dividend Payout Ratios:

In addition to upstream companies, such as AMPY, being considered more risky than midstream firms, another one of the reasons for the two widely-divergent dividend yields probably stems from the difference in estimated dividend payout ratios.

AMPY's management guided to a range of $19 - $24M in free cash flow for Q3-4 2019, with a total of $16.2M in dividends paid.

This would imply a dividend payout ratio of 85.26% for the free cash flow low end $19M estimate, and a 67.50% payout ratio for the $24M high-end estimate:

RTLR's management issued 2020 EBITDA and capex guidance which implies a free cash flow range of $150M to $175M for 2020:

If RTLR's dividend and share count remain flat in 2020, at $.25/quarter, and 44.84 million shares, this implies a low end estimate of 29.89% for its 2020 dividend/free cash flow payout ratio. That ~30% payout ratio is a lot more conservative than AMPLY's ~68%-88% implied payout range.

However, AMPY has an additional capital incentive to offer shareholders - a share buyback program. As of 11/22/19, it had bought back $20M worth of shares.

(Source: AMPY site)

Financials:

Both firms have better financial metrics than their sector median numbers, but AMPY has a much higher debt leverage factor than RTLR, which has one of the lowest debt leverage factors we've ever seen in the midstream space. Both firms have much lower leverage than the sector median of 4.12X.

Debt and Liquidity:

AMPY's management shows a trailing net debt/EBITDA leverage factor of 1.8X, with a borrowing base of $450M, of which it had $178M available as of 9/30/19:

RTLR has a $600M credit revolver, with total liquidity of $500M as of 9/30/19:

(Source: RTLR site)

Valuations:

In addition to a much higher dividend yield, the market also is pricing AMPY at very low P/Sales, P/Book, and EV/EBITDA valuations vs. sector medians. Again, this probably goes back to its upstream sub-industry, but its past bankruptcy issues most likely also makes investors take pause.

RTLR's comparative valuations are a mixed bag - its 2.08X price/sales is much higher than the sector median's .99X, while its P/Book is in line, and its EV/EBITDA is lower. Its dividend yield is slightly higher than the sector median yield of 5.22%:

Performance:

Both stocks have had strong gains in the past month - AMPY is up more than 19%, while RTLR has gained 10.79%. However, AMPY is down -18.6% over the past year, and RTLR is down -5.65% since its May 2019 IPO.

Analysts' Price Targets:

In addition to the widely-divergent dividend yields and payout ratios, the spreads for their current prices vs. analysts' price targets also are quite different for these two firms.

This is probably partially due to the fact that AMPY only has two analysts following it, vs. the 16 which follow RTLR. At $6.52, AMPY has a 57% upside variance spread vs. analysts' $10.25 average price target.

RTLR has a lower spread of 24.35%, but that's a pretty wide variance also.

Options

If you're leery of RTLR's short track record, and AMPY's higher perceived sub-industry risk, but you still want a piece of the action, here are four short-term trades which offer you very compelling yields.

You can see more details for all of these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

Covered Calls - This is the more bullish of these two strategies, as it requires you to own the underlying stock.

AMPY's April $7.50 call strike pays $.35, giving you a static yield of 29.05% annualized for this four month-plus trade:

If your AMPY shares don't get assigned/sold away before the March ex-dividend date, your static yield would be 8.44%, or 29% annualized.

If instead, your shares do get assigned before the ex-dividend date, your total profit would be $1.33/share, the comb of the $.35 call option premium and the capital gain of $.98, which is the spread between AMPY's $6.52 price/share and the $7.50 call strike.

The third profitable scenario would be if your shares get assigned after the ex-dividend date, in which case your total profit would be $1.53/share, for a nominal yield of 23.47%:

RTLER also has options available - its May $17.50 call strike pays $1.00, 2X the next two quarterly $.25 dividends, giving you an annualized static yield of ~24%:

Selling cash secured puts is a less bullish strategy which is employed by many industry pros and long-time investors in order to achieve a lower breakeven entry price.

AMPY's May $5.00 put strike pays $.25, giving you a $4.75 breakeven, which is ~18% above its 52-week low.

There's also a high yield put-selling trade for RTLR on our Cash Secured Puts Table.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

