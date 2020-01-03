3 Of My Top REIT Picks For 2020

REITs were one of the best performing sectors in 2019 and that should continue into 2020, but things are expected to be more volatile.

The year 2019 was a year to remember for stocks with the S&P 500 up roughly 30%, making it the best single-year gains since 2013 and before that, 1997. It’s safe to say many investors slept well at night in 2019 as the economy hit on all cylinders, but that may not necessarily be the case in 2020.

When it comes to picking your stock investments, it is imperative that you own the highest quality stocks that give you peace of mind knowing your money is relatively safe. These types of stocks are referred to as “SWAN” stocks, which help you sleep well at night.

Economists do not expect 2020 to see big gains like we did in 2019, and many are looking for gains closer to 4% to 6%, per a CNBC survey. The maximum target in the survey expects gains of roughly 8% for the year.

The reason for the slower growth is due to a slowing growth within the economy combined with various uncertainties that are ongoing. The biggest elephant in the room is the ongoing trade war between the two biggest economies in the world, the US and China. Though a “Phase One” deal was recently reached, not much substance has come out of it and there is plenty of discussions still to take place before a full trade agreement is in place.

The actions of the Fed in 2020 will be under the watchful eye of investors after quickly raising rates four times in 2018, we saw the Fed reverse course in 2019 with three rate cuts. According to notes and discussions from the Fed’s final 2019 meeting, the Fed plan for 2020 is to keep rates unchanged.

A couple of other uncertainties that are on the horizon are global tensions with North Korea and the Middle East. 2020 also is setup to be a big showdown for the Presidential Election, which could sway investors one way or another depending on the likely outcome.

Now that 2020 has begun, I want to give you insight into a few of my top REIT picks to outperform for the new year, but before I dive into those, I first want to reflect on 2019.

Recap Of 2019 REIT Picks

I always like to briefly recap my previous year selections to give readers a lookback at my track record and it has always been a goal of mine to be completely transparent with my followers.

As I mentioned above, the S&P 500 ended the year up 30% and the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) concluded the year up 27%. Here is a look at how my picks faired for 2019.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) – up 41%

Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – up 35%

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – up 1%

Two of my three selections beat both the VNQ and the S&P 500 in 2019, and that is before any dividends are included. KIM and STOR both had great years, and both were up near 50% in November before a sector-wide pullback in REITs.

Ventas was the one outlier and boy did they have a rough close to the year. In fact, as of the end of October, VTR was actually up nearly 30% before they released their Q3 earnings, which showed slowing in their senior housing segment, which is the company’s primary segment. The company also gave bleak guidance for their senior housing sector in 2020, which all resulted in a strong pullback in shares of the blue-chip REIT. I actually took the opportunity to buy a few shares, but I do still think their will be some pressure on the stock heading into 2020 and would be willing to purchase more shares in the low $50s.

Overall, I was pretty pleased with how things played out for my portfolio in 2019 and these three picks I shared with you for last year. I hope my 2020 picks can outperform for you as well.

A Look At 3 Of My Top REIT Picks For 2020

Medical Property Trust Inc. (MPW)

The first REIT I am going to discuss is one of my favorites and a favorite of HYL, and that is Medical Properties Trust, which is the only pure-play hospital REIT trading in the market today. I started looking more into MPW earlier in the year when a follower of mine mentioned it in a comment, and from there I have really liked the REIT ever since. The REIT ended up over 30% in 2019, but I still believe there is plenty of room to run plus the company has a wider moat than other REITs and operates in a defensive sector if the economy slows down as many economists expect in 2020.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised REIT that provides capital to hospital operators around the world, with a primary focus in the United States. MPW is currently the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospital beds in the U.S. The company’s approach to financing allows owners of hospitals to unlock the value of their underlying real estate, primarily through sale leaseback transactions.

The company owns a well-diversified portfolio of 349 properties. The primary asset type for the company is focused on “General Acute Care Hospitals”, but show some diversification into other specialty hospitals, including inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care.

This is an exciting time for MPW as they continue to grow their portfolio having closed $3.7 billion in transactions year-to-date. The investments in Australia and Switzerland are a first for the company as they continue to expand in the US and Germany as well. On the company’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Edward Aldag, Jr. mentioned the company still has a pipeline of more than $5 billion in potential transactions they are actively working on. In fact, the company recently announced a $2 billion transaction in the United Kingdom to acquire 30 acute care hospital facilities, which is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Due to the regulatory standards, building new hospitals must pass through more hoops than that of say senior housing and the effects are well reflected in the demand/supply dynamics. In the long scheme of things, this should result in less volatility for operations as well as landlords, which bodes well for MPW.

The other reason I like MPW is due to the uncertain nature of the economy in 2020 and an investment in healthcare tends to be a defensive play, especially when it is focused on hospitals.

Here is a look at the company’s FAST Graphs chart.

Source: FAST Graphs

MPW yields a dividend of 5% with a payout ratio of 81%, which gives management plenty of room for future dividend growth. I like the prospects of MPW moving forward based on their strong acquisitions, which have been at cap rates closer to 8% combined with their healthy spreads. Look for MPW to outperform in 2020.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Iron Mountain has long been known as a recycling and storage company for many years, but they are transforming into much more. Unlike traditional self-storage companies like Public Storage (PSA) or CubeSmart (CUBE), IRM leases space to companies for retaining mountains of records.

Iron Mountain is a storage and information management company, structured as a REIT, that was founded in 1951. The company assists other organizations around the world in protecting their information, reduce storage rental costs, comply with regulations, facilitate corporate disaster recovery, and better use their information and IT infrastructure for business advantages, regardless of its format, location or life cycle stage. Due to the company having their hands in various areas of business, the REIT is labeled more as a “Specialty” REIT.

In addition to physical data storage, IRM has developed several related services due to evolving technology. Many corporations this day in age are pushing for more digitalization, as such, IRM also has services that convert original data onto various digital formats. Some of their other services include: shredding, inventory management services and data centers for digital storage.

A growth driver for the company going forward is going to be centered around the digital line of the business. With so many companies looking to move to a cloud-based network and lessoning the reliance on paper, the company must adapt, and that starts with the growth in their data centers. While this is a growth area for the company it is also a risk if the transition does not go as planned for the company, so it is something to definitely internalize before investing.

During Q3 2019, the company had leased 15.2 megawatts of their data centers and continue to achieve the high-end of their 2019 target of 15 to 20 megawatts. The data center sector only accounts for 6% of total revenue, but the potential is enormous, and the company is locked in on growing it. Revenue growth related to the Data Centers is expected to be 15% to 20% in 2019 and management expects similar growth in 2020 as well.

IRM shares traded roughly even on the year for 2019 and currently yield a dividend of 7.81%. The shares currently trade at a P/FFO multiple of 14.5x and have traded at an average multiple of 15.2x over the past five-years, suggesting shares are trading at a discount. At these levels, shares of IRM are intriguing as the company’s transitions to the company to more digital focused.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

The last REIT we will discuss today is Digital Realty Trust, which also happens to be a data center REIT, but one that is a leading global REIT within the industry, whereas IRM is in transition. DLR is the 9th largest publicly traded REIT in the U.S. today.

As DLR presented in their investor presentation, cloud computing continues to be a huge trend moving into 2020 and beyond, and you will need DLR or IRM data centers to store the loads of data companies are maintaining these days.

Source: DLR 2019 Investor Presentation

Another big advantage DLR has is the well-established relationships they have built with some of the largest companies in the world. Take a look at the company’s diverse top 20 customer base.

Source: DLR 2019 Investor Presentation

Over the years, DLR has continued to focus on acquisitions to scale their business and expand their global presence. In fact, the company recently announced a deal to acquire Interxion (INXN) in an all stock deal, that was valued at $8.4 billion.

Though the acquisition will expand the company’s presence, shareholders sold off the stock, as it was trading at its 52-week high of $136, but quickly dropped roughly 15% in the weeks following the announcement of the deal. There are plenty of risks associated with the deal, as large mergers and acquisition deals often fail when the acquiring company is unable to successfully merge the acquired company and create shareholder value.

Though risks are evident with the recent acquisition announcement, as is the case with every acquisition, the company bodes a strong portfolio of properties with high occupancy and a strong balance sheet. The pullback in the shares has provided a buying opportunity more in-line with recent history, making DLR an intriguing stock for 2020.

Source: FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, the year 2020 will be surrounded by plenty of uncertainty combined with a slowing economy, which could derail our record-breaking bull run we have experienced once and for all. Trade wars, global unrest in Hong Kong, global tensions with the likes of Iran and North Korea, and throw in a Presidential election, a lot can happen in 2020 so it is important for investors to be prepared.

As such, I provided three of my favorite REIT stocks for 2020 and beyond. MPW is a pure play on hospitals, which is a defensive sector. The company boasts a strong portfolio with a high-yield dividend of 5%. Iron Mountain is a specialized-REIT that did not do much in 2020, but the company is transitioning to more of a play on the cloud while maintaining their core businesses as well and trading at a compelling valuation. DLR is one of the largest publicly traded REITs in the market and has an impressive portfolio of properties in large metro areas across the globe and has an impressive customer base.

Happy investing in 2020 and cheers to health and happiness to all my followers this new year!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.