Buying Union Pacific (On Dips) As A Strong Income Play

Union Pacific is one of my favorite stocks on the market as it combines the ability to track the economy and a very efficient way of generating earnings.

Most of my readers know that I cover Union Pacific (UNP) frequently as I have used the stock as a trading tool thanks to its perfect ability to track the economy. In this article I am going to do things a bit differently. As I have increasingly started to invest money into long-term investments I have started to look for the best companies in each industry. Union Pacific is one of these companies. The dividend yield is not that high, but management is maintaining a very shareholder friendly policy and returns are increasing constantly. In addition to that, the company has made great progress with regard to efficiency and cash flow. I believe this company will continue to do well despite it rather high debt levels and historically rich valuation. The only thing I worry about is timing of the purchase as we are in a situation where a lot is priced in on the mid-term.

What's Union Pacific?

I include this section in every dividend-focused article regardless how well-known a company is. In this case, I think pretty much everyone knows that Union Pacific is one of America's largest railroad operators. As I already mentioned, I love this stock as a tool to track the economy. This company founded in 1862 is valued at $126 billion. This is more than twice the size of its largest competitor CSX Corp. (CSX), which is valued at currently $57 billion. In addition to that, the company is the third largest holding of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) at 5.2% in while having a weighting of 10.1% weighting in the iShares Transportation ETF (IYT).

Union Pacific is transporting everything ranging from industrial to agricultural goods and covers pretty much every economic area from the West Coast to everything between Chicago IL to New Orleans LA. The company ended 2018 at 32,200 route miles, more than 40,000 employees and roughly 10,000 customers.

The Company Is Changing

If you are new to railroad companies, I think this part might be the most interesting as it applies to pretty much all major stock listed railroad operators in the US. As railroad operators are pretty much unable to apply major business changes as the basic idea of rail transportation is not changing and locomotives are not seeing any radical innovation either, they need to improve their businesses using different techniques. What we have witnessed is a full focus on efficiency enhancements. A number of years ago, bad shipments/sales meant almost a certain decline in operating profits and bottom-line earnings. As Union Pacific and peers have significantly focused on margins, this is not necessarily the case anymore as lower costs often offset lower sales and end up pushing earnings higher.

Union Pacific for example has pushed its GAAP operating margin up to almost 39% as of the third quarter of 2019. This has so far offset revenue weakness in 2019 and pushed up operating income to $8.7 billion.

Earnings were up even more as a result of buybacks. For now, let me quickly mention that going forward in this article, I will use the operating ratio when I discuss efficiencies. Railroads do not use operating margin but the operating ratio. This is pretty much the exact opposite as the operating ratio displays the percentage it 'costs' to generate operating income whereas operating margin indicate how much is left after deducting costs.

That said, you probably already saw it in the graph above, but the operating ratio has done very well in 2019. In the first quarter, the operating ratio was 63.6%. This has increased to an all-time low of 59.5% in the third quarter. Meanwhile earnings per share improved by 10% despite sales being down 3%. That's the beauty of higher efficiency ratios.

One large factor behind higher operating efficiency is the Unified Plan 2020. This plan is aimed to enhance terminal rationalization and network changes.

Source: Union Pacific Investor Presentation December 2019

Between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019, the company has seen massive improvements in key performing indicators. Freight car terminal dwell has fallen by 20% while freight car velocity has improved by 10% to 213 daily miles per car on average. Locomotive productivity has risen by 18% to 124 gross ton mile per horsepower per day. The workforce productivity also improved. In this case by 4% to 883 daily car miles per full-time employee. Unfortunately for the workforce, this has been achieve by a workforce reduction. In this case, the workforce was down 13%. All of this has also led to longer trains. In 2019, the train length started to seriously accelerate. In case of Union Pacific, the average length is up 18% to 1,250 feet on average.

As a result, we are seeing that capital spending is down while returns are improving. In the first three quarters of 2019 plus the expected spending in Q4 of 2019, the company spent $3.1 billion on capital. This is slightly down from 2018 as factors like locomotives and equipment turn out to be major tailwinds.

Source: Union Pacific Investor Presentation December 2019

Now, let's move over to another important topic.

The Shareholder Has Priority

One thing I love about Union Pacific is its dedication towards its shareholders. The company has used the post-2016 economic rebound to seriously ramp up dividend payments. In Q1 of 2015, the company paid $0.55 per share. This was unchanged until Q4 of 2016 when this number was raised to $0.605. Until then, this number has gone up steadily to $0.97 in Q4 of 2019. Dividends have been increased steadily in the past decade and have maintained a stable dividend yield around 2.0% while the stock price was one of the best sources for capital returns an investor can imagine. Note that dividends paid is a negative number as it is a negative number on the cash flow statement.

Since the start of 2019, Union Pacific has returned $7.1 billion to shareholders. Only 27% of returns were paid as dividends as these payments totaled $1.9 billion. This is up 12.2% compared to the first three quarters of 2018. The remaining capital worth $5.2 billion was paid through repurchases. This number is down 18.2% as this numbers tends to be more volatile overall. Note that these numbers not only show that dividends have been a strong source of growth, it also shows that this stock is very suitable for investors seeking 'income' from repurchases as this tends to be a more tax-friendly source of shareholder value in a lot of cases. The stock is not a source of a strong cash flow if you do not own a 'ton of shares'.

Either way, before I discuss sales and earnings, I have to mention that the dividend payout rate is at a healthy 31%. The company aims to keep this number between 40% and 45%. However, when adding buybacks, the payout ratio increases to 113% of operating cash flow. This is down from 126% in 2018 but still high as 18% lower buybacks were met by 1.7% lower operating cash flow. Here is the source of the data I used in my calculations.

As I do not like payout ratios above 100% as it is unsustainable on the long-term, there are two things one needs to take into account. The first one being that the company has had a very conservative buyback policy in the past. Only recently, the company stepped up buybacks. The other point, is the fact that operating income/cash flow is currently being pressured by a weaker economy as I will explain in this article.

With that said, let's move over to the balance sheet.

The Balance Sheet Is OK

Union Pacific is operating based on a somewhat elevated debt level. Starting with liquidity, the current ratio is currently at 0.89, which is below the desired 1.0 level and unchanged compared to the prior year. This value is not what I had hoped for, but it does not signal any immediate problems. I expect the company to push this ratio back above 1.00 in 2020 as the ratio has suffered greatly since the economic bottom of 2016 when the priority shifted away from a stable liquidity position.

With that said, the company has liabilities worth $44.0 billion. This consists mostly of long-term debt worth $24.3 billion and deferred income taxes valued at $11.7 billion. The asset side $18.0 billion larger and valued at $62.0 billion. Most of it is net properties worth $53.5 billion as this company is obviously highly dependent on capital investments and tangible assets.

The short calculations above already revealed it, but equity is worth $18.0 billion. The debt/equity ratio therefore is 2.44, which is quite elevated. It is also up from 1.90 in the prior year.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a major shift towards debt as liabilities have massively outperformed assets. I hope the company is able to quit this trend once Unified Plan 2020 rewards are fully paying off and a lower payout ratio from reduced buybacks leaves room to improve liquidity.

Bond investors share these thoughts according to bond prices. If you click on the source of the table below, you can access all individual charts. Not only are almost all bonds trading above 100, we also see that all bonds are in an uptrend.

Source: Börse Berlin

Nonetheless, I am not happy about elevated debt levels even if the company is still perfectly able to pay dividends and efficiently operate its business. Elevated debt levels, especially when dealing with a cyclical company, tend to cause somewhat stronger downswings when the market falls. One reason is the higher returns investors expect when dealing with higher debt levels.

The Valuation Is Fine, But The Economy Needs To Improve

In this part of the article, I am going to combine my economic outlook and the company's valuation. First of all, the stock has been a strong performer returning more than 30% in 2019. Meanwhile, the economy is still in a downswing as I discussed in this article after peaking at the end of 2018.

I have been tracking weekly shipments data for a while now. And let me say, the picture is not pretty. As I just included week 52 data, we see that the fourth quarter has an average year-on-year shipments volume growth rate of -11%. This is a new cycle-low. The 4-week trailing performance is at -12%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

It is pretty clear that this company is once again following the economic trend. So, why is the stock up? The stock is up because the market is up. Traders and investors have been pricing in higher growth for well over a year now - so far without actual (strong) signs of growth.

So, although the company is trading at just 14.7x operating cash flow, the valuation of 18.9x next year's expected earnings is not. The PE ratio is at 21.3, meaning that the company is trading at historically elevated levels. These levels are quite common to occur a few months before the economy bottoms.

However, everyone is aware of the economic trend. Hence, analysts are already expecting very weak sales in the fourth quarter (earnings release on 01/23). The consensus forecast expects sales do be down 9.4%. This is reasonable as I expect higher pricing can offset a double-digit shipments decline.

Takeaway

This is the first time I actually feel bad for short sellers. The economy is down since 2018 and the company's shipments are terrible. Nonetheless, the stock has returned 30% in 2019 and is starting the new year on the verge of a breakout. Investing is something special isn't it?

Source: FINVIZ

All kidding aside, Union Pacific deserves to be on everyone's radar. The company is a top holding in many key ETFs for a reason. Union Pacific highly values shareholder value and aims to continue its dividend increase and to maintain a high payout ratio. Unfortunately, debt levels are elevated and liquidity has weakened. In addition to that, the valuation has gotten elevated and could get higher as earnings are still being pressured by weakening fundamentals (sales).

With that said, I have significant long-term investments and even my trading account is 100% long. I put Union Pacific on my watchlist as I like to come it down a bit. I think I can afford to wait as I already have substantial investments.

I would love for this stock to come down 10%-15% while the economy (hopefully) bottoms in the first quarter of this year. That would be a great buying opportunity.

