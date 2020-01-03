The SECURE Act Puts Roth Accounts Front And Center In Retirement Plans

The SECURE Act passed by Congress last week is the first significant retirement plan legislation since the Pension Protection Act of 2006. The SECURE Act changes a number of important things which have become a routine part of retirement planning going all the way back to ERISA in 1974, which first enacted qualified plans and IRAs. If you are on the cusp of retirement or recently retired, these new regulations, which go into effect in a matter of days will have an impact on your retirement planning.

There is some good news in the new law. If you still have earned income, you will be able to continue contributing to your IRA after age 70-1/2, the old limit, for as long as you have qualifying income. 529 Plan benefits can be used to pay up to $10,000 of student loans and expenses for certain certificate and apprenticeship programs—retroactive to 1/1/19. You can withdraw $5,000 from a qualified plan without penalty before age 59-1/2 for the qualified birth or adoption of a child and repay it under easier rules than repaying loans from a plan. Part-time workers who work at least 500 hours annually for three years will be eligible for company plans—was 1,000 hours. And company plans can now offer lifetime income annuity products that can be transferred to a new plan or IRA if the participant changes or leaves an employer without fees or penalties.

Beyond these and other tweaks, three changes could have a significant impact on your retirement plan.

The Roth Conversion Window Opens WiderThe first is a big win for retirees. The SECURE Act pushes back the start of required minimum distributions (RMDs) from qualified plans and IRAs from age 70-1/2 to age 72. Along with allowing one to two years of additional growth before RMDs begin, this change also has the effect of opening the Roth conversion window for an additional one to two years. Depending on the size of your deferred accounts, this can add significantly to the amount that can be converted from tax-deferred traditional IRA accounts to tax-free Roth accounts during this period.

This can result in a lifetime of tax savings from smaller RMDs and tax-free growth from a larger tax-free Roth account over the potential 25 to 30-year span of the retirement plan. For some, the additional time before RMDs begin may allow them to double the amount of funds they can convert from a qualified plan or traditional IRA to a tax-free Roth IRA, doubling their tax savings and potential long-term tax-free growth.

The Roth conversion window is the period of lower relative income between the end of regular employment and the start of pensions, Social Security, and RMDs from tax-deferred plans and IRAs. Typically in a well-funded retirement plan, these are set to start at age 70, when Social Security benefits reach their maximum. Depending on when employment earnings decline or end, a window of one-to-five or six years opens of relatively low income. Funds can then be transferred from a traditional IRA or other qualified plan to a Roth IRA at a lower tax rate than is typically in effect once pensions, Social Security, and RMDs all start up at age 70. Pushing RMDs back to age 72 increases the relatively low income opportunity for these conversions.

This hollowing out of the traditional IRA or qualified plan can move tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars into a tax-free Roth IRA account, reducing the size of future RMDs from the qualified plan or traditional IRA. The conversions are taxed once at a lower rate instead of every year at a higher rate on what would be larger RMDs if there were no conversions.

Both the tax-free Roth account and the traditional IRA will likely continue to grow over the full period of the plan. The growth of the Roth account will be tax-free forever. The growth of the traditional IRA or qualified plan will continue to generate substantial RMDs every year. Combined with pension and Social Security income, the tax rate on those RMDs will likely be higher throughout retirement than the rate available during the lower income conversion window.

There is an additional important bonus for Roth conversions related to the new SECURE distribution rules for inherited retirement accounts discussed below. Although inherited Roth IRAs and 401(K) accounts will be subject to the new distribution rules, since the distributions are tax-free, Roth conversions avoid the punitive high tax rates beneficiaries may encounter with inherited deferred IRA and 401(K) accounts—rates that could cut the net distributions of an inherited traditional IRA in half. There is also the opportunity to use an accumulation trust to hold tax-free Roth account distributions in trust for generations—something that might be too costly to do with an inherited taxable traditional IRA as discussed below.

If you have significant balances in deferred and traditional IRA accounts, the move of the start data for RMDs to age 72 is a potentially important opportunity. Review your retirement and estate plan to determine how you might benefit.

Tax Trouble—The End of the Stretch IRAThe second significant planning change is a take-back from Congress. Under the old law, the non-spousal beneficiary of an inherited traditional IRA must either begin annual taxable RMD distributions within one year of the inheritance, following a RMD schedule based on the beneficiary’s life expectancy (the IRS provides a table), or else they must distribute the whole of the account and pay the taxes due within five years of the inheritance. Surviving spouses designated as a beneficiary have the option under both the old and new law to rollover the inherited IRA into their own IRA and take RMDs—beginning at age 72—as usual based on surviving spouse’s life expectancy.

The problem with distributing the full IRA within the five-year window is that it often falls on the beneficiary in mid-career when earnings and taxes are already high. Adding the payout of a sizable inherited IRA when income is high raises the tax liability—more of the IRA (and other earnings!) goes to state and federal taxes than if the IRA distribution is stretched out over a lifetime.

So the stretch IRA became a significant estate and tax-planning strategy for minimizing taxes while maximizing the longevity of the IRA account—potentially to a successor beneficiary or beneficiaries in a successive generation.

But the SECURE Act has put an end to that. Beginning January 1, 2020, new non-spousal beneficiaries of inherited IRAs will need to distribute the entire IRA account within ten years. RMDs no longer apply—the beneficiary is free to use any formula or timetable for the distribution he or she thinks best, but the entire account must be distributed at the end of ten years.

Except for spouses and the other exceptions listed below, beneficiaries can no longer stretch an IRA out over a lifetime RMD schedule. Except for these four exceptions who can continue to stretch an inherited IRA out over their lifetime, everyone else must fully drain the inherited account and pay the taxes due within ten years:

Surviving spouses can still roll over an inherited IRA and distribute it according to their lifetime RMD schedule starting at age 72. Minor children beneficiaries are excluded until age 18, then the ten-year rule applies, so they’ll need to cash out by age 28(!) Disabled or chronically ill beneficiaries can take lifetime distributions Beneficiaries no more than ten years younger than the account owner can take lifetime distributions

The new rule is a better option than paying out over five years, but it’s a poor substitute for lifetime RMDs and will still create significantly higher taxes for beneficiaries forced to liquidate an inherited IRA in mid-career. The effective tax rate from the new ten-year rule could cut the net distribution of a sizable IRA in half, while the same IRA distributed over a lifetime might distribute more than its original balance after compound growth over the 30 or 40 years a beneficiary in his or her 30’s or 40’s might experience.

This potential tax hit is one more reason to take advantage of the new wider Roth conversion window (discussed above) and convert deferred accounts to tax-free during periods of relatively lower-income.

If your retirement and estate plan includes significant amounts going to beneficiaries of qualified plans and traditional IRAs, especially if the lifetime stretch was part of the plan, you need to review your plan and consider how the ten-year distribution period and the exceptions to it affect your plan. This is also a good time to review your plan beneficiaries—are they still accurate or have circumstances changed? Is your ex-spouse still listed as the beneficiary of your IRA or an old 401(K)?! You might want to check that!

Rethinking Using an IRA Beneficiary Trust to Manage Distributions to HeirsThe third significant planning issue coming from the SECURE Act is a consequence of the ten-year distribution period for an inherited IRA. Typically qualified plans and IRAs are settled outside of probate and transferred directly to the designated beneficiaries filed with the plan administrator or IRA custodian.

Except for beneficiaries who are minors subject to guardianships, beneficiaries are free to handle the inherited accounts as they see fit—even if a stretch IRA was intended by the account owner. Or even if a stretch makes more sense tax-wise for the beneficiary. It’s not unusual for a reckless beneficiary to distribute the whole account, pay the higher resulting taxes, and spend the rest freely.

Consequently, as part of estate planning, conduit trusts were sometimes designated as the beneficiary of a qualified account or IRA. Before the SECURE Act, the account owner used the trust to enforce a lifetime RMD distribution schedule to the trust beneficiaries as part of the trust’s provisions. This prevented young (and older!) beneficiaries from carelessly cashing out the account, paying huge tax bills, and spending the remaining sums frivolously. Unless otherwise provided in the trust, it also prevented an heir from using the funds for something constructive like funding a business, but that’s a subject for another time.

Conduit trusts that rely on the RMD mechanism may no longer work after Jan. 1, 2020 since there will be no longer be any RMDs for inherited IRAs to distribute, except for the statutory eligible exceptions. Depending on how such a trust is written, it could be without a mechanism for receiving regular distributions from the IRA and be forced to distribute the whole account at once at the end of the ten year period as required by the new law—potentially creating a tax problem literally ten times larger than it needs to be if the distributions where spread over ten years.

There does not appear to be a way around the ten-year rule. If the IRA account needs to be kept in trust and distribution to the beneficiary controlled beyond the ten-year period, then the trust will likely need to be fashioned as an accumulation trust, become the final beneficiary of the IRA or 401(K) accounts, and pay the taxes as it receives the distributions from those accounts over the ten-year period at the higher compressed trust tax rates. Then the trust can distribute the funds to the trust beneficiaries per its own directives on whatever schedule the grantor determines. This is more about controlling the distribution then it is about stretching it out over one or more lifetimes.

Either way, whether the trust pays the taxes at compressed, higher trust rates or the distributions are passed through to the beneficiary who may get slammed with a large tax bill when earnings are high in mid-career, using a trust as the beneficiary of a traditional taxable IRA may be a costly half solution to a legacy goal that can no longer be solved by stretching out the distribution of the inherited retirement accounts.

Instead of stretching out the distribution of an account that might span generations, the intended legacy might get cut in half by taxes in the short span of ten years and dwindle away.

Which takes us back to the start of this discussion. It may be that an aggressive program of Roth conversions that systematically transfers your tax-deferred accounts over several years at favorable lower tax rates to tax-free accounts will become your best option, whether you use a trust as a beneficiary or not.

New Life for Roth Accumulation TrustsRoth IRAs are subject to the same new ten-year distribution rules as tax-deferred IRAs—but they are not subject to taxes. A conduit trust that is the beneficiary of a tax-deferred account will have to distribute the entire account to the trust beneficiaries within ten years subject to potentially high taxes, and so looses its legacy stretch.

An accumulation trust that is the beneficiary of a Roth account can use a different strategy to protect and extend the legacy. The trustee has a couple options, which can be specified by the trust agreement. The trustee can take tax-free distributions from the Roth IRA and either pass those through to the trust beneficiaries or retain some or all of the tax-free Roth IRA distribution within the trust, where the funds now become part of the trust’s principal.

The Roth distributions retained as trust principal can be invested and the interest and dividends the principal generates distributed to the trust’s beneficiaries according to the trusts provisions. Interest and dividends are taxable distributions to the trust’s beneficiaries, but distributed principal is not.

The Roth account must be fully distributed, tax-free, to the trust within ten years, but the distributions can in whole or in part remain in the trust for the purpose and duration the trust agreement specifies. The growth is taxable when realized either by the trust or the trust beneficiaries if principal plus growth is distributed to them. Annual interest and dividends are taxable each year, again, either by the trust if retained or by the trust beneficiaries if distributed. This all operates as it has pre-SECURE, with the exception that the Roth account must be fully distributed within ten years.

Though the Roth must be distributed to the trust within then years, the trust can be managed to last a short time or it can be managed to last for generations. In effect, the accumulation trust can swallow the inherited Roth account without choking on taxes, or forcing a large tax bill on its beneficiaries.

So if you want to stretch an IRA in the post-SECURE era, first you need a Roth IRA account. Then you need an accumulation trust. If you have an existing conduit trust, review it with your attorney and financial planner to ensure it still works as intended in the non-stretch SECURE world.

The potential sunsetting in 2026 of the current relatively low tax rates established by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adds some urgency to the Roth conversion opportunity. Conversion now at relatively lower tax rates saves paying taxes at higher future tax rates on distributions from unconverted tax-deferred traditional IRAs and 401(K)s.

In the aftermath of the SECURE Act, Roth accounts, Roth conversions, and accumulation trusts will become increasingly important in retirement planning, particularly tax-efficient legacy planning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.