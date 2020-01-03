Leveraged ETF Decays Starting In 2020

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where does the decay come from?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying indexes leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs, but beta-slippage is usually the main source of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts

A few simple formulas and data definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 4.76% 0.00% 0.00% 32.31% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 14.24% -0.04% -0.01% 107.34% 10.41% 3.47% -3 SPXU -12.78% 1.50% 0.50% -57.38% 39.55% 13.18% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT -0.78% 0.00% 0.00% 14.81% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -3.21% -0.87% -0.29% 37.20% -7.23% -2.41% -3 TMV 2.14% -0.20% -0.07% -35.33% 9.10% 3.03% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 6.71% 0.00% 0.00% 40.72% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 20.78% 0.65% 0.22% 141.96% 19.80% 6.60% -3 SQQQ -17.84% 2.29% 0.76% -67.07% 55.09% 18.36% DJ 30 1 DIA 4.06% 0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 11.92% -0.26% -0.09% 81.63% 2.19% 0.73% -3 SDOW -10.88% 1.30% 0.43% -51.25% 28.19% 9.40% Russell 2000 1 IWM 3.87% 0.00% 0.00% 24.76% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 11.55% -0.06% -0.02% 69.19% -5.09% -1.70% -3 TZA -10.64% 0.97% 0.32% -52.46% 21.82% 7.27% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 6.98% 0.00% 0.00% 10.57% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 21.40% 0.46% 0.15% 13.26% -18.45% -6.15% -3 ERY -19.22% 1.72% 0.57% -36.02% -4.31% -1.44% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 1.12% 0.00% 0.00% 30.23% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 2.09% -1.27% -0.42% 88.12% -2.57% -0.86% -3 DRV -2.62% 0.74% 0.25% -53.00% 37.69% 12.56% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 8.79% 0.00% 0.00% 40.42% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 26.39% 0.02% 0.01% 103.16% -18.10% -6.03% -3 DUST -24.22% 2.15% 0.72% -75.26% 46.00% 15.33% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 9.94% 0.00% 0.00% 20.31% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 31.44% 1.62% 0.54% 51.97% -8.96% -2.99% -3 EDZ -24.92% 4.90% 1.63% -46.22% 14.71% 4.90% Gold spot 1 GLD 4.47% 0.00% 0.00% 18.64% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 13.07% -0.34% -0.11% 50.50% -5.42% -1.81% -3 DGLD -12.00% 1.41% 0.47% -40.14% 15.78% 5.26% Silver spot 1 SLV 6.39% 0.00% 0.00% 15.45% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 19.07% -0.10% -0.03% 25.97% -20.38% -6.79% -3 DSLV -18.35% 0.82% 0.27% -43.52% 2.83% 0.94% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 1.47% 0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 3.28% 0.34% 0.17% 48.92% 1.24% 0.62% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 2.56% 0.00% 0.00% 29.95% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 6.46% -1.22% -0.41% 65.64% -24.21% -8.07% -3 LABD -8.13% -0.45% -0.15% -69.01% 20.84% 6.95% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 11.88% 0.00% 0.00% 64.71% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL 38.06% 2.42% 0.81% 243.41% 49.28% 16.43% -3 SOXS -29.34% 6.30% 2.10% -84.40% 109.73% 36.58% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY -16.49% 0.00% 0.00% -68.10% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX -31.11% 1.87% 0.94% -92.91% 43.29% 21.65%

BDCL and TVIX are exchange-traded notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The leveraged ETFs in real estate (DRN) and biotechnology (LABU) have the worst monthly decays with a drift of -0.4% normalized to 1x the underlying indexes exposure.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS), with a drift of +2.1% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure, in a large loss due to a rally in this industry.

In 1 year:

The worst decay is in the leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABU) with a normalized drift of -8.1%.

The highest positive drift is for the inverse leveraged ETF in semiconductors (SOXS) with a normalized drift of +36.6% in an asymptotic loss pattern. Leveraged ETFs in volatility (TVIX), long semiconductors (SOXL), inverse Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ), inverse S&P 500 (SPXU), inverse gold miners (DUST), inverse real estate (DRV) have all 2-digit positive drifts in large losses due to a strong year for the underlying indexes.

The 12-month trade drifts of the inverse leveraged ETFs in large cap stock indexes (SPXU, SQQQ, SDOW) are strongly positive, despite (or rather because) they have lost a lot in share values. SPXU has a positive drift in 1 year (+13.2% normalized to the index exposure), but also on 3-year and 7-year periods, as reported in this article. In fact, the average 1-year normalized drift of SPXU is about 1% since it has been computable (1 year after inception), as shown on the next chart.

SPXU may be a cheap instrument for beta-hedging in a bull market compared with other derivatives. However, its drift was slightly negative last year and it may suffer a steep decay if high volatility comes back. The real drift of a hedging position depends on when it is rebalanced. It is better to rebalance close to technical support and resistance zones. Shorting an asset or buying an inverse product also implies a drift due to inflation. Whatever the asset and the price action, a non-leveraged short or inverse position suffers a negative bias equal to the inflation rate. It is not a big concern now, but keep it in mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, QQQ, TLT, XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.